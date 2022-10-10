Read full article on original website
Yankees pitcher shocked when told he needs Tommy John surgery before ALDS
Scott Effross, a high-leverage bullpen arm for the New York Yankees, was shocked when he learned that he needed Tommy John surgery prior to the ALDS.
MLB announces start times for all Yankees-Guardians ALDS games | Complete Division Series schedule
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the start times for every Division Series game. NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. ALDS Game 1: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros at 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS. ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees...
Houston Astros bullpen overlooked part of ALDS Game 1 win over Seattle Mariners
The walkoff home run by Yordan Alvarez may have grabbed the headlines and highlights on Tuesday, but the Houston Astros bullpen set up the ninth-inning moment with some dominant pitching. After Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander was rocked for six runs and 10 hits in just four innings on...
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Astros-Mariners ALDS: MLB sets first-pitch times for Game 3 and potential Games 4 and 5
'Stros fans hope it doesn't get that far, but if the best-of-five ALDS reaches a winner-take-all, there may be a small issue.
Fans petition to rotate Niehaus statue to ‘watch’ playoff games
Fans are launching a campaign to get T-Mobile Park to turn around the Dave Niehaus monument so the iconic broadcaster’s likeness can “watch” the Mariners’ first home playoff game in a generation. The petition is gaining social media attention and signatures fast; it has grown to...
Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan dies of cancer at 20
Remembering Corey Phelan: "I had a chance to chat with Corey in June. The team has been his inspiration throughout his fight with cancer. May he be theirs now," Action News sports reporter Jamie Apody said.
Former Phillies All-Star Shane Victorino to throw out first pitch at NLDS Game 3
The Return of the Flyin' Hawaiian: Shane Victorino will throw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park!
Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail
Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
Yankees, Guardians ALDS Game 2 rained out, will play Friday
NEW YORK — The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of rain the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. Friday. Major League Baseball called the game more than seven hours before the scheduled 7:37 p.m. pitch.
‘Mariners will need the mojo to win this series,’ legendary broadcaster says
“New York” Vinnie Richichi is a legendary broadcaster from the ’90s and early 2000s. You may remember N.Y. Vinnie as a host of Mariners pre and post-game shows on the Mariners radio network and KIRO AM and FM. He was a weekend sports anchor for FOX 13 Seattle, and worked on-air at FOX Sports Net Northwest.
Mariners jump all over Astros ace Justin Verlander in ALDS Game 1
The Astros trailed 6-2 after four innings from Verlander, who gave up a postseason career-high 10 hits and matched a career-high six earned runs.
Mariners, Astros set ALDS rosters
In advance of today’s game the Mariners and Astros set the rosters they’ll use for the ALDS. A few reminders about playoff rosters, since we don’t have a lot of experience in that department:. There are 26 spots on a roster that can be divided up as...
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule after Astros beat Mariners in ALDS Game 2
The ALDS and NLDS are in full swing in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Both NLDS matchups are tied, 1-1, after the Braves and Padres picked up victories Wednesday night against the Phillies and Dodges, respectively. Yankees-Guardians Game 2 was postponed due to rain and the Astros had the TV to themselves Thursday to beat the Mariners 4-2, taking a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.
Video: Yordan Alvarez delivers another huge ALDS home run
Yordan Alvarez on Thursday continued his hot hitting for the Houston Astros. Alvarez was batting with a man on and two outs in the bottom of the sixth of Game 2 with his Astros trailing the Seattle Mariners 2-1. The Astros slugger took a 0-1 fastball from Luis Castillo deep to the opposite field for a go-ahead home run.
