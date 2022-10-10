LI residents surprised by bills from NYS relief program 10 years after Hurricane Sandy

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A decade after Hurricane Sandy devastated parts of New York, some Long Island residents are receiving hefty bills from NY Rising, the state’s housing recovery program.

One man told WCBS 880 that he got a $47,000 bill from NY Rising claiming he was overpaid for work on his house.

“Now they have to go back, refinance their houses, take loans out or produce receipts from contractors that no longer exist to show proof that you use that money for rebuilding your house,” the homeowner said.

A spokesperson from NY Rising said that officials must ensure the funds the state provided affected homeowners were used for completed work and that the recipient was eligible for assistance in the first place.

But because it’s been ten years since the damage and years since the repairs, some are arguing it’s hard to produce proof that the money was accurately spent.

“I'm trying to locate contractors, extra receipts to prove that we've spent $47,000,” the Long Island homeowner added.

For their part, NY Rising said they are offering financial support for those who are struggling to pay their bill.

“Our office is committed to a flexible and understanding approach as we work with applicants to comply with federal requirements and reconcile NY Rising Housing Recovery Program awards,” Paul Lozito, Chief Program and Strategy Officer for the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery said in a statement.

NY Rising added that they are offering monthly, interest-free payment plans to satisfy the overpayment.