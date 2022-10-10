Read full article on original website
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee duplex fire, Red Cross assisting 3 people
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Red Cross is helping three people following a duplex fire Thursday morning, Oct. 13. According to The American Red Cross, the fire left a duplex near 11th and Orchard uninhabitable. There was one adult in one unit while the other two adults were in the other unit when the fire happened at 2 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Strong Baby Sabbath; babies are dying, solution starts with talk
MILWAUKEE - Babies are dying in Milwaukee. Advocates say the solution starts with a conversation – and churches are kicking off the talk. "Infants die before their first birthday in Milwaukee more than they do in a Third World country," said Julia Means, Strong Baby Sabbath Organizer. Means calls...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva
The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph.
CBS 58
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
Tornado spotted touching down in southern Wisconsin
A tornado has been reported in southern Wisconsin where there is a warning in effect until 1 p.m. There is a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Lake County until 1:30 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera
MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens Nov. 18 - Jan. 1
MILWAUKEE - Winter Wonders returns with a drive-through holiday light show in the Boerner Botanical Gardens. This year’s show kicks off with a special preview weekend, November 11-13, and continues with a nightly schedule, Nov. 18 – Jan. 1. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
20K+ without power in SE Wisconsin following storms
MILWAUKEE - Severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 12, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 20,000 outages in southeast Wisconsin. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
WISN
Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
On Milwaukee
5 haunted house experiences near Milwaukee (and one just over the border)
Hey ghosts, wanna get the sheet scared off of ya? Well, here are a few places that will conjure screams and thrills – and perhaps a few cackles, too. Some of these spots are also raising money for charities, so you're donating to great casuses while terrorizing yourself. Note:...
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed driving to work remembered at his church
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor is being remembered as a great pastor, husband and dad. Aaron Strong, 40, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church was killed Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 near 10th and Wells, where police said a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into Strong's car. Strong was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary’s proud papa tiger, Jona, gets new living area | By David Fechter
West Bend, WI – After recently siring four adorable tiger cubs, Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary’s papa Jona is ready for his new home and life of leisure. There are almost two acres with an 8-foot-deep spring-fed pond for Jona to take a swim on a hot summer day, shade trees, and rock formations.
