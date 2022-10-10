Read full article on original website
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
McKinney Leaders Considering its own Commercial AirportLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Z Bar Cattle Co. opened in Argyle on Sept. 24-25. (Courtesy Z Bar Cattle Co.) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle recently. Visit communityimpact.com for more local news. Z Bar Cattle Co. held a soft opening for its second location at 100 Country Club...
Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our October 2022 print issue. MOD Pizza, serving individual artisan-style pizzas and salads, is now open at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd., Suite 100, Flower Mound. LuvLeigh Apparel and Spirit Halloween are now open in The...
Flower Mound physician announces new office
Bryan L. Wasson, DO, is opening his new office, IMedicine, on November 14, 2022, at 2560 Central Park Ave., Suite 140, Flower Mound, Texas 75028. Dr. Wasson is an Internal Medicine Specialist and has over 35 years of experience in the medical field. His office accepts new patients and telehealth appointments.
Summit Club adds Steak Out to upcoming Flower Mound Smoke Fest
The Summit Club of Flower Mound has added an entire new event to its now-annual Flower Mound Smoke Fest fundraising event. The first Smoke Fests were held in May and October last year, and the club will be hosting the event annually now, said Bryan Webb, Smoke Fest chair. The event is the club’s primary fundraiser, and last year’s events helped the club cover operating funds, grants to high school robotics teams, 84 academic excellence awards to local 5th and 8th graders, and give $25,000 to local nonprofits and other groups.
Three-story Plano restaurant has rooftop patio perfect for social hour
Haywire Plano is a 24,000-square-foot, the-story restaurant and cocktail lounge space in Plano's Legacy West.
Edison Coffee closed due to fire
Edison Coffee Co. is closed indefinitely because of a fire in its building in Parker Square. Firefighters responded to Parker Square just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, and they found a lot of smoke “but the fire itself was difficult to locate,” said Brandon Barth, spokesman Flower Mound Fire Department. A second alarm brought more firefighters from FMFD, as well as the Highland Village and Lewisville fire departments, and eventually the fire was found in the walls and in between the first and second floor.
Memorial to be held in Flower Mound for Mercedes Clement
A Celebration of Life will be held next week in Flower Mound to remember Mercedes Clement, the young mother who was missing for nearly two years until her remains were positively identified last week. Clement, a 25-year-old mother who went to Flower Mound High School, was last seen alive on...
These North Texas cities were named some of the best small cities in America
According to the report, Southlake had the lowest housing costs in the nation and the fifth-highest home ownership rate in the country.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX is a subdivision of Dallas Fort Worth. The area is known for many great things, like parks, art museums, and Friday night lights. But the area is also known for its diverse, melting pot of culinary delights. The state of Texas likely leads the nation in BBQ joints....
Hungry? These are the best lunch restaurants to dine at in Dallas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Lunch, it’s one of everyone’s favorite meals of the day and probably the most underrated as breakfast is deemed the most important and dinner seems to be the heaviest of meals for most. Lunch deserves some respect and it deserves to be shared with...
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub brings new concept to former Roanoke restaurant
The Goat & Raven Texas Pub in Roanoke will feature an eclectic design from old automobiles parts to sports memorabilia. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Goat and Raven Texas Pub made its unofficial debut at Celebrate Roanoke on Sept. 8 with a food truck along Oak Street. The new restaurant will open in October, according to a social media posting, and will be at 304 US 377, Roanoke. That is the former location of Reno Red’s Frontier Cooking and Catering, which closed in October 2021. Co-owner Cliff Clark noted the location is waiting on inspections before it can officially open. The menu will have some of Reno Red’s offerings, such as chicken banderos, chicken fried steak, brisket, ribs and chicken. New items are slated to include fried deviled eggs, fried mushrooms, sliders, brisket tacos and a variety of sandwiches. The hours of operations will be 2 p.m. to midnight on Tuesdays through Thursdays. Clark said patrons will find sports on the many televisions about "90%" of the time. There are a number of memorabilia items from the Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars and Dallas Cowboys as well as old gas and oil cans and tailgates from trucks decorating the restaurant.
DFW insurance agency suing Plano investment company after destructive Balch Springs fire
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — State Farm Lloyds is suing on behalf of three individuals after they had their homes damaged or destroyed by the massive fire in Balch Springs caused by mowing on a property owned by a Plano-based investment company. The suit is asking for the investment company,...
birchrestaurant.com
14 of the Best Restaurants in Plano, TX
Whether you live in Plano, Texas, or just passing through, you will note a great culinary scene. Because of all the different types of people living in the area, there are several great ethnic restaurants to visit during your next trip to Plano. If you are looking for some of the best restaurants in Plano, keep on reading!
keranews.org
McKinney wants to be the home of North Texas' next big airport
The city of McKinney is considering plans for a new commercial airport that city officials say could serve as North Texas’ next travel hub. McKinney Mayor George Fuller said the city has spent three years looking into the possibility of building a hub. If the plan comes to fruition, the airport’s location would be a third major option for travelers in and around the region after along with DFW Airport and Love Field.
Don’t Be Spooked by Home Prices; They’re Dropping Like the Temperature This Fall
The housing market seems downright ghastly this time of year (especially this year!), but experts say the fall and winter months represent the best times of the year to purchase a new dwelling. Analysts with ATTOM Data Solutions told CandysDirt.com that the best home-buying days nationally are Nov. 28, Jan....
Popshelf continues expansion with opening of second Lewisville store
Popshelf opened a second location in Lewisville on Oct. 10. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf opened a new location in Lewisville on Oct. 10, according to a press release. The store is located at 201 N. Summit Ave. The retail store is a concept by Dollar General that sells most of its products for $5 or less. Popshelf has another store in Lewisville at 709 Hebron Parkway, Ste. 300. 469-830-2915.
Inside look at Nate’s Seafood & Steakhouse in Addison
Nothing beats good seafood. From crabs to crawfish to shrimp, seafood really is king, and what better place to enjoy some good food than somewhere local?
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
Texas doctors continue months-long protest over McDonald's opening at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — We know the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," so it's not surprising that doing the polar opposite bring the opposite reaction. Health care professionals from the Physician's Committee are protesting against John Peter Smith Hospital adding McDonald's to their food court. The organization has been going against this for at least four months.
fortworthreport.org
‘That’s a horse!’: Fort Worth is home to world’s tallest dog – Zeus
Brittany Davis of Fort Worth always wanted a Great Dane for the breed’s lovable, laid-back personality and lack of awareness for how large they are. She got that with Zeus — and quite a bit more. Zeus, Davis’ pure-bred American Great Dane, is officially the Guinness World Record...
