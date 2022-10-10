ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

LI residents surprised by bills from NYS relief program 10 years after Hurricane Sandy

By Emily Nadal, Sophia Hall
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WaVWH_0iTcxMxB00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — A decade after Hurricane Sandy devastated parts of New York, some Long Island residents are receiving hefty bills from NY Rising, the state’s housing recovery program.

One man told WCBS 880 that he got a $47,000 bill from NY Rising claiming he was overpaid for work on his house.

“Now they have to go back, refinance their houses, take loans out or produce receipts from contractors that no longer exist to show proof that you use that money for rebuilding your house,” the homeowner said.

A spokesperson from NY Rising said that officials must ensure the funds the state provided affected homeowners were used for completed work and that the recipient was eligible for assistance in the first place.

But because it’s been ten years since the damage and years since the repairs, some are arguing it’s hard to produce proof that the money was accurately spent.

“I'm trying to locate contractors, extra receipts to prove that we've spent $47,000,” the Long Island homeowner added.

For their part, NY Rising said they are offering financial support for those who are struggling to pay their bill.

“Our office is committed to a flexible and understanding approach as we work with applicants to comply with federal requirements and reconcile NY Rising Housing Recovery Program awards,”   Paul Lozito, Chief Program and Strategy Officer for the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery said in a statement.
NY Rising added that they are offering monthly, interest-free payment plans to satisfy the overpayment.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KISS 104.1

‘Historic Change’ Made To New York State License

A "historic change" was made to the New York State driver's license. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced a change to the New York State license. Empire State residents now have the option of not selecting a gender. New York residents who don't want to choose a gender can...
POLITICS
KISS 104.1

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall

Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
ENVIRONMENT
PIX11

Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in LIHEAP for New York State

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured $1 billion in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million specifically helping New York State. “As these days get shorter and the weather gets colder […]
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Long Island#Bills
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New York State to Officially End Columbus Day?

Is Columbus Day going to be officially off of the calendar in 2023? Are we overdue to change the longtime-standing Columbus Day to something else? New York is in the process of approving a bill to green-light the change. The first recorded celebration of Columbus Day in the United States...
POLITICS
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams laud Biden's move to limit migrant crossings

NEW YORK -- As the Biden administration takes the first steps to reduce the number of people entering the United States at the Mexican border, Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking a victory lap, saying it is the result of intense lobbying on the part of herself and Mayor Eric Adams.It's unclear whether the president's move will effect the midterm elections across the nation, but Hochul says the decision to limit the number of Venezuelan asylum seekers allowed to enter the U.S. will really help New York cope with a migrant crisis that is growing more desperate by the day, CBS2's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
96.1 The Breeze

Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State

The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
ENVIRONMENT
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy