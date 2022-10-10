ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

The US Sun

Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
FIFA
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup 2022: Which jersey is each country wearing?

The Rugby League World Cup plays host to 16 nations as they battle it out in England to decide who gets to lift the Paul Barrière Trophy. Australia has a stranglehold over the competition having won eight of the past nine tournaments. However, there a number of new contenders...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby World Cup#Rugby League World Cup#Jamaica#Fiji#Group C
Sporting News

Manchester United vs. Omonia result, highlights & analysis as Scott McTominay nets injury-time winner in Europa League

Manchester United's history of late European winning goals continued as Scott McTominay sealed a 1-0 Europa League victory over Omonia Nicosia in the 93rd minute at Old Trafford. Omonia keeper Francis Uzoho produced an unbelievable display, with 12 stops, to keep out Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo either side...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup 2022: How to watch the World Cup in New Zealand

The Rugby League World Cup is about to begin, with 61 matches to take place across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair events. England will host the tournament for the fourth time as the world's best rugby league look to knock off reigning champions Australia. The Sporting News takes...
RUGBY
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup: Why is it called the 2021 RLWC?

After five years away, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup finally kicks off this month, as hosts England, champions Australia, and a host of others all set their sights on the ultimate prize. But eagle-eyed fans will have noticed a rather important distinction - it's the year 2022, and yet...
RUGBY
The Guardian

England expect ‘huge challenge’ from France in Women’s Rugby World Cup

Simon Middleton is expecting a “close contest” when his England side take on France in their second match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday. The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half. Middleton predicts a tougher test against their Six Nations rivals, who have brought in a new coaching setup since losing 36-10 to England in June.
WORLD
The Associated Press

In-form England aims to hold both global white-ball titles

England has a strong chance of being the reigning world champion in both of the limited-overs formats despite a renewed push to make test cricket its priority. The England squad heads into the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia as the current titleholders in the 50-over World Cup following their success on home soil in 2019.
SPORTS
BBC

Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for must-win Australia game

Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: 15 October Kick-off: 03:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5Live & BBC Sport website & app. Rachel McLachlan and teenager Emma Orr return from injury to start for Scotland in the must-win Pool A game with Australia on Saturday. Both players make their...
RUGBY
BBC

Sander Berge & Jayden Bogle: Sheffield United duo out until after World Cup

Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle and midfielder Sander Berge have been ruled out until after the World Cup. Both players picked up injuries in their home Championship defeat by QPR. on 4 October. Bogle, 22, was making his first start after a long-term knee injury. Norway international Berge, 24, who...
SOCCER

