Landlord hid camera in 12-year-old tenant’s bathroom, watched her shower, Florida cops say

A girl found a hidden camera in her bedroom, Florida cops say. Now, her landlord has been charged.

Bruce Wayne Grady, 61, was charged Sept. 30 with two counts of video voyeurism, according to an arrest report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Grady owns a duplex; he lives in one unit and a family lives in the other, the report says. On Sept. 30, one of the tenants in the other unit, tried to plug her laptop charger in to an electrical outlet and was unable to get the plug into the wall. That’s when she noticed a camera in the outlet, deputies said.

The girl is 12-years-old , news outlets reported.

Investigators say there was a camera installed in both the girl’s bathroom outlet and the outlet next to her bed. The outlet in the bathroom faced the shower and toilet. The outlet in the bedroom was next to the girl’s bed.

Once deputies responded to the scene, they were informed that the girl’s family had found Grady in their home earlier in September, the report says. When asked why he was there, Grady told the family “he was working on electrical.”

After speaking with the family member, deputies went to Grady’s unit and informed him of the cameras, they said in the report. Grady denied any involvement and told deputies that he was at the unit earlier that month to fix a breaker that kept flipping.

Deputies said that’s when they asked to look at Grady’s phone.

Grady had photos of the girl in her bathing suit at the backyard pool, the report says. He told officers he was trying to take slow motion videos because he did not know his phone had that capacity.

Then, a deputy found a locked app, according to the report. When Grady disclosed the password and investigators unlocked the app, they found deleted nude videos and pictures of the 12-year-old. Grady admitted that he had installed the cameras, and he told deputies he was “fighting his inner demons.”

Martin County is about 100 miles northwest of Miami.

