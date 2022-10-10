ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 5

Semper Paratus
3d ago

For Meghan Markle to allege being so mentally and psychologically abused by the British Royal Family, she is most surely insistent on retaining her "elevated" status to remain a "duchess" and her children entitled as "prince" and "princess." Odd. All very odd indeed...

Reply(2)
12
Related
OK! Magazine

'It's Heartbreaking': Sharon Osbourne Believes Prince Harry Has 'Made Himself The Black Sheep' Of The Royal Family

Even though Prince Harry has spent the last few weeks with his family, Sharon Osbourne thinks the prince is still very much on the outside. “I get very sad, and part of this, my sadness, is looking at Harry looking so sad and really being where he belongs with the rest of the royal family. He’s sort of made himself the black sheep,” Osbourne said while talking to Piers Morgan. “For me, it’s heartbreaking because he belongs beside his brother, and the country adored him. And they did Meghan, too. And I just don’t know how you give up your country for celebrity. He said he wanted an ordinary life, but he’s become a celebrity, and, you know, mixes with all the big celebrities, and it’s just such a different life. I don’t really understand it. Everything they do is talk about the royal family.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'

More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “Acknowledge the Pain They’ve Caused”

A royal insider has offered up the solution to fixing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the rest of the royal family—or a first step for it, anyway. According to The Sun, the big moment that cemented the Sussexes’ royal feud was the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly felt “crossed a line.” And before Will and Kate can start the process of healing their relationship with Harry and Meghan, they think “someone should acknowledge the motives behind” the interview, a royal source explained.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megyn Kelly
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Tom Bower
Person
Queen Elizabeth
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu

Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language

Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#The New York Times#Daily Mail#Fox News
RadarOnline

Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive

Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt

Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Business Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Photos Seen An Insult To Royal Family, Replicating Royal Lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new photos are now the talk of the town after the release of King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton's picture together. As many royal experts have different views on the Sussexes' portraits, two claim they're trying to replicate their royal lives, and it may be an insult to the royal family.
WORLD
The List

The List

58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy