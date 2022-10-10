ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

20 years after Bali bombings, 'the ache does not dim'

DENPASAR, Indonesia — Hundreds gathered Wednesday on the Indonesian resort island of Bali to commemorate 20 years since the blasts that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, including 88 Australians and seven Americans. Services were held simultaneously in several places in Australia and at Bali's Australian Consulate in the...
ASIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy