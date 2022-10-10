ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

BIZ BUZZ

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2022 print issue. MOD Pizza, serving individual artisan-style pizzas and salads, is now open at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd., Suite 100, Flower Mound. LuvLeigh Apparel and Spirit Halloween are now open in The...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Summit Club adds Steak Out to upcoming Flower Mound Smoke Fest

The Summit Club of Flower Mound has added an entire new event to its now-annual Flower Mound Smoke Fest fundraising event. The first Smoke Fests were held in May and October last year, and the club will be hosting the event annually now, said Bryan Webb, Smoke Fest chair. The event is the club’s primary fundraiser, and last year’s events helped the club cover operating funds, grants to high school robotics teams, 84 academic excellence awards to local 5th and 8th graders, and give $25,000 to local nonprofits and other groups.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Edison Coffee closed due to fire

Edison Coffee Co. is closed indefinitely because of a fire in its building in Parker Square. Firefighters responded to Parker Square just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and they found a lot of smoke “but the fire itself was difficult to locate,” said Brandon Barth, spokesman Flower Mound Fire Department. A second alarm brought more firefighters from FMFD, as well as the Highland Village and Lewisville fire departments, and eventually the fire was found in the walls and in between the first and second floor.
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Flowers#Live Music#Food Drink#Barrel 99 Bar#Makarsee Market
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Southlake, TX

Southlake, TX is a subdivision of Dallas Fort Worth. The area is known for many great things, like parks, art museums, and Friday night lights. But the area is also known for its diverse, melting pot of culinary delights. The state of Texas likely leads the nation in BBQ joints....
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Goat & Raven Texas Pub brings new concept to former Roanoke restaurant

The Goat & Raven Texas Pub in Roanoke will feature an eclectic design from old automobiles parts to sports memorabilia. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Goat and Raven Texas Pub made its unofficial debut at Celebrate Roanoke on Sept. 8 with a food truck along Oak Street. The new restaurant will open in October, according to a social media posting, and will be at 304 US 377, Roanoke. That is the former location of Reno Red’s Frontier Cooking and Catering, which closed in October 2021. Co-owner Cliff Clark noted the location is waiting on inspections before it can officially open. The menu will have some of Reno Red’s offerings, such as chicken banderos, chicken fried steak, brisket, ribs and chicken. New items are slated to include fried deviled eggs, fried mushrooms, sliders, brisket tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The hours of operations will be 2 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Clark said patrons will find sports on the many televisions about "90%" of the time. There are a number of memorabilia items from the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys as well as old gas and oil cans and tailgates from trucks decorating the restaurant.
ROANOKE, TX
birchrestaurant.com

14 of the Best Restaurants in Plano, TX

Whether you live in Plano, Texas, or just passing through, you will note a great culinary scene. Because of all the different types of people living in the area, there are several great ethnic restaurants to visit during your next trip to Plano. If you are looking for some of the best restaurants in Plano, keep on reading!
PLANO, TX
keranews.org

McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport

The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Popshelf continues expansion with opening of second Lewisville store

Popshelf opened a second location in Lewisville on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Oct. 10, according to a press release. The store is located at 201 N. Summit Ave. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf has another store in Lewisville at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. 469-830-2915.
LEWISVILLE, TX
CW33

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital

FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

