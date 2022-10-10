ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

New Bern man dies after weekend shooting, police seeking information

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
 3 days ago

The victim of a weekend shooting in New Bern has died from his wounds, according to a news release from the New Bern Police Department.

At 5:01 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, New Bern police officers responded to the 600 block of First Avenue in reference to reports of shots fired. The officers located a single victim, Jamari I. Jones, 18, of New Bern. Jones was transported to Carolina East Medical Center and then flown to ECU Health Medical Center.

According to the news release sent out late Monday afternoon, Jones has succumbed to his injuries.

The incident does not appear to be a random act of violence, police said in the news release.

This investigation remains active and anyone with information is requested to call the New Bern Police Department at 252-633-2020.

The Sun Journal will provide more information about the investigation as it becomes available.

Reporter Todd Wetherington can be reached by email at wwetherington@gannett.com. Please consider supporting local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription.

