Why is Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is taking place during the winter months. England will be looking for glory, hoping to push on from their semi-final defeat in the 2018 tournament in Russia. Gareth Southgate's men finished runners up in Euro 2020 also, and will be looking...
Where Is the FIFA World Cup 2022? All the Host Venues and Stadiums
The FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off in Qatar on November 20 at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. There have been eight stadiums built for the soccer spectacular.
Australia defections are good for talent distribution at Rugby League World Cup | Nick Tedeschi
Allegiances to state and country, given the make-up of the NRL in 2022, do not need to be aligned
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup 2022: Which jersey is each country wearing?
The Rugby League World Cup plays host to 16 nations as they battle it out in England to decide who gets to lift the Paul Barrière Trophy. Australia has a stranglehold over the competition having won eight of the past nine tournaments. However, there a number of new contenders...
Sporting News
Manchester United vs. Omonia result, highlights & analysis as Scott McTominay nets injury-time winner in Europa League
Manchester United's history of late European winning goals continued as Scott McTominay sealed a 1-0 Europa League victory over Omonia Nicosia in the 93rd minute at Old Trafford. Omonia keeper Francis Uzoho produced an unbelievable display, with 12 stops, to keep out Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Cristiano Ronaldo either side...
BBC
Republic of Ireland women: FAI and manager Pauw apologise for players' IRA chant after play-off win
The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland women's team manager Vera Pauw have apologised for a pro-IRA chant sung by players after the World Cup play-off win over Scotland. Video emerged of the Republic of Ireland women singing a pro-IRA chant following the World Cup play-off. "We...
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup 2022: How to watch the World Cup in New Zealand
The Rugby League World Cup is about to begin, with 61 matches to take place across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair events. England will host the tournament for the fourth time as the world's best rugby league look to knock off reigning champions Australia. The Sporting News takes...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Dominic Young set for first England cap against Samoa
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Dates: Saturday 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Winger Dominic Young is set to win his first...
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup: Why is it called the 2021 RLWC?
After five years away, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup finally kicks off this month, as hosts England, champions Australia, and a host of others all set their sights on the ultimate prize. But eagle-eyed fans will have noticed a rather important distinction - it's the year 2022, and yet...
Arsenal agree to face AC Milan during Qatar World Cup as Premier League clubs organise glamour friendlies
ARSENAL have reportedly agreed to play AC Milan in a friendly during the World Cup. A host of Mikel Arteta’s squad will be jetting off to Qatar come the middle of November. However, those not involved at the World Cup will not be sitting at home with their feet up watching all of the action unfold.
England expect ‘huge challenge’ from France in Women’s Rugby World Cup
Simon Middleton is expecting a “close contest” when his England side take on France in their second match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday. The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half. Middleton predicts a tougher test against their Six Nations rivals, who have brought in a new coaching setup since losing 36-10 to England in June.
SkySports
Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks in England Test squad vs Pakistan | Alex Lees dropped
Surrey all-rounder Jacks receives his first Test call up, while Livingstone will be looking to make his debut in the format, having been selected for the first time since 2018. Opener Jennings returns for the first time since February 2019 after a good summer with Lancashire, where he was top...
Sporting News
Australia vs England T20 Game 2: Result, updates, scores and highlights from World Cup warm-up clash
England have made it back-to-back wins against Australia, taking the honours in Canberra by eight runs. Not much was split between the two countries but crucial wickets taken by the Poms proved to be the difference. The two play once more before heading into the Cricket World Cup on Friday...
‘Now is the time’: Richard Marles has met NRL to push for Papua New Guinea team
Australia’s deputy prime minister has held talks with National Rugby League officials to push the case for a Papua New Guinea team, declaring “now is the time” to expand the competition. Richard Marles, visiting PNG in his capacity as defence minister, said on Thursday that he had...
In-form England aims to hold both global white-ball titles
England has a strong chance of being the reigning world champion in both of the limited-overs formats despite a renewed push to make test cricket its priority. The England squad heads into the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia as the current titleholders in the 50-over World Cup following their success on home soil in 2019.
Australia v England – third men’s T20 cricket international: rain stops play – live
Over-by-over report: Will England complete a clean sweep in the final match of the series in Canberra? Join Tim de Lisle
BBC
Rugby World Cup: Scotland make two changes for must-win Australia game
Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: 15 October Kick-off: 03:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5Live & BBC Sport website & app. Rachel McLachlan and teenager Emma Orr return from injury to start for Scotland in the must-win Pool A game with Australia on Saturday. Both players make their...
BBC
Sander Berge & Jayden Bogle: Sheffield United duo out until after World Cup
Sheffield United defender Jayden Bogle and midfielder Sander Berge have been ruled out until after the World Cup. Both players picked up injuries in their home Championship defeat by QPR. on 4 October. Bogle, 22, was making his first start after a long-term knee injury. Norway international Berge, 24, who...
Sporting News
Celebrity guest coaches and curling classes at Hong Kong’s Cityplaza Ice Palace
While it might not be the most popular sport in the city, taking to the ice for a skate at one of Hong Kong’s major shopping malls is a quintessential childhood memory for many who grew up in the city. The oldest rink still in operation in Hong Kong,...
ESPN
Man United fend off Europa League humiliation as Erik ten Hag fields strong squad vs. Omonia Nicosia
MANCHESTER, England -- It took Manchester United more than 90 minutes to do it, but they found a way past Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday, winning 1-0. - Report: Man United-Omonia Nicosia | Europa League table | Upcoming fixtures. Although manager Erik ten Hag fielded a strong...
MLS・
