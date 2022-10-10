ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Melissa Seward
3d ago

Hopefully people Also know about the CRT law he put into effect for this school year! He passed it while we were all locked down! You can teach CRT in any subject in the state of delaware now. Look it up if you don't believe me.

Jacquie Young Newman
3d ago

I doubt that the small businesses in certain older buildings at the beaches will make handicap access. If they are historic, they don't make accessible such as the post office buildings. Was told they aren't allowed to due to no structural changes allowed in historic buildings. Wish they also wouldn't combine the handicap & baby changing stations in restrooms. As that ties up the handicap accessible toilet & the disabled with chronic illnesses are without choice to use a bathroom not accessible...its bad enough that abled are utilizing disabled designated bathroom area instead of using the regular areas for abled

Alison Evans
3d ago

how do you know their abled some of us have invisible disabilities and might need the bars etc to be able to use the bathrooms!

WBOC

Cash is King Under New Delaware Law

DOVER, Del.- A new law passed in Delaware requires retailers to accept cash payments except under limited circumstances. House Bill 299, signed by Gov. John Carney on Oct. 7 will prevent Delaware businesses from going cashless. The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the General Assembly and has support...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Auditor Candidate Lydia York discusses campaign

DOVER, Del. – Democratic nominee for Delaware State Auditor, Lydia York tells us she’s running to implement change to the Auditor of Accounts Office. York says she’s running to build a better Auditor’s Office and that she feels the office is not where it should be and that changes would be made if she’s elected.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Environmentalists calling for accountability for clean up in the bay

DELMARVA – Accountability is on the table. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation wants a group of organizers to focus on keeping the bay clean. 47 ABC spoke with CBF’s Vice President of Environmental Protection and Restoration, who says the plans in place are not going to be the solution to maintaining a healthy bay. Instead, it will require a little more work to reach the 2025 goal of pollution reduction goals. Though Maryland is one of the states that has been shown to be cleaner, the Foundation still wants other organizations to step up to the plate and take accountability.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

130,000 H-2B Visas available for fiscal year 2023

DELMARVA – 130,000 H-2B Visas are now available for the fiscal year 2023. this means that crabbers on Delmarva will have more help to tackle the season. However as the season is now wrapping up, some watermen believe this would have been helpful earlier in the season. They’ve been waiting since the 15th of June for more availability and now it’s here. 47 ABC reached out to captain Robert Newberry with Delmarva Fisheries to learn more about what he’s seeing on the bay.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware GOP holds Freedom Festival kickoff

The Delaware Republican Party kicked off its Freedom Festival with a party at the Rusty Rudder Oct. 7. Delaware GOP Chair Jane Brady, announced the final results of the lawsuit and appeal that were filed against the Delaware Department of Elections contesting mail-in voting and same day voter registration, as these recently passed laws by the Delaware Democratic legislature were in violation of the Delaware Constitution. Brady also congratulated Republican Attorney General candidate Julianne Murray for a job well done arguing this case before the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Emergency order from Delaware's Nutrient Management Commission allows fall staging of poultry litter

An emergency order issued by Delaware’s Nutrient Management Commission allows for the fall staging of poultry litter next month. The order creates a 180-day extension for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware crop fields beginning November 1, 2022, allowing farmers to stage litter in the fields where it will be used to fertilize next spring.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

State Retirees Rally Against New Medicare Advantage Plan

DOVER, Del.- State retirees rallied at Legislative Hall this morning in opposition to Delaware's new Medicare Advantage Plan. Earlier this year, state officials decided to switch plans as a cost saving measure. The new plan will go into effect on Jan. 1 2023. State retirees believe the new plan, administered...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Deadlines you need to know ahead of the general election

This is a good time to make your voice heard but there are a few things officials want you to know before casting your vote. “Our local midterm elections are very important because voters are able to vote for local offices for county council, as well as the board of education, and addition voters will also be able to vote for representatives at the general assembly to the house of delegates and their senatorial candidates,” says Dionne Church, Director, of the Wicomico County Board of Elections.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Gov. Carney extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order today, adding another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Ballot drop boxes open up in Maryland

MARYLAND – Ballot drop boxes are open in Maryland. In total, there are 281 across the state. Voters who request mail-in ballots can now drop their ballots in the boxes. The deadline to request one is November 1st, and the deadline to request an online link to a mail in ballot is November 4th. Voters who choose to utilize ballot drop boxes may submit their properly completed mail-in ballots at any official drop box in their county of residence.
MARYLAND STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Del. lawmakers will reconvene to address Medicare Advantage concerns

The Delaware State Senate and House of Representatives plan to reconvene Wednesday, October 26th to address concerns about the state's transition to a new healthcare plan for its Medicare-eligible retirees and their dependents. Proposed legislation would add several layers of additional oversight to the process. A group known as RISE...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Ballot boxes installed and ready for use across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections says that all 281 ballot drop boxes for the 2022 General Election have been installed and are available for use. Voters who request mail-in ballots may opt to cast their vote via ballot box or the U.S. Postal Service. The deadline to request a mail0in ballot by mail is November 1st, and the deadline to request an email containing a unique link to a mail-in ballot is November 4th.
MARYLAND STATE
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Courts hire Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer

The Delaware Judicial Branch hires its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. Originally from Philadelphia, Kaelea Shaner moved to Delaware in 2019 and is coming to the Delaware Courts from Strategic Education Inc. where she was DEI program manager. “I’ve gotten so much information that is kind of swimming around...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Del. Rental Assistance Program applications reopened

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced that the DEHAP Rental Assistance Program has reopened. All applications submitted from today on will be reviewed for eligibility under the new program guidelines. Those guidelines include:. Eligible households must be at 50% Area Median Income or less and...
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware retailers must accept cash under new law

Most Delaware retailers are now required to accept cash payments thanks to a new law signed by Gov. John Carney Friday. House Bill 299, sponsored by Rep. Franklin Cooke, D-New Castle, prohibits sellers of consumer goods or services from refusing to accept cash payments except in limited circumstances.  The law covers sales made at retail stores through in-person transactions. It ... Read More
CBS Philly

Fetterman, Oz on campaign trail in South Philadelphia, Bristol

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.On Monday, Fetterman joined labor leaders in Torresdale. He was there to help launch Get Out The Vote Effort for candidates supported by unions. The crowd cheered when Fetterman said he is running for "the Union way of life."Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.Be sure to stick with CBS3 on air and online for continuing election coverage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

