Read full article on original website
Related
klcc.org
Crews with utility, emergency response, and environmental agencies stage oil spill exercise in north Eugene
Roughly a dozen agencies held a “spill drill” in north Eugene today to keep responding crews sharp for actual oil spill disasters in local waterways. At Whiteley Landing along the Willamette River, workers stretch orange containment booms across the water, which float and corral spilled materials. “If we...
kqennewsradio.com
IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER
The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
kezi.com
Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
oregontoday.net
Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue), Oct. 11
CFPA release, Oct. 10, 2022 – Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties – Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue). Sunday, September 18th, 2022, IFPL also increasing inland. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has lowered to Moderate (Blue) Fire Danger, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure levels will increase as follows: Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2. While in Moderate Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 1:00 p.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at designated locations only, keeping in mind that landowners or other agencies do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Debris burning, including in burn barrels, is still prohibited. Over the last month, we still have not received a substantial amount of rainfall, and there is still no sign of additional rain in the upcoming forecast. As fuels continue to dry back out from the light rains in September, they become more receptive to sparks and other ignition sources, thus the need for more fire precaution. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season continues, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed if weather conditions and fire danger become more severe. We will be monitoring the weather for any changes, and will update our levels accordingly. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
Nearly half-million Oregonians pledge to practice preparedness during Great Oregon ShakeOut quake drill
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. The Great Oregon ShakeOut is part of a...
La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area
A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The post La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area appeared first on KTVZ.
kpic
UPDATE: DCSO responds to house fire in La Pine on Boundary Road
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: Authorities report that all evacuation levels are being dropped and that residents who were evacuated can now return to their homes. Officials say that some roads will remain closed as fire crews continue to work in the area. Original Story:. A house fire in...
kezi.com
Eugene police respond to bomb threat in downtown area
EUGENE, Ore. -- After threatening a bomb and waving around a realistic-looking bb gun, a man was arrested in downtown Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 11:47 a.m. on October 13 a man in a mask gave a city staff member in the 43 block of east Broadway Avenue a note that included a bomb threat. Police said the man, later identified as Immanuel Menelik Williams, 37, turned and walked away from the city staffer and was reportedly waving a gun near a convenience store. Police said multiple officers responded and arrested Williams as he was leaving a store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
KTVZ
‘Get Out and Give Back’: A call for volunteers in La Pine
"Get Out and Give Back" is a group in La Pine working to get more people in the volunteering spirit. The group has a volunteer day coming up on Saturday. They invite all to gather at the Frontier Days grounds at 4 p.m.
oregontoday.net
Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
kezi.com
Out with the old, in with the new; demolition begins on Lebanon Fire District station
LEBANON, Ore. -- It's out with the old and in with the new for the Lebanon Fire District as demolition began Monday morning on the district's Station 31. Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi said this project goes back to 2019, when voters passed a $16 million bond to replace Station 31.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Butters
EUGENE, Ore. – Butters is a sweet orange bunny rabbit looking for a nice, calm home where she can get all of the love!. Butters is an adult Palamino bunny who loves to exercise and munch on snacks like lettuce, carrots and parsley. According to Greenhill Humane Society staff, Butters can be a bit picky about how her enclosure is laid out, batting at people with her little paws if they try to move things around. Once she gets out of the cage though, she loves ear rubs, and is looking for a family who will take the time to let her settle into a new home.
eugeneweekly.com
CAHOOTS, HOOTS Unanimously Vote to Unionize
Workers at White Bird’s crisis response programs CAHOOTS and HOOTS are on the same page when it comes to voting on unionizing. The two groups voted unanimously to move forward with unionizing and to join the Teamsters Local 206 chapter. It was a re-energizing election outcome, says CAHOOTS crisis worker Chelsea Swift, that has given workers some momentum as they advocate for better working conditions.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS
Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
kezi.com
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
oregontoday.net
Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13
Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
Comments / 0