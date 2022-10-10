Read full article on original website
Semper Paratus
3d ago
For Meghan Markle to allege being so mentally and psychologically abused by the British Royal Family, she is most surely insistent on retaining her "elevated" status to remain a "duchess" and her children entitled as "prince" and "princess." Odd. All very odd indeed...
Reply(2)
12
Related
'It's Heartbreaking': Sharon Osbourne Believes Prince Harry Has 'Made Himself The Black Sheep' Of The Royal Family
Even though Prince Harry has spent the last few weeks with his family, Sharon Osbourne thinks the prince is still very much on the outside. “I get very sad, and part of this, my sadness, is looking at Harry looking so sad and really being where he belongs with the rest of the royal family. He’s sort of made himself the black sheep,” Osbourne said while talking to Piers Morgan. “For me, it’s heartbreaking because he belongs beside his brother, and the country adored him. And they did Meghan, too. And I just don’t know how you give up your country for celebrity. He said he wanted an ordinary life, but he’s become a celebrity, and, you know, mixes with all the big celebrities, and it’s just such a different life. I don’t really understand it. Everything they do is talk about the royal family.”
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'
More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
Prince Harry Admits His & Meghan Markle's Chaotic Household Brings About 'All Sort Of Problems'
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on their own, they're facing the ups and downs that come with a life of normalcy. While on a video call with the winners of the 2022 WellChild Awards, the Duke of Sussex gave some rare but relatable insight into his California household.
womansday.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “Acknowledge the Pain They’ve Caused”
A royal insider has offered up the solution to fixing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rift with the rest of the royal family—or a first step for it, anyway. According to The Sun, the big moment that cemented the Sussexes’ royal feud was the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly felt “crossed a line.” And before Will and Kate can start the process of healing their relationship with Harry and Meghan, they think “someone should acknowledge the motives behind” the interview, a royal source explained.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meghan Markle launches legal bid to stop Prince Harry being quizzed after being sued over ‘rags to riches’ Oprah story
MEGHAN Markle has launched a legal bid to stop Prince Harry being quizzed after being sued over a "rags to riches" Oprah story. It comes after reports that Samantha Markle was suing the Duchess of Sussex for defamation following claims she made in her bombshell Oprah interview last year. In...
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Sharon Osbourne Says Meghan Only Talks to Those With 'Certain Bank Balance'
Sharon Osbourne has accused Meghan Markle of only befriending people whose wealth is "over a certain bank balance." The outspoken TV personality, 70, was permanently suspended from CBS's The Talk in 2021 after getting into a heated debate about racism with fellow panelist Sheryl Underwood, stemming from a discussion about the Duchess of Sussex.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: Shocked, Humiliated By Charles' First Photo as King, Source Claims
Earlier this week, the royal family debuted the first official photo of Charles as king of the United Kingdom. Charles and his queen consort, Camilla, were posed next to the Will and Kate, the new prince and princess of Wales. If there was any message behind the photo, it seemed...
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Queen Elizabeth Called Out Meghan Markle After Monarch Heard Duchess’s Remarks? Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Complained About Eggs on Her Wedding Menu
Queen Elizabeth has never publicly complained about Meghan Markle. Before the Duchess of Sussex quit her royal duties, she joined the Queen on their solo engagement, and photos showed the two women having fun. But over the years, there are whispers that the Queen grew tired of Prince Harry and Markle.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could soon be spending more time in the UK, here's why
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the position of senior royals, things have been a little frosty in the Royal Family. Not to forget how they washed the Royal Family’s dirty linens in public. However, King Charles III appears to be in the mode of letting bygones be bygones.
Meghan Markle Just Pulled Out Of A Huge Event Featuring A Former First Lady
In a very on-brand move for Meghan Markle, the outspoken feminist was planning to appear at a high-profile event in Los Angeles later this month alongside other very strong women. But the death of the Queen has caused the Duchess of Sussex to have to re-evaluate her participation. First, royal...
Why Meghan Markle Stood ‘Slightly Away’ From Princess Kate During Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: A Guide to Her Body Language
Mourning in her own way. Meghan Markle appeared to keep her distance from Princess Kate and her children while paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, opted to stand “slightly away” from the Princess of Wales, 40, and her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Right Royal Greed? Queen Elizabeth Rejected Harry & Meghan's Demands For An Apartment In Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to live in a suite of apartments above Windsor Castle but were given Frogmore Cottage as a residence instead after the late Queen shut down their request, RadarOnline has learned. According to sources, the newlyweds were hoping for a residence at the Queen’s Berkshire home but ultimately, they did not have their wish granted as Queen Elizabeth II gave them a cottage as their new home instead. The bombshell revelation came out as sources spoke to author Kate Nicholl for her new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the...
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Has ‘Made a Lot of Enemies’ After ‘Portraying Herself as the Victim’
A royal expert shares his thoughts about how Meghan Markle has made enemies and portrayed herself as a victim, calling her a 'divisive character.'
Body Language Expert Reveals Why Meghan Always Has To Hold Harry's Hand - Exclusive
Funerals are always difficult to get through, but even more so when the event follows a period of estrangement from your family. This is especially true for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings, which have presumably been stressful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose plans recently changed following Her Majesty's death on September 8. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not only reuniting with the rest of the family for extended bouts of time in an emotionally charged atmosphere, but they have to do it with the entire world scrutinizing their every move. This added pressure may explain why Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are often seen engaging in public displays of affection that are generally uncommon for the royal family, such as holding hands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles: Sending a Message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With First Official Portrait
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away last month, King Charles III became the first British monarch to take the throne in the 21st century. As the Queen reigned for over 70 years, this will be the first time that most UK residents witness the ascension and coronation of a new king.
Prince Harry’s children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibwt
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's New Photos Seen An Insult To Royal Family, Replicating Royal Lives
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new photos are now the talk of the town after the release of King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, and Kate Middleton's picture together. As many royal experts have different views on the Sussexes' portraits, two claim they're trying to replicate their royal lives, and it may be an insult to the royal family.
msn.com
Kate Middleton's New Princess of Wales Style Has Been "Premeditated" by the Palace
Kate Middleton stepped out for her first solo royal engagement as Princess of Wales yesterday (October 5), visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit. Kate wore a cheerful yellow dress for the occasion from "affordable" British label Karen Millen, which celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder says was very intentional.
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 5