Grocery store employee arrested after attacking co-worker with meat cleaver

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CHINO HILLS, Calif. — A grocery store employee in Chino Hills, California, is facing an attempted murder charge after an ongoing feud with a co-worker escalated to violence.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 57-year-old Marlon Uy of Pomona is accused of arming himself with a meat cleaver and striking the victim multiple times in the upper torso, KTLA-TV reported.

The altercation occurred at the 99 Ranch Market at around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to the Chino Valley Champion.

Uy is being held on a $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and is slated for a Tuesday court appearance, according to San Bernardino County jail records.

Responding deputies were told that the suspect and the unidentified victim had a long-standing feud, the newspaper reported.

According to KTLA, the pair exchanged words before Uy allegedly armed himself with the meat cleaver. No other injuries were reported.

