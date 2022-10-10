ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, KY

linknky.com

Erlanger branch of Kenton County Public Library celebrates 20 years

The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library is celebrating 20 years at its permanent home. In 1914 the Erlanger Library was established by the Erlanger Women’s Club. Volunteers and one librarian operated this library. The community embraced the Erlanger Branch Library despite relocating to several locations over...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Cold Spring adds history treasure trove

Tucked away in the basement of the Cold Spring city building, in a room that until recently served as the community gathering room is the new home of the Cold Spring History Archive. Council member and Cold Spring native Lisa Cavanaugh has been collecting photos, stories and other memorabilia from...
COLD SPRING, KY
linknky.com

BLINK attractions you can’t miss in NKY

BLINK season is officially upon Northern Kentucky. With the radiant light show making its way back to the Kentucky side of the Ohio River, LINK nky has compiled a list of the most compelling BLINK attractions in Covington that you really shouldn’t miss. ATTRACTIONS. Drone Light Show. The drone...
COVINGTON, KY
Northerner

“This food is disgusting”: Dining forum sparks criticism

Criticism and concerns flew freely at Norse Commons dining hall Monday night as NKU’s Residence Hall Association (RHA) held a Dining Open Forum. The forum was led by RHA President and senior journalism major Mohamed Omar and featured a panel of NKU leaders. Among the panel was Dr. Eddie Howard, Vice President for Student Affairs; Dr. Arnie Slaughter, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs; Scott Patton, Director of University Housing; Jeremy Alltop, Vice President of Administration and Finance/CFO; and Daniel Myers, Student Government Association President.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Campbell County Library launches ‘Cards for Veterans’ program

Campbell County Public Library patrons can celebrate Veterans Day early this year with their recently launched Cards for Veterans program. From Oct. 1 to 30, materials to make the cards will be available in the children’s area of the Carrico/Fort Thomas (1000 Highland Ave), Newport (901 E 6th St.), Alexandria (8333 Alexandria Pike) and Cold Spring (3920 Alexandria Pike) branches.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Progressive Rail Roading

Construction begins on Hamilton Confederation GO station

Construction has begun on the future Confederation GO station in Hamilton, Ontario. The Hamilton station will help reduce gridlock and connect people to jobs, housing and transit, Ontario government officials said in a press release. The GO Transit station will feature an accessible island platform with canopies, pedestrian tunnel, pick-up and drop-off areas and stair access from the street.
HAMILTON, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

A “Women’s Wave” happened Sunday in Loveland

Loveland, Ohio – Adults and children from across the tri-state gathered in Nisbet Park along the Little Miami River in Historic Downtown on a sunny and warm Fall Sunday afternoon to be part of a “Women’s Wave” of activists out to change the course of voting patterns in our community. After speeches, they walked for an hour throughout our business district and along the Loveland Bike Trail engaging locals and tourists with the refrain of the sentiments they were so adamant about. It was a demonstration for human rights and as odd as that sounded throughout the streets of this quaint community nicknamed, “The Sweetheart of Ohio” it happened. “Human Rights” that have been taken away from themselves, their children, and those they love. The political agenda on most minds was the U.S. Supreme Court overthrowing Roe v Wade and a woman’s right to have an abortion, reproductive rights such as birth control, and how that decision led to even more extreme legislation and proposals from some elected officials at the Ohio Statehouse, and in D.C.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Pick up craft and vintage holiday items at Charm at the Farm

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's your last chance to visit Charm at the Farm this year. The vintage and craft market will have a little bit of fall, and a little bit of winter. But without a doubt, you'll find great pieces. Amy Doyle and Jayme Kuenkel, co-owners of Charm at the Farm, talk about what to expect.
CINCINNATI, OH
andnowuknow.com

Costco Prepares to Open New Store in Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH - Costco is packing its bags and moving a hop, skip, and a jump to a new, expanded location in Southern Ohio. The retailer teased plans for its newest store in Liberty Township, Ohio, which is replacing its store in Springdale that is set to close on November 16.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
linknky.com

What’s the food (and drink) situation at BLINK in Covington?

Let there be light. And food. BLINK Cincinnati returns Thursday and runs until Sunday. It is the largest light, art, and projection-mapping event in the United States. BLINK has five geographic zones for the event. One of them, the Covington Zone will have more than a dozen installations. The artwork is food for the eyes but not the stomach.
COVINGTON, KY
cincinnatimagazine.com

These Seven Halloween Home Decorators Are On Another Level

Some of our neighbors are really into Halloween. If you’re lucky, they’ll let you join in on the fun. Bobby Metzner’s The Metzner Manor (Green Township) Come for the trick, stay for the treat. Metzner’s family-friendly haunt is a 26-year family tradition that features a mausoleum, a giant witch’s house, life-size werewolves, a 10-foot-tall moving pumpkin, and many more professional grade animatronics and pneumatic creatures, with boxes of candy and full-size kettle corn bags awaiting guests. facebook.com/themetznermanor.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cincinnati neighborhood taking action to prevent a pharmacy desert

CINCINNATI — For most longtime patrons of the CVS in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills, September’s announcement came as an inconvenient surprise. The store was set to close in about a month, and they’d have to transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy service or head another mile and a half down the road to the next closest CVS.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Sandyland Acres dares you to take a ride in the cornfield

For some, October means pumpkin spice lattes and crunchy leaves, while others go for the darker side of the season — welcoming the approach of All Hallow’s Eve, a time for all things creepy, scary, and macabre. At Sandyland Acres in Petersburg, those looking to get their scare...
PETERSBURG, KY
The Cincinnati Post

"Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?" asks advocate regarding Rumpke settlement

Commissioner Driehaus backs Rumpke in Settlement Agreement; rescinds rule she proposed dumps citizen groups.The Cincinnati Post, 2022. The Director of Child Advocacy for Rights & Equity, Inc. is asking a hard question in response to Commissioner Denise Driehaus proposing a settlement agreement with Rumpke. “Is Driehaus corrupt; or is she just ignorant?”
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

