San Luis Obispo Tribune
This is the Trade the New York Giants Should Consider Making
The New York Giants receivers group has gone from being a potential strength to a colossal mess thanks in part to injuries to Sterling Shepard (season-ending ACL), Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), and to underperformances by guys like Kenny Golladay, who also is dealing with a knee issue.
Ravens’ Visit Just Another Game for New York Giants Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said he holds no ill will toward the Baltimore Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh, from whom he parted in January after both sides mutually agreed to go in different directions. "I think it’s just one of those things," Martindale said Thursday. "I...
Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing rock bottom offensively, failing to reach the endzone in their 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Now, heading into Week 6 with just six touchdowns scored all season, the team will consider changes to their play-caller. Head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium...
Vikings-Dolphins Preview: Opponent Q&A on Skylar Thompson, Mike McDaniel, More
Ahead of Sunday's game between the Vikings and Dolphins, we reached out to Alain Poupart ofSI's All Dolphins to get his perspective on this week's matchup. Skylar Thompson is expected to start on Sunday. Based on his play against the Jets and his preseason reps, what do you expect from the rookie this week? Will Mike McDaniel simplify the game plan?
Still Revered, Jason Peters Prepares for Return to Philadelphia as a Cowboys Guard
PHILADELPHIA - The reunion tour for the Eagles continues in Week 6 with Jason Peters set to return to Lincoln Financial Field, coming on the heels of Zach Ertz last week, Doug Pederson the week before that, and Carson Wentz three weeks ago. Few understand the rivalry between Philadelphia and...
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
Cowboys Official Move Up on Dak Prescott on Practice Injury List
FRISCO - The status for Dak Prescott for Sunday? Unchanged. The status for the Dallas Cowboys rehabbing quarterback on Thursday? A major change. The Cowboys are listing Prescott as a "limited'' participant in the Thursday practice here at The Star, marking the first time he has been listed that highly since his Week 1 thumb injury.
Jets look to continue surprising start as they visit Packers
NEW YORK JETS (3-2) at GREEN BAY (3-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox. OPENING LINE: Packers by 7, according to FanDuel SportsBook. LAST MEETING: Packers beat Jets 44-38 in overtime on Dec. 23, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey. LAST WEEK: Jets beat Miami Dolphins 40-17 at home; Packers lost...
Special Teams Could Loom Large for Eagles Against Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA – A 5-0 record can cover a few warts. Right now, there’s one glaring witch-type wart on the end of the Eagles’ nose, and that is special teams. It’s a concern, and a big one heading into Sunday night’s primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jets Will Need to Step Up This Week Against Aaron Rodgers, Packers
While the Jets have taken care of business so far in 2022, exceeding expectations by winning three of their first five games, this week will be their biggest test yet. New York is preparing to travel to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, set to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts’ return could boost the offense
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts missed his first NFL game Sunday, and that was torture. He suffered a hamstring injury at some point before Sunday and didn’t play in the 21-15 loss to the Buccaneers. He returned to practice Wednesday and said he expects to play when the Falcons (2-3) host the San Francisco 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Will the 49ers Ground (and Pound) the Atlanta Falcons?
A trap game is when a heavily favored team loses to a weaker team, due to focusing too much of their attention on a top team (such as the Chiefs), that they are set to play the following week. Overlooking any NFL team can be a deadly trap. This happened to the 49ers when they lost to a much weaker Falcons squad in 2019, just before a divisional showdown with the Rams, that had big time playoff seeding implications.
Christian Darrisaw and the Vikings’ Offensive Line Keep Ascending
One great game can be a fluke. Three great games in a row probably means you're a great player. Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a third consecutive incredible outing in Sunday's win over the Bears, continuing his emergence as a star. Based on what he's putting on film right now, Darrisaw looks like a franchise cornerstone, a future All-Pro, and perhaps even the Vikings' second-best player behind Justin Jefferson. He needs to keep playing at an elite level to validate those lofty claims, but that's how good he's been in recent weeks.
Giants QB Daniel Jones Has Grown the Most in This Key Area, According to Eli Manning
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning knows a thing or two about the challenges of playing in the NFL and the trajectory one should be taking in the position as he advances in his career. So when the Giants legend looks at Daniel Jones, who is trying in his...
Zappe Over Mac: Could Patriots Have QB Controversy?
Welcome to Zappe Hour, Pats fans. But along with the smiles and optimism that accompanied Sunday's 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions come controversy. Perhaps doubts. At the very least, questions. As in, considering the way Mac Jones started the season and the way Bailey Zappe has finished the last...
49ers DE Nick Bosa Dealing with Groin Injury; Will He Play vs. Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons have their eyes lasered on the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, but one notable opponent may not be making an appearance on Sunday. Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a groin injury in last week's win against the Carolina Panthers, putting his status in doubt for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Cowboys ‘Lion-Backer’ Micah Parsons Wins NFL Award
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys defense crushed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 on Sunday, leading to a 22-10 victory - with "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons playing a central role, as always. been named NFC defensive player of the week for his part in the performance. Parsons finished that game...
