spectrumnews1.com
BLINK 2022: Here are some keys to navigating the massive light and art festival
CINCINNATI — A number of streets in downtown Cincinnati and Covington, Ky. need to close during evening hours this weekend to make room for BLINK. A number of road closures and traffic restrictions are in place for BLINK. Closures go into effect nightly from Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday,...
linknky.com
Erlanger branch of Kenton County Public Library celebrates 20 years
The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating 20 years at its permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over...
linknky.com
Cold Spring adds history treasure trove
Tucked away in the basement of the Cold Spring city building, in a room that until recently served as the community gathering room is the new home of the Cold Spring History Archive. Council member and Cold Spring native Lisa Cavanaugh has been collecting photos, stories and other memorabilia from...
linknky.com
BLINK attractions you can’t miss in NKY
BLINK season is officially upon Northern Kentucky. With the radiant light show making its way back to the Kentucky side of the Ohio River, LINK nky has compiled a list of the most compelling BLINK attractions in Covington that you really shouldn’t miss. ATTRACTIONS. Drone Light Show. The drone...
WLWT 5
18 must-see Blink 2022 attractions near Fountain Square, The Banks
CINCINNATI — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll break...
linknky.com
Park Hills Halloweenies tradition continues: ‘I feel like it’s kind of giving something back’
Park Hills Fire Department will be reinstating its “Halloweenie” tradition this year. It started in 1954 when the firefighters decided they wanted to have something to give out to the dozens of happy, costumed children who would walk past the firehouse as they canvassed the neighborhood for candy and treats.
Northerner
“This food is disgusting”: Dining forum sparks criticism
Criticism and concerns flew freely at Norse Commons dining hall Monday night as NKU’s Residence Hall Association (RHA) held a Dining Open Forum. The forum was led by RHA President and senior journalism major Mohamed Omar and featured a panel of NKU leaders. Among the panel was Dr. Eddie Howard, Vice President for Student Affairs; Dr. Arnie Slaughter, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs; Scott Patton, Director of University Housing; Jeremy Alltop, Vice President of Administration and Finance/CFO; and Daniel Myers, Student Government Association President.
linknky.com
Campbell County Library launches ‘Cards for Veterans’ program
Campbell County Public Library patrons can celebrate Veterans Day early this year with their recently launched Cards for Veterans program. From Oct. 1 to 30, materials to make the cards will be available in the children’s area of the Carrico/Fort Thomas (1000 Highland Ave), Newport (901 E 6th St.), Alexandria (8333 Alexandria Pike) and Cold Spring (3920 Alexandria Pike) branches.
Progressive Rail Roading
Construction begins on Hamilton Confederation GO station
Construction has begun on the future Confederation GO station in Hamilton, Ontario. The Hamilton station will help reduce gridlock and connect people to jobs, housing and transit, Ontario government officials said in a press release. The GO Transit station will feature an accessible island platform with canopies, pedestrian tunnel, pick-up and drop-off areas and stair access from the street.
lovelandmagazine.com
A “Women’s Wave” happened Sunday in Loveland
Loveland, Ohio – Adults and children from across the tri-state gathered in Nisbet Park along the Little Miami River in Historic Downtown on a sunny and warm Fall Sunday afternoon to be part of a “Women’s Wave” of activists out to change the course of voting patterns in our community. After speeches, they walked for an hour throughout our business district and along the Loveland Bike Trail engaging locals and tourists with the refrain of the sentiments they were so adamant about. It was a demonstration for human rights and as odd as that sounded throughout the streets of this quaint community nicknamed, “The Sweetheart of Ohio” it happened. “Human Rights” that have been taken away from themselves, their children, and those they love. The political agenda on most minds was the U.S. Supreme Court overthrowing Roe v Wade and a woman’s right to have an abortion, reproductive rights such as birth control, and how that decision led to even more extreme legislation and proposals from some elected officials at the Ohio Statehouse, and in D.C.
WKRC
Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
andnowuknow.com
Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
linknky.com
Trouble again with trucks in Erlanger’s Cherry Hill: ‘A never-ending battle’
Tractor trailers were again the topic of conversation at the Erlanger City Council meeting after a semi-truck drove on Sycamore Tree Lane in the Cherry Hill subdivision — a street that cannot handle the size or weight of the trucks, even though mapping apps often direct drivers along the street formerly known as Erlanger Road.
linknky.com
What’s the food (and drink) situation at BLINK in Covington?
Let there be light. And food. BLINK Cincinnati returns Thursday and runs until Sunday. It is the largest light, art, and projection-mapping event in the United States. BLINK has five geographic zones for the event. One of them, the Covington Zone will have more than a dozen installations. The artwork is food for the eyes but not the stomach.
cincinnatimagazine.com
These Seven Halloween Home Decorators Are On Another Level
Some of our neighbors are really into Halloween. If you’re lucky, they’ll let you join in on the fun. Bobby Metzner’s The Metzner Manor (Green Township) Come for the trick, stay for the treat. Metzner’s family-friendly haunt is a 26-year family tradition that features a mausoleum, a giant witch’s house, life-size werewolves, a 10-foot-tall moving pumpkin, and many more professional grade animatronics and pneumatic creatures, with boxes of candy and full-size kettle corn bags awaiting guests. facebook.com/themetznermanor.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati neighborhood taking action to prevent a pharmacy desert
CINCINNATI — For most longtime patrons of the CVS in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills, September’s announcement came as an inconvenient surprise. The store was set to close in about a month, and they’d have to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy service or head another mile and a half down the road to the next closest CVS.
linknky.com
Sandyland Acres dares you to take a ride in the cornfield
For some, October means pumpkin spice lattes and crunchy leaves, while others go for the darker side of the season — welcoming the approach of All Hallow’s Eve, a time for all things creepy, scary, and macabre. At Sandyland Acres in Petersburg, those looking to get their scare...
"Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?" asks advocate regarding Rumpke settlement
Commissioner Driehaus backs Rumpke in Settlement Agreement; rescinds rule she proposed dumps citizen groups.The Cincinnati Post, 2022. The Director of Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. is asking a hard question in response to Commissioner Denise Driehaus proposing a settlement agreement with Rumpke. “Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?”
wnewsj.com
WPD, CCSO locate 9 illegal encampments with trash, drug-related items; city tasked with clean-up
WILMINGTON — A joint operation between the Wilmington Police Department’s Special Response Team and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was conducted Wednesday in which nine homeless encampments were located. The field operation was initiated in response to numerous business and citizen complaints of homeless encampments, persons trespassing...
