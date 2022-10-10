Read full article on original website
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
Global stock markets have surged after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by higher-than-forecast inflation numbers
Kamala Harris puts Greg Abbott on blast for sending migrants to her home
Kamala Harris took aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Monday for a stunt in which he sent two buses of migrants to her home in Washington, D.C. last month.
Ketanji Brown Jackson questions controversial California bacon law
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson had sharp questions for lawyers defending California's "bacon law."
UK Treasury chief dashes back to London amid crisis
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief is dashing back to London for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss amid growing expectation that they will scale back unfunded tax cuts to calm financial markets and quell a burgeoning revolt by members of their own party,. Kwasi Kwarteng left...
Michael Bloomberg is bankrolling Calif.'s Prop. 31 by himself
The committee supporting California's Proposition 31 — a measure that would ban in-person sales of flavored tobacco products — has the received the overwhelming majority of its funds from billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and 2020 presidential candidate, according to campaign finance records. Of...
Dan Haar: Was Stefanowski wise to work for a repressive Saudi Arabia?
It was November of 2018. Bob Stefanowski, a political newcomer, had just lost an election for governor to Ned Lamont by 3 percentage points after Lamont heavily outspent him down the stretch. In the Middle East, a war between a Saudi Arabia-led coalition and Yemen raised outrage around the world....
Trains in Russia Halted as Destroyed Missile Debris Rains Down on Tracks in Belgorod
Train services in a Russian region near the Ukrainian border were suspended Friday after the wreckage of destroyed missiles showered onto railroad tracks, a regional governor said. Vyacheslav Gladkov shared an image on his Telegram channel which appeared to show the smoking remnants of a rocket alongside damaged tracks, explaining that air defenses had shot missiles out of the sky near Novy Oskol—a town around 56 miles north of the Ukrainian border. “Power lines are damaged. Trains are temporarily suspended,” Gladkov said in the post, adding that there were no casualties. Kyiv has not immediately reacted to the news. On Thursday, Gladkov accused Ukraine of shelling an apartment building in the city of Belgorod after Russia launched widespread missile strikes across Ukraine earlier this week. Ukrainian officials said the building had actually been hit by a misfiring Russian missile targeted at the city of Kharkiv.Read it at Reuters
Kwasi Kwarteng heads back to Westminster early as Tory discontent over mini-budget grows – UK politics live
Chancellor makes early return from IMF meeting in Washington amid rumours around his job and that of prime minister Liz Truss
Column: Whoa there, Mr. Powell, the rise in CPI is tiny. Why scare Wall Street?
Inflation increased in August, although by only .1%, so small a rise in the Consumer Price Index it could almost be dismissed as little more than a rounding error made by an overzealous bureaucrat with a too-refined eye for 10-decimal exactitude. This “increase” in inflation amounts to a mere penny more per $10 spent, which hardly seems enough to justify the response on Wall Street to Tuesday’s news. ...
Canadian combat engineers to train Ukrainians in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Canada will deploy approximately 40 combat engineers to NATO ally Poland to train Ukrainian sappers in de-mining, engineer reconnaissance and explosives, the Canadian defense minister said Tuesday. Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during a visit to Warsaw. At a briefing alongside her...
Feds Probing Elon Musk’s ‘Conduct’ in Connection With Twitter Acquisition, Social Network Claims
There’s a new wrinkle in the six-month-plus saga of Elon Musk’s mercurial attempt to buy Twitter. The multibillionaire is being investigated by federal authorities over his “conduct” in connection with his proposed Twitter acquisition, according to a letter from the company’s lawyers filed with the Delaware Chancery Court. The letter was filed Oct. 6 and released publicly Thursday. Twitter sued Musk in the Delaware court, demanding that he fork over the $44 billion he had agreed to under the binding pact reached in April. Twitter asserted that Musk’s legal team “exchanged substantive correspondence” with federal authorities — and that despite Twitter requesting...
Bright Spot: Building, not blowing up, bridges
Ukraine recently blew up a bridge of strategic significance in Russia. Ukrainians long in their hearts that it will severely disrupt the supply chain for the Russian invaders. Russia retaliated by raining down missiles on Ukraine in a manner not seen since the start of the war. All over our planet, bridges have...
German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures
Germany's health minister is urging the country's 16 states to consider stepping up measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases
Entertainment One’s First Original Spanish-Language Series ‘Operación Marea Negra’ Sells Wide
Entertainment One (eOne) have sold their first Soanish language series “Operación Marea Negra” to over 60 territories including the U.S. and Mexico (Roku), Austarlia (SBS), Latin American (AMC Networks Intl), Canada (TELEUS) and Spain (Disney-owned FOX channel). The four-part series is based on the true story of...
Lufthansa says Air Tags allowed in checked luggage after confusion over ban
One of the world's largest airlines has set the record straight on its policy for Air Tags, capping several days of confusion over whether the carrier was in fact banning the popular coin-sized tracking device that some travelers have turned to for monitoring their checked luggage. German airline Lufthansa on...
NATO to hold nuclear exercise despite Russian warnings
BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO will push ahead with long-planned nuclear exercises next week despite rising tensions over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's insistence that he is not bluffing about using all available means to defend Russian territory, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday. The exercise, dubbed...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson evacuees to start arriving in Russia; Kyiv says 600 settlements liberated this month
Russian evacuation from Kherson continues; Ukrainian armed forces have taken back over 600 settlements, ministry says
