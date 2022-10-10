Read full article on original website
Related
County revisits landfill rules after Rumpke lawsuit
Hamilton County Commissioners will consider a new set of local rules for the operation of landfills, sparking a new round of controversy over the Bond Road landfill in Whitewater Township.
Rumpke wins EPA fight over Bond Road landfill
The permit says Rumpke anticipates hauling about 400 tons to the site daily, a pace that would keep the landfill in use for 48 years.
linknky.com
A deep dive into HB9 and NKY’s pilot charter school
The Local Superintendents Advisory Council approved proposed regulations to charter schools in Kentucky during a meeting in late September. The approval comes as the group still finds uncertainties around House Bill 9, which modified Kentucky’s charter school law and set up a funding mechanism for charter schools. Kentucky Department...
Kentucky utilities aren’t retiring coal plants fast enough to meet climate goals
A new report found that utilities across the country, including in Kentucky, have made little progress in meeting their own climate goals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
linknky.com
Kentucky ranks second worst for electric vehicle infrastructure
As The U.S. invests heavily in electric vehicles, Kentucky is falling behind. Northern Kentucky alone only has two charging stations. One is in Hotel Covington, at 638 Madison Ave., and the other is in the Meijer parking lot in Florence, at 4990 Houston Road. In Kentucky, 0.26% of vehicles are...
Announcement ends speculation that Indiana could get massive EV battery plant
GREENSBURG, Ind. — It appears Indiana won't be the home for a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles after all. It was announced in August that the production of advanced lithium-ion cells would likely take place in a new plant near Marysville, Ohio, or Greensburg, Indiana, where Honda has factories that make models such as the Accord, CR-V and Civic.
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in case involving governor, legislative leaders
FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear sued Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers and Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne in 2021 in response to the passage of legislation that limited his powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stivers and Osborne filed a motion to be dismissed from the suit, claiming they...
IN THIS ARTICLE
linknky.com
Explainer: These are the constitutional amendments on the ballot Nov. 8
Kentucky voters will vote on two amendments this November that could drastically change the legislature’s power and abortion access in the state. Constitutional Amendment One will allow the legislature to call itself into a special session. Constitutional Amendment Two will put language into the Kentucky constitution prohibiting access to abortion.
linknky.com
The Kentucky Side: We used to swim in the Ohio. Should we again?
On this edition of The Kentucky Side with Michael Monks – LINK nky’s podcast – we explore the health of the Ohio River, our misconceptions about it, and whether it’s safe to swim in. Joining us to talk about the health of the river is Ohio...
As Ohio Republicans loosen state’s gun laws, poll finds voters overwhelmingly favor several new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state, a new poll has found. However, a majority of Ohio voters also support arming teachers in schools – something...
Vance's and Ryan's Battle Was Ugly, and 8 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
Catch up on a contentious debate, a first-ever playoff berth, a looming smoking ban and more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
Cincinnati CityBeat
The 15 Worst Kroger Stores in Greater Cincinnati, According to Reddit Users
While Greater Cincinnati offers its fair share of grocery shopping options, no store is quite as trusted as Kroger. Kroger’s popularity is no doubt directly linked to the fact that the grocery chain was founded right here in the Queen City. Sadly, being Kroger’s hometown doesn’t seem to mean much these days. According to Reddit, Cincinnati might be home to a few brand spanking new stores and “shopping concepts,” but there also are several Kroger stores that are unsafe and in disrepair.
linknky.com
Costume shops in NKY: It’s not too late to buy a Halloween costume
Halloween is less than three weeks away, so hopefully you’ve got a costume!. If not, we’ve got your back. Here are five costume shops in Northern Kentucky that are worth checking out. Costume Gallery. 638 Monmouth St., Newport. http://www.costumegallery-newport.com. Costume Gallery was established in 1996 and is open...
wymt.com
Two Kentucky constitutional amendments on the ballot
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Kentucky midterm election is less than a month away. There are two amendments on the ballot in Kentucky: the much-publicized Amendment 2, which would impact the future of abortion rights in the state, and the lesser-known Amendment 1, which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money
money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
Comments / 0