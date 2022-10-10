ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee duplex fire, Red Cross assisting 3 people

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Red Cross is helping three people following a duplex fire Thursday morning, Oct. 13. According to The American Red Cross, the fire left a duplex near 11th and Orchard uninhabitable. There was one adult in one unit while the other two adults were in the other unit when the fire happened at 2 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Strong Baby Sabbath; babies are dying, solution starts with talk

MILWAUKEE - Babies are dying in Milwaukee. Advocates say the solution starts with a conversation – and churches are kicking off the talk. "Infants die before their first birthday in Milwaukee more than they do in a Third World country," said Julia Means, Strong Baby Sabbath Organizer. Means calls...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Kia break-in before Tim Michels newser caught on camera

MILWAUKEE - Surveillance shows the moment someone broke into a Kia moments before a press conference with Tim Michels. A FOX producer's rental car was parked near Franklin and Brady when someone smashed a window and tried to steal it. News crews were right across the street preparing for a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens Nov. 18 - Jan. 1

MILWAUKEE - Winter Wonders returns with a drive-through holiday light show in the Boerner Botanical Gardens. This year’s show kicks off with a special preview weekend, November 11-13, and continues with a nightly schedule, Nov. 18 – Jan. 1. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: 2 people wounded near 82nd and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were shot and wounded near 82nd and Capitol on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 13. Officials say two individuals exchanged gunfire just after 1 p.m. Thursday – and were subsequently struck. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

20K+ without power in SE Wisconsin following storms

MILWAUKEE - Severe storms pushed through southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 12, knocking out power for thousands of We Energies customers. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 20,000 outages in southeast Wisconsin. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Power outages, damage reported after tornado warnings in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Power outages and damage have been reported in southeast Wisconsin after severe storms moved across the area on Wednesday, prompting tornado warnings for areas including Milwaukee County. As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, We Energies reported that more than 21,000 customers are without power, including about 9,000 in...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Conifer root disease kills trees; DNR finds cases in SE Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to check needle-bearing trees for signs of a harmful disease and report their findings to the department. Heterobasidion root disease (HRD) is a severe fungal infection that kills pines, spruces and other conifers in Wisconsin. This fall,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pastor killed driving to work remembered at his church

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor is being remembered as a great pastor, husband and dad. Aaron Strong, 40, pastor at Grace Lutheran Church was killed Wednesday morning, Oct. 12 near 10th and Wells, where police said a speeding driver blew a red light and crashed into Strong's car. Strong was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee infant nearly drowns at residence near 30th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Oct. 10 to a near-drowning that happened near 30th and Mitchell on the city's south side. Officials tell FOX6 News the victim is an 11-month-old Milwaukee boy. He was taken to a hospital for treatment shortly after noon. Police are investigating what led...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
MILWAUKEE, WI

