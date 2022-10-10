iPhone 14s are calling 911 on roller coasters due to crash detection

One of the most heavily-touted features of the new iPhone 14 is Crash Detection, which automatically alerts emergency personnel when it registers the atmospheric effects that match up with a car wreck.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, there have been reports of the new phones making what are ultimately false 911 calls when they are taken by their owners on roller coasters.

Since the release of the iPhone 14 last month, emergency personnel have been called out six times to the Kings Island amusement park in Cincinnati, Oh.

Similarly, first responders have been summoned multiple times to Six Flags Great America in Chicago.

It seems the speed of roller coasters coupled with the sharp turns, twists, and flips are setting off the gyroscopic sensors in the devices.

Luckily, there is a fix if you’re planning to partake in a thrill ride and wish to avoid tying up emergency medical personnel for a false alarm.

The iPhone’s crash detection system can be temporarily disabled if the phone is put into “airplane mode” during a ride, or it can be disabled completely in the phone’s settings.

