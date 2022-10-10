Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Multi-tractor trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash on I-81 in Montgomery County is causing delays, according to VDOT. VDOT said the incident happened at mile marker 127.4 on I-81 north. As of 8:58 p.m., the north left shoulder and left lane...
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
WXII 12
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
ourdavie.com
No valuables in vehicle: Suspect in national theft ring arrested in Davie
Don’t leave your purse or any valuables in your vehicle. It’s simple advice advice that Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman has given again and again, but after the arrest of a Florida woman this week – apparently part of an organized ring that has been committing such crimes across the country – he says it’s more important than ever.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Mass gathering rules ahead of Virginia Tech’s Homecoming
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)–Virginia Tech’s homecoming starts this Friday, and where there is homecoming there are massive parties. During the summer, the Blacksburg town council voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance regarding mass outdoor gathering permits. It requires a person to apply for a permit 30-days before the...
Washington Examiner
Trapped cow rescued after falling into cellar at a Virginia farm
Things went haywire for one cow after an udderly ridiculous rescue mission saw the animal saved from a cellar in Virginia. The cow was trapped in a seven-foot cellar Saturday after falling through the floor of a barn, according to a fire department Facebook post. Rescue officers that arrived on the scene called the Galax Fire Department and the emergency roadside service company Kings Towing And Recovery to aid in the rescue.
California couple trafficked meth from West Coast to Southwest Virginia
"I'm connected with the Sinaloa Cartel" -- A California couple has been convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in rural Southwest Virginia.
WXII 12
Highway 52 crash causes delays for Wednesday morning drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash on Highway 52 North has caused delays for the Wednesday morning drive. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near the Clemmonsville Road exit in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says this crash may not clear until 8:30 a.m. Authoritiess have not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Gilmore bought his lucky "20x The Cash" ticket from "1 Stop" #6 on West Mountain Street...
wcyb.com
Meadowview woman trafficked drugs from California to parts of Southwest Virginia, DOJ says
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A former California woman who recently moved to Southwest Virginia was sentenced Tuesday in Abingdon to 87 months in prison on drug distribution charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Sally Mae Carr, 42, of Meadowview, Virginia, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing...
WDBJ7.com
New unique 3D printing shop to open in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3D Shop will open its doors to the public this Saturday. The one-stop shop will have 18 various 3D printers along with 3D printed objects for sale, such as flower pots and 3D topography maps. “With 3D printing, I think people haven’t really quite grasped...
NRVNews
Linkous, Wayne Franklin
Wayne Franklin Linkous, age 76, of Christiansburg died, Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Montgomery County, Va on February 6, 1946, to the late Ralph and Annie Mae Kanode Linkous. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Buck Linkous, and Roger Linkous; sisters, Betty Linkous, Arlene Reed, Carolyn Linkous, Faye Pyles, and Teresa Redd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Montgomery Co. man awarded for work addressing hiring needs for people with disabilities
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Montgomery County's Human Resources Director Clay McCoy was recently awarded the Department of Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS) Champions Award for efforts to employ DARS clients and spread awareness of the program and opportunities throughout the New River Valley. "The Champions award honors local...
pmg-va.com
Funk named new Galax Commissioner of Revenue
Rene Funk was introduced as the city’s new commissioner of the revenue at the October meeting of Galax City Council meeting. Council appointed her to the position for one year in the wake of retiring Commissioner of the Revenue David Hankley, who is leaving later this month. Funk begins...
Mount Airy News
Interstate pursuit ends with crash, gunshot on Riverside Dr.
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
Mount Airy woman arrested after pursuit across state lines involving four-wheeler, deputy-involved shooting, Surry County deputies say
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mount Airy woman was arrested on Monday after a deputy shot at a suspect trying to run them over during a pursuit and crash involving a four-wheeler, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release. At 4:25 a.m., the SCSO Patrol Division responded to help the Patrick County […]
cbs19news
Prison sentence in crystal meth distribution case
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman who recently moved to Virginia has been sentenced to prison on drug distribution charges. According to a release, 42-year-old Sally Mae Carr, formerly of Pomona, California, was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in June to one...
Mount Airy News
Crime scene probe at Olympia Family Restaurant?
Members of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office were on the grounds of Olympia Family Restaurant Monday morning. Police tape marked off Olympia’s parking lot while an investigation took place in the parking lot and grounds off of Linville Rd. in front of Olympia. Ryan Kelly | The News.
Woman facing charges after vehicle chase in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is facing charges following a vehicle chase in Surry County Monday morning. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office said the chase happened at about 4 a.m. Amber Rose Spainhour, 35, of Mount Airy is facing multiple charges following the chase. Officials said both...
whee.net
Fire destroys house in Fieldale
A fire destroyed a house Sunday morning in Fieldale, but officials say no one was injured. Multiple agencies responded to the report of a fully-involved structure fire at 1175 John Baker Road shortly after midnight Saturday night. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Officials on the scene said a family lived in the house, but everyone made it out safely.
Comments / 0