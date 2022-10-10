ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
MyNorthwest

Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail

Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
NBC Sports

Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday

NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. pitch.
Lookout Landing

Mariners, Astros set ALDS rosters

In advance of today’s game the Mariners and Astros set the rosters they’ll use for the ALDS. A few reminders about playoff rosters, since we don’t have a lot of experience in that department:. There are 26 spots on a roster that can be divided up as...
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule after Astros beat Mariners in ALDS Game 2

The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain and the Astros had the TV to themselves Thursday to beat the Mariners 4-2, taking a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.
