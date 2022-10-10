ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR



kqennewsradio.com

IN-N-OUT OPENING APPEARS TO BE GETTING CLOSER

The opening of the Roseburg location of In-N-Out Burger appears to be getting closer, but so far company representatives do not have a date to announce. In the last month a lot of work has been done as the project gets closer to completion. That has included finishing the outside construction, painting, paving the parking lot and more. On Tuesday, workers were putting up a large sign up to draw attention to the store. It could easily be seen from Interstate 5, which is just to the west. A crew was rolling out turf in front of the fresh-looking building, located south of Home Depot on Northwest Aviation Drive.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Fire on second floor of duplex displaces family

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of a duplex has forced a family out of their home, Eugene Springfield Fire said. Fire and medic units were dispatched to south 63rd Street in Springfield at about 1:50 p.m. on October 11. According to ESF, they arrived to find a serious fire on the second floor of a duplex. Fire crews leapt into action, and quickly had the fire put out, although not without damage to the upper floor of the building.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue), Oct. 11

CFPA release, Oct. 10, 2022 – Coos, Curry & Western Douglas Counties – Fire Danger Increases to Moderate (Blue). Sunday, September 18th, 2022, IFPL also increasing inland. The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) announced that the Regulated Use Closure has lowered to Moderate (Blue) Fire Danger, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. The industrial IFPL closure levels will increase as follows: Level 1 for CS1, & CS4, and at Level 2 for CS2, CS5, SK1, & SK2. While in Moderate Fire Danger, use of powered equipment, including mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, metal grinding, and other spark-emitting devices is subject to a shutdown at 1:00 p.m. daily. Campfires are allowed at designated locations only, keeping in mind that landowners or other agencies do retain the right to close down campfires altogether. Debris burning, including in burn barrels, is still prohibited. Over the last month, we still have not received a substantial amount of rainfall, and there is still no sign of additional rain in the upcoming forecast. As fuels continue to dry back out from the light rains in September, they become more receptive to sparks and other ignition sources, thus the need for more fire precaution. Please remember to be fire safety conscious when operating equipment, having a campfire, or travelling through forestlands. As fire season continues, additional closures and restrictions may be imposed if weather conditions and fire danger become more severe. We will be monitoring the weather for any changes, and will update our levels accordingly. For further information contact the CFPA Closure Information Line at (541) 267-1789, visit the website at www.coosfpa.net, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. For questions call our office at 541-267-3161.
ENVIRONMENT
Oakridge, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Education
City
Oakridge, OR
Local
Oregon Government
kpic

UPDATE: DCSO responds to house fire in La Pine on Boundary Road

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: Authorities report that all evacuation levels are being dropped and that residents who were evacuated can now return to their homes. Officials say that some roads will remain closed as fire crews continue to work in the area. Original Story:. A house fire in...
LA PINE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police respond to bomb threat in downtown area

EUGENE, Ore. -- After threatening a bomb and waving around a realistic-looking bb gun, a man was arrested in downtown Eugene, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to EPD, at about 11:47 a.m. on October 13 a man in a mask gave a city staff member in the 43 block of east Broadway Avenue a note that included a bomb threat. Police said the man, later identified as Immanuel Menelik Williams, 37, turned and walked away from the city staffer and was reportedly waving a gun near a convenience store. Police said multiple officers responded and arrested Williams as he was leaving a store.
EUGENE, OR
#Linus K12#Air Filtration#Air Filters#Air Purifiers#Air Quality#Klcc#Oakridge Air#Medicare
KDRV

Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire escapes containment lines on southern edge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say extremely dry fuels and high temperatures led to increased fire behavior on the southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire Saturday, enabling the fire to escape containment lines near Lucas Lake. The lightning-caused fire, burning since August 1, is 121,762 acres...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kezi.com

Pet of the Week: Butters

EUGENE, Ore. – Butters is a sweet orange bunny rabbit looking for a nice, calm home where she can get all of the love!. Butters is an adult Palamino bunny who loves to exercise and munch on snacks like lettuce, carrots and parsley. According to Greenhill Humane Society staff, Butters can be a bit picky about how her enclosure is laid out, batting at people with her little paws if they try to move things around. Once she gets out of the cage though, she loves ear rubs, and is looking for a family who will take the time to let her settle into a new home.
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

CAHOOTS, HOOTS Unanimously Vote to Unionize

Workers at White Bird’s crisis response programs CAHOOTS and HOOTS are on the same page when it comes to voting on unionizing. The two groups voted unanimously to move forward with unionizing and to join the Teamsters Local 206 chapter. It was a re-energizing election outcome, says CAHOOTS crisis worker Chelsea Swift, that has given workers some momentum as they advocate for better working conditions.
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HAS COLDEST LOW TEMPERATURE IN NEARLY THREE MONTHS

Roseburg had its coldest low temperature in nearly three months, early Wednesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Medford told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that it got to 46 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. NWS data showed a low of 46 degrees on June 15th and 44 degrees on June 14th.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Lane Co., Oct. 13

Just prior to 9:00pm last night, deputies responded with fire personnel to the report of a house fire in the 36000blk of Stacey-Gateway Rd. in Pleasant Hill. Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained. A single deceased person was located inside. Although not officially identified at this point, authorities believe that the deceased is likely the 86 year old male resident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details will be released when available.
PLEASANT HILL, OR

