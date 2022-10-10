ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Day Tournament of Bands Parade

By Roy Santa Croce
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Right around the corner from today’s Italian flag raising, Binghamton tradition continued today, as Court Street was bustling with families, music, and local organizations.

Music filled downtown for the presentation of the 63rd annual Tournament of Bands Parade. This year, high school bands including Chenango Forks, Athens, Williamson, Whitney Point, Union Endicott, and Johnson City marched through the city in the annual marching band competition.
Chenango Forks band director Kenneth Starr says that it’s important for the students to get out in the community and compete, as it not only prepares them for future performances, but is a great opportunity to bond together.

Chenango Forks Band Director Kenneth Starr says, “Just being here in this atmosphere, the other band directors in the area, we all know each other, we’re all rooting each other on. It’s great to see, I see the other band directors, their bands cheering our band on, my band is cheering them on, it’s a great supportive atmosphere and I’m very proud to be a part of this music community that we have here in Binghamton.”

Chenango Forks performed a rendition of Industry Baby by Lil Nas X.


Johnson City ended up placing first in all three categories, including Drum Major, Color Guard, and Marching Band.

