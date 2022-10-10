Read full article on original website
New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
