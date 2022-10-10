Read full article on original website
At least 3 buildings up in flames in West Garfield Park fire that started with tire shop: CFD
CHICAGO (WLS) — A fire broke out at a West Garfield Park tire shop early Wednesday morning and spread to at least two other buildings, Chicago fire officials said. The blaze broke out just before 3:30 a.m. in the 4300-block of West Madison Street, CFD said. At one point,...
Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker’s remains found in Far North Side freezer
CHICAGO (WLS) — A woman is charged with murder after human remains were found in the freezer at a Far North Side boarding house. Sandra Kolalu, 36, is charged with first degree murder, Chicago Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announced Wednesday evening. She is also charged with one count of concealing homicidal death and one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Woman charged with murdering, dismembering landlord in Arcadia Terrace neighborhood home
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with murdering her landlord who was found dismembered in an Arcadia Terrace home. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with the murder of 59-year-old Frances Walker in the house at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. Walker was known by most of the people...
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Beach Park
CHICAGO (CBS) — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Beach Park Monday afternoon. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Sheridan Road and West Howard Street around 1:15 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located two cars with heavy damage.
Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies in the Humboldt Park neighborhood that took place late Sunday night overnight into Monday. In each instance, Chicago police said two to three men exited a vehicle wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black ski masks...
Man arrested after being accused of groping women on CTA Red Line platform at Roosevelt
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man accused of groping two women on the Roosevelt Red Line platform has been arrested. Chicago police said the women were waiting at the train when the man walked up and inappropriately touched them. Police arrested the man Sunday and charged him with two counts of...
Abraham Lincoln statue in Lincoln Park defaced with anti-colonizer graffiti
CHICAGO (WLS) — A statue of Abraham Lincoln in Lincoln Park was targeted by anti-colonizer activists Monday. The group dumped red paint on the statue and spray painted “Avenge the Dakota 38” on the ground. The graffiti messages 38 Native Americans who were hanged by the United...
CBS 2 Vault: Bob Wallace visits Chicago Halloween costume parties in the early 80s
CHICAGO (CBS) — Back in the day, nobody had more fun on Halloween in Chicago than CBS 2’s Bob Wallace. From the CBS 2 Vault, here are a couple of Bob’s reports. First, he takes us to a costume party at the Aragon Ballroom in Uptown in 1982. There were vampires and comic characters, but there were also fire-eaters – at least two of them – and people in fetish gear, or as Bob put it, “enough chain to anchor the Queen Mary.” And we hear the Wurlitzer theatre organ playing in the background too.
Severe storms prompt tornado warnings in Wisconsin, no touchdowns confirmed | Live Radar
CHICAGO (WLS) — A line of severe storms prompted several Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings along the Illinois-Wisconsin border Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service said there were reports of a possible tornado touchdown just south of Highway 12 and Highway 59 near Whitewater around 11:45 a.m. So...
Funeral details for Sergio Mims, movie critic and founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival
Members of the film industry and movie buffs are mourning the death of Sergio Mims, a founder of Chicago’s Black Harvest Film Festival. “The Chicago film community just lost a great film critic, film historian and film ambassador,” tweeted George Tillman Jr., who produced three “Barbershop” movies and the “Barbershop” TV series as well as the films “Beauty Shop,” “The Hate U Give”and TV’s “Soul Food” series. “RIP Sergio. You were one of a kind. I still remember you sneaking me into those early film screenings with Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel.”
A Milwaukee Bar Is Packed With Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix Fans
The owner of a Milwaukee bar once frequented by Jeffrey Dahmer isn’t happy with its new crime-junkie clientele. Following the release of the Netflix miniseries Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the Wall Street Stock Bar, which was once called Club 219, has seen an increase in customers looking for a glimpse at the place the serial killer once looked for victims, despite it having a new look, name and owner.
