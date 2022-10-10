Baseball League playoffs and the World Series championship games are my favorite times of the year. Baseball is still truly like apple pie; it doesn’t age, and is the one team sport that magnifies the talent of the individual player. Baseball is special; it is an American sport, played by youngsters as early as five years old. It takes great talent to make it to the Major Leagues and a good amount of luck. Many youngsters who are very good just don’t get to make that last step to the Major Leagues. This time of year has always been a special time for me. My love of baseball goes back to when I was a youngster, back to the early 1940’s. Many of the great players in the Majors came along during my lifetime. Many hours were spent listening to the games on our battery-operated radio. It always carried a lot of static, but at night in bed, I listened to the games on that little crystal radio. It could only catch the St. Louis Cardinals games. At that time, the Cardinals were the closest Major League team to the southern states. I have a lot of baseball memories of players who are now in the ‘Baseball Hall of Fame,’ others, just country boys, with raw talent, who made it to the bright lights. I’ll be following the Astros. They played their first playoff game Tuesday at home, Astros win 8-7 with a walk off home run by Alvarez. Game 2 is Thursday, 2:37 p.m, in Houston. Game 3 and 4 at Seattle. Game 5, Seattle at Houston. All games will be televised on TBS. Across the board we are in for some great playoff games in both the American and National Leagues. Take time to enjoy a game or two. There will be plenty games to choose from before the two teams that will meet in the World Series are chosen. Houston fans would like to see an Astro-Dodger World Series.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO