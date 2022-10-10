ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galax, VA

cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WXII 12

New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
ourdavie.com

No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie

Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
wfxrtv.com

Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech's Homecoming

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
Washington Examiner

Trapped cow rescued after falling into cellar at a Virginia farm

Things went haywire for one cow after an udderly ridiculous rescue mission saw the animal saved from a cellar in Virginia. The cow was trapped in a seven-foot cellar Saturday after falling through the floor of a barn, according to a fire department Facebook post. Rescue officers that arrived on the scene called the Galax Fire Department and the emergency roadside service company Kings Towing And Recovery to aid in the rescue.
WXII 12

Highway 52 crash causes delays for Wednesday morning drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash on Highway 52 North has caused delays for the Wednesday morning drive. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near the Clemmonsville Road exit in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says this crash may not clear until 8:30 a.m. Authoritiess have not...
WXII 12

Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
WDBJ7.com

New unique 3D printing shop to open in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3D Shop will open its doors to the public this Saturday. The one-stop shop will have 18 various 3D printers along with 3D printed objects for sale, such as flower pots and 3D topography maps. “With 3D printing, I think people haven’t really quite grasped...
NRVNews

Linkous, Wayne Franklin

Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
pmg-va.com

Funk named new Galax Commissioner of Revenue

Rene Funk was introduced as the city’s new commissioner of the revenue at the October meeting of Galax City Council meeting. Council appointed her to the position for one year in the wake of retiring Commissioner of the Revenue David Hankley, who is leaving later this month. Funk begins...
Mount Airy News

Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
CBS 17

Mount Airy woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a pursuit and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
cbs19news

Prison sentence in crystal meth distribution case

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman who recently moved to Virginia has been sentenced to prison on drug distribution charges. According to a release, 42-year-old Sally Mae Carr, formerly of Pomona, California, was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in June to one...
Mount Airy News

Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?

Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
whee.net

Fire destroys house in Fieldale

A fire destroyed a house Sunday morning in Fieldale, but officials say no one was injured. Multiple agencies responded to the report of a fully-involved structure fire at 1175 John Baker Road shortly after midnight Saturday night. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials on the scene said a family lived in the house, but everyone made it out safely.
FIELDALE, VA

