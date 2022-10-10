Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Said They Should Stop Sending Buses to New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
cityandstateny.com
NYC schools chancellor defends yeshivas
“It’s unacceptable that any child does not learn how to read,” New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said at a breakfast hosted by the Association for a Better New York on Thursday, in remarks about students who are still getting left behind in the city’s public school system.
The Jewish Press
NYSED Says Williamsburg Yeshiva Curriculum Breaks Law
The New York State Education Department has decided that a boys’ yeshiva in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn is breaking the law by failing to provide a secular education to its students. The New York City Board of Education found otherwise, but it is the state that has ultimate...
NY1
Health and sciences hub set to rise in Kips Bay
The city and state will transform a CUNY campus in Kips Bay into a “state-of-the-art” health and sciences hub, officials said Thursday. Hunter College’s Brookdale Campus, which houses its School of Nursing and School of Health Professions, is set to become a “job and education hub” known as Science Park and Research Campus Kips Bay, Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference Thursday morning.
NY1
State finds one Brooklyn yeshiva is not meeting educational standards
Last November, Beatrice Weber told NY1 that her son's school, Yeshiva Mesivta Arugath Habosem in Williamsburg, provided little instruction in U.S. history, science, math or English. "He can read English better than his teacher," Weber said of her son. What You Need To Know. Beatrice Weber argued her son's yeshiva...
NY1
Doctors urging flu shots as cases rise ahead of possible severe season
Dr. Manish Garg, an emergency medicine physician affiliated with New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell and Columbia University Medical Center, joined Errol Louis on "Inside City Hall" Tuesday to explain how New York City became a flu "hotspot," why New Yorkers should get both the latest COVID-19 booster and flu shots, and how you can judge the severity of a flu season based on the southern hemisphere's winters.
travelnoire.com
NYC Plan To Destroy LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum To Build Public Park
NYC is set to destroy an LGBTQ+ Beach Sanctum to build a public park in its place. The New York LGBTQ+ community has a long history in the sanctum that many are fighting to maintain. The community enjoyed that section of Jacob Riis Park as a safe space for sunbathing nude and holding gatherings and memorials.
NY1
NY health officials say 'repeated' samples of polio found in wastewater
Ongoing monitoring of wastewater in the New York City metropolitan area has found repeated evidence of poliovirus in sewage, the state Department of Health on Tuesday announced. The most recent wastewater test results drew samples from Brooklyn and Queens and found polio genetically linked to a case previously found in...
fox5ny.com
Fight for housing for migrants in NYC
Advocates for fair housing and immigration rights sounded off Thursday from City Hall over the city's plan to shelter arriving asylum seekers. The Adams administration's plan for a tent city set-up on Randall's Island is under fire for a variety of reasons that include environmental and safety concerns.
Affordable Housing Development for Seniors Opens in Astoria, Officials Hold Ribbon Cutting
An affordable housing complex for low-income seniors and the formerly homeless has opened in Astoria — and officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion Friday. The new development, called Bishop Rene A. Valero Senior Residence, is located at 23-11 31st Rd. and comes with 102 units. The...
NY1
Number of COVID-19 booster shots administered in NYC up to 363,000, city says
More than 363,000 COVID-19 bivalent booster shots have been administered in New York City since the updated vaccine was rolled out in early September, the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, said at a briefing Wednesday. The number represents a modest jump from the end of September, when the...
8 people, including doctor, 3 pharmacists, busted in NYC oxycodone distribution scheme
Eight people, including a doctor and three pharmacists, were charged in federal court Wednesday for an alleged multi-million dollar scheme to prescribe and illegally distribute oxycodone pills in Brooklyn, authorities said.
‘Very scary’: Brooklyn shooting of DOE worker has parents on edge
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The shooting of a 19-year-old Department of Education employee left parents and guardians on edge Wednesday as they dropped off kids at a Flatlands public school just a block from the scene. The DOE paraprofessional was shot in the head at close range and critically wounded shortly after ending a substitute […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
State Task Force puts a stop to Brooklyn slumlords
A New York State Task Force reached an agreement with a notorious Brooklyn landlord for harassing tenants and engaging in unlawful practices in managing its buildings. Greenbrook Holdings, LLC and its owner Greg Fournier settled with the New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the Tenant Harassment Prevention Task Force for harassment of tenants in the 188 buildings it owns, which are located mostly here in Brooklyn.
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
Mayor Adams fails to make good on Diwali school holiday promise
This story was originally published on Oct. 12 by THE CITY. Parents who have to choose between religious obligations and their children’s education are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to fulfill a promise he made just a day after getting elected to make Diwali a school holiday.Vishal Hardowar is one of those parents and although he makes the same choice of keeping his 11-year-old son, Surya, home on Diwali every time, that decision never...
NY1
Bronx tenants reap benefits as landlord takes on climate change upgrades
In the roughly quarter century she’s lived at Eastchester Heights, Brenda Nesmith said she’s seen the ownership of the sprawling apartment complex change hands several times, with some landlords neglecting repair calls and upgrades. “Before, it would take days before they’d come. Sometimes they would never come,” said...
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Creation of the Office’s First Housing & Tenant Protection Unit
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the creation of the Office’s first-ever Housing & Tenant Protection Unit, which will target systemic criminal harassment of tenants and abuse of government programs by landlords and developers. Areas of focus will be harassment of rent-regulated tenants, deed fraud and defrauding of government subsidy programs by landlords and developers. This is the first time the Office will have a unit chief and cross-designated Assistant District Attorneys specifically assigned to housing matters.
Brooklyn teen needs help getting paid hundreds in lost summer wages
After she was shortchanged on a summer job, 7 On Your Side went to bat for a Brooklyn teen owed hundreds from New York City.
eastnewyork.com
East New York Welcomes Kingsborough College to the Neighborhood In Its First Satellite Location
Kingsborough Community College President Dr. Claudia V. Schrader summed it up best by saying “It’s a special day to celebrate.” KCC unveiled its first satellite location on Tuesday, October 4 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony of Chestnut Commons, a 14-story building at 110 Dinsmore Place in East New York/Cypress Hills Brooklyn that will provide 275 permanently affordable homes, retail space and a community center. It is one of the first developments from the East New York Neighborhood Plan.
NY1
'Bathroom bill' moves to full council vote
The City Council’s "bathroom bill," which would identify locations in every ZIP code where a public bathroom should be added, cleared a key legislative hurdle on Thursday. The legislation, first introduced in April by sponsors Councilwoman Rita Joseph and Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, passed 10-0 in the City Council’s Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.
