Simon Middleton is expecting a “close contest” when his England side take on France in their second match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday. The Red Roses started their campaign with an 84-19 rout of tournament debutants Fiji, scoring 10 tries in the second half. Middleton predicts a tougher test against their Six Nations rivals, who have brought in a new coaching setup since losing 36-10 to England in June.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO