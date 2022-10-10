Read full article on original website
Inmate Dies at Downtown Riverside Jail
A female inmate died Thursday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in downtown Riverside, but authorities said there are no indications of “foul play.”. Riverside County sheriff’s Capt. Victoria Varisco-Flores said correctional deputies were alerted about 4:40 a.m. that the inmate, whose name was not released, was unconscious in her cell.
Man Pleads Guilty to Attacking Woman in Tustin
A 27-year-old Malibu man pleaded guilty Thursday and was immediately sentenced to a year in jail for sexually assaulting a woman in her 60s in Tustin. Quin Kalis Sheridan, who has been in custody since Dec. 3, 2020, waived all of his custody credits to avoid state prison and be placed on probation, according to his attorney, Brian Gurwitz. Sheridan will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and must also participate in a mental health treatment program.
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
Jury Deadlocks in Trial of Man Accused of Murdering Boyhood Friend
Jurors weighing the fate of a Meadowbrook man accused of fatally shooting his boyhood friend during a dispute connected to a marijuana sales venture were unable to overcome an impasse in deliberations, prompting a judge Wednesday to declare a mistrial. Stephen John Lindo, 31, allegedly killed 29-year-old Michael Louis Hinden...
Police Attempting to Arrest Barricaded Pursuit Suspect in Inglewood
Authorities Thursday evening were attempting to arrest a suspect who crashed a vehicle in Inglewood after a pursuit. Details surrounding the pursuit were not clear, but the suspect crashed the vehicle about 7:15 p.m. in the area of East Florence Avenue and North Prairie Avenue, near Edward Vincent Jr. Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man Suspected of Stalking, Indecent Exposure in Moreno Valley Arrested
A 32-year-old man suspected of stalking two victims and indecent exposure in Moreno Valley was arrested Wednesday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley Station arrested Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley after investigators say they were able to link two similar incidents to him, Sgt. Alfredo Medina said.
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
Man Convicted of Killing Girlfriend in Santa Ana
A 44-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of strangling and stabbing his girlfriend to death with a screwdriver in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago. Prentis John Hill was convicted of second-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Hill is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28.
Police Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Wheelchair-Bound Octogenarian in Mar Vista
Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a suspect who stabbed an 82-year-old wheelchair bound man in Mar Vista. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:55 p.m. on Oct. 3 to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard and found the victim being treated by paramedics for stab wounds to the neck and shoulder, according to a department statement.
Man Charged with Murder for Disappearance, Death of San Jacinto Woman
A convicted felon accused of killing and hiding the remains of a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman and her unborn child was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez.
Felon Charged with Shooting Moreno Valley Man
A convicted felon accused of shooting a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the firearm...
Authorities Investigating Call of Shooter at Monrovia School
Authorities Thursday were investigating a call, believed by officials to be not credible, regarding an active shooter at Monrovia High School. According to a statement early Thursday afternoon from the city of Monrovia, Monrovia police “received a single call of an active shooter at Monrovia High School,” prompting a lockdown of the school and Monroe Elementary School.
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the suspect was not found, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was reportedly seen running...
Fountain Valley Man Pleads Guilty to Santa Ana Gambling Dens, Bribery
A Fountain Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday to bribing a Santa Ana police officer to protect the defendant’s illegal gambling operation. Niem Ngoc Ha, 47, is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 13 in federal court in Santa Ana. Ha admitted paying $128,000 in bribes to then-Officer Steven Lopez in...
San Fernando Valley Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Illegal Gun, Drug Sales
A North Hollywood man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years behind bars for selling methamphetamine and acting as an unlicensed gun broker by selling 16 rifles and handguns — many without serial numbers — as well as various accessories. Arthur Muradyan, 33, previously pleaded guilty to the federal...
Police: Motorist Killed in Corona Crash Was Driving Too Fast
A 42-year-old motorist who was killed after crashing near a Corona intersection was apparently speeding before losing control and going off the road, authorities said Wednesday. David Knoefler of Riverside was fatally injured at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Smith Avenue, near Pleasant View Avenue,...
Brother of Ex-LA City Councilman José Huizar Agrees to Plead Guilty
The brother of former Los Angeles City Councilman JosÃ© Huizar — who faces federal racketeering charges stemming from an alleged pay-to-play scheme — admitted in a plea agreement filed Wednesday that he took cash from his brother on numerous occasions and immediately wrote checks back to him or arranged to pay his expenses, then lied about his actions to federal investigators.
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach
A man apparently lying on a street in Long Beach was hit by a car and killed, authorities said Wednesday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information...
Man, 64, Reported Missing in Lynwood
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing in Lynwood. Ronald Edward Morrow, 64, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Morrow is white, 6-feet-1-inch...
