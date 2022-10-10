ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

cowboystatedaily.com

New Secretary Of State Allred Asks Wyoming County Clerks To Eliminate Ballot Boxes

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Interim Secretary of State Karl Allred has wasted no time trying to alter Wyoming’s election process. Allred sent a letter to the state’s county clerks Friday requesting they consider removing their absentee ballot drop boxes. Allred was sworn in for the appointed job just three days prior.
US News and World Report

Idaho Republicans Supporting Democrat for Attorney General

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans, including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders, on Tuesday endorsed the Democratic candidate for attorney general in November’s election. Republicans attended a news conference at the Statehouse with Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh, who has...
WOWT

Election 2022: Abortion, Jan. 6 stances heat up Nebraska’s Dist. 2 Congressional debate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Voters in Nebraska’s contentious 2nd Congressional District heard from their candidates in a live, moderated debate at noon Thursday. Republican Congressman Don Bacon and Democratic State Sen. Tony Vargas and their supporters gathered at the Omaha Press Club for the debate, moderated by 6 News Politics Reporter Brian Mastre. About 200 people were in attendance.
actionnews5.com

Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
KOWB AM 1290

It’s Fire Prevention Week In Wyoming, How Safe Are You?

With temperatures falling into the 20's & 30's at night, there's a really good chance you've already started using your fireplace or furnace. Statistics show that billions of dollars in property damage occur each year in the U.S. due to house fires. In 2020, there were over 365,000 house fires with over 2,500 deaths.
KOWB AM 1290

Cheers! This Wyoming Distillery Just Got Major National Props

If you're a whiskey lover and ever enjoyed a nice glass of Wyoming Whiskey, you'll know that there was no doubt that they're one of the best whiskies in America. It tastes great and is perfect for what you're looking for. Want to sip on something? It's solid, want to make an Old Fashioned? They're your best friend.
WLNS

POLL: “Yes” votes dominating Michigan ballot initiatives

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All three proposals on the Michigan midterm ballots are seeing strong support, according to an EPIC MRA poll. Prop 1 aims to replace the current system for state representatives and senators with a 12-year combined total limit. The current term limits are six years for House members and eight years for […]
US News and World Report

Colorado Elections Chief, Challenger Divided What's Partisan

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s top election official, Democrat Jena Griswold, and a former county clerk hoping to replace her as secretary of state, Republican Pam Anderson, both agree that Colorado's 2020 election was secure and that former President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid. But a debate Tuesday night showed how sharply divided they are over how outspoken the secretary of state should be in an era when many of Trump's supporters, including people running to oversee elections in other states, lie about the outcome of that election.
KOWB AM 1290

Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books

Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
Georgia Recorder

Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law

The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs and Savannah community rejected more than […] The post Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
KOWB AM 1290

Gov. Gordon Declares October Dyslexia Awareness Month in Wyoming

Yesterday, October 5, Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring October 2022 Dyslexia Awareness Month. The signing was attended by a small group of Wyoming students and community members, representatives from the WyoLit organization, and WY State Representative Landon Brown. Governor Gordon recognized the proclamation as critical to improving the...
