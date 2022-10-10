Read full article on original website
James Aaron Bishop, 73, Orange
James Aaron Bishop, age 73, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Jasper, Texas. Family and friends will gather for a memorial visitation, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. James was born in Orange, Texas, on June...
James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, Orange
James E. McCorvy Sr., 81, of Orange, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Focus Care in Orange. Funeral services, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held graveside, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park; located at 5432 Old Hwy 90, Orange, TX 77632.
Bobby Nelson, Orange
Bobby Nelson was born a simple man of modest means and yet died a giant of a man. He was full of love, compassion, and care. He married the love of his life and they were married for over 70 years. They gave birth to one child, Deborah, who was his pride and joy. He gave back to his community volunteering and helped others in need whenever he could. He set an amazing example for his grandchildren. He served his country in the National Guard and the Air Force. He worked tirelessly for Texaco for nearly 40 years.
Rubin "Jerry" Jerrel Huff, Jr., 52, Orange
Rubin “Jerry” Jerrel Huff, Jr., 52, of Orange, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home. Memorial services will be 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in Deweyville. Officiating will be Reverend John Fortenberry. Born in Orange, Texas, on May 18, 1970, he was...
Jennifer Rebecca Mott, 49, Bridge City
Jennifer Rebecca Mott, 49, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on October 10, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on November 21, 1972, she was the daughter of Ronald and Marilyn Flitcraft. Jennifer was incredibly talented, she enjoyed drawing, sewing, and making quilts. She worked for her grandparents when she was younger when they opened the Penny Record, along with being very active with the Lions Club. She later worked at Bridge City Intermediate School where her coworkers became some of her best friends. Jennifer loved her family more than anything. She was a wonderful and loving mother and wife and always close with her mother. Jennifer enjoyed spending time outside playing with her grandkids who lovingly called her Mimi. She absolutely loved riding them around on the “wow wow.” Jennifer was dedicated member of First Christian Church in Orange. She was an excellent cook, and always made everything from scratch just like her grandpa taught her. Jennifer was truly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest
Baseball League playoffs and the World Series championship games are my favorite times of the year. Baseball is still truly like apple pie; it doesn’t age, and is the one team sport that magnifies the talent of the individual player. Baseball is special; it is an American sport, played by youngsters as early as five years old. It takes great talent to make it to the Major Leagues and a good amount of luck. Many youngsters who are very good just don’t get to make that last step to the Major Leagues. This time of year has always been a special time for me. My love of baseball goes back to when I was a youngster, back to the early 1940’s. Many of the great players in the Majors came along during my lifetime. Many hours were spent listening to the games on our battery-operated radio. It always carried a lot of static, but at night in bed, I listened to the games on that little crystal radio. It could only catch the St. Louis Cardinals games. At that time, the Cardinals were the closest Major League team to the southern states. I have a lot of baseball memories of players who are now in the ‘Baseball Hall of Fame,’ others, just country boys, with raw talent, who made it to the bright lights. I’ll be following the Astros. They played their first playoff game Tuesday at home, Astros win 8-7 with a walk off home run by Alvarez. Game 2 is Thursday, 2:37 p.m, in Houston. Game 3 and 4 at Seattle. Game 5, Seattle at Houston. All games will be televised on TBS. Across the board we are in for some great playoff games in both the American and National Leagues. Take time to enjoy a game or two. There will be plenty games to choose from before the two teams that will meet in the World Series are chosen. Houston fans would like to see an Astro-Dodger World Series.
Cowboy Church Fall Festival
Cowboy Church of Orange County will be hosting a Fall Festival set for Saturday, October 22nd from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Church located at 673 FM 1078 in Orange. You and the whole family can experience a Trunk or Treat, games, prizes, hayrides, free concession stand, food and more. Come join us for Fun for the Whole Family!
Drama students to present local history in Historic Ghost Walk Saturday
Local high school drama students will be spotlighted Saturday during the Heritage House Museum's Sixth Annual Historic Ghost Walk downtown Orange Saturday. This year, about 100 drama students from Bridge City, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Orangefield, Vidor, and West Orange are participating to tell the true stories of Orange County. "We are...
Chamber names Orangefield Student of the Month as Natalie Dickens
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the October Student of the Month for Orangefield is Natalie Dickens. Pictured: Rea Wrinkle, Landon Dickens, James Dickens, Anita Dickens, Natalie Dickens, Patrick Brekel, Shawn McAlpin and Crissa Bonnin,. Photo courtesy of Bridge City Chamber of Commerce.
Meeting Notice for Friends of the Orange Depot
The bi-monthly meeting of the members of the board of directors and volunteers of the Friends of the Orange Depot will be held on Thursday, October 20, 5:30 pm, at the Orange Train Depot, 1210 Green Avenue. President Alicia Booker encourages all to attend this important meeting for there will...
Lady Bears defeat Vidor in volleyball
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates in four sets on Tuesday, October 11, at the Dr. Pauline Colburn Hargrove Gymnasium. The win raised the Lady Bears record to 6-2 in district. LCM won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19. The Lady Pirates played a very...
Orange County's first woman commish turns 99
Former Orange County commissioner Marcel Adams celebrated her 99th birthday on Tuesday with lots of bridge-playing friends. She attributes playing the strategic card game as one of her ways to keeping active. And keeping active is a key to her longevity, she said. Besides playing bridge, she regularly goes to...
Orangefield Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Clubs Orangefield October Student of the Month
Jada Greiner was named the Bridge City/Orangefield Rotary Clubs Orangefield October Student of the Month. Jada is ranked 21 out of 120 students and has a GPA of 4.19. She plans to attend Lamar University to pursue a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering. Pictured with Jada are OFHS Principal-Rea...
City gives more for big Juneteenth Festival in 2023
Orange will be having an even bigger Juneteenth Festival in 2023 as the Orange City Council approved awarding the Krewe de Onyx, sponsor of the event, $45,000. The group also has a donation from Father Jim Sichko for $15,000. He announced the donation on his Facebook page in June after giving the sermon for the Sunday worship service.
OFHS Small Animal Management classes visit Humane Society
The Orangefield High School Small Animal Management classes visited the Humane Society of Southeast Texas. They were given a tour of the facilities and were able to play with and hold various animals that are available to adopt. They informed the students of the intake process for new animals to their facility and showed them the steps they take to ensure the animals get adopted into loving homes.
Orangefield students audition for All-Region Choir
Seventeen Orangefield High School students auditioned Saturday for the All-Region Choir. Diana Burns, Katelynn Copeland, Landon Dickens, Natalie Dickens, Dalyn Miller, and Timothy Trammell were selected to the choir. Katelynn, Landon, Natalie, and Dalyn also qualified for the pre-are round on December 3rd.
Bridge City Chamber of Commerce presents BC Student of the Month Chandler Chaffin
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the October Student of the Month for Bridge City is Chandler Chaffin. Pictured: Tim Woolley, Tommy Wolfford, Alisa Huckaby, Linda Wolfford, Chandler Chaffin, Teri Chaffin, and Chelsea Skinner. Photo courtesy of Bridge City Chamber of Commerce.
Mustangs to play Bridge City
Seven games into the season West Orange-Stark is under .500 overall in the middle of district for the first time in many years. The Mustang will try to even their record in district and for the year when they play on Friday at home. The Mustangs opened the scoring last...
Cardinals battle the Mustangs
The district schedule has entered the midway point for the Bridge City Cardinals. They will be looking for their first win in district on Friday. Last week Bridge City played hard but lost to the Jasper Bulldogs. This week the Cardinals will play cross-county opponent the West Orange-Stark Mustangs. Cardinal...
OF students receive OSHA certification
Orangefield High School students Cameron Dischler and Kyle Michael earned the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) certification in their Practicum in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources class taught by Mr. Tim Singleton. The 30-hour General Industry Training Program provides a variety of training that emphasizes hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention. Congratulations to these students.
