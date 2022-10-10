Inflation is the main motivator for midterm voters, abortion rights a close second

It appears that November’s mid-term elections will be shaped by two major issues affecting Americans, and unsurprisingly both have been at the forefront of the political conversation for months.

According to a new CBS News battleground tracker poll, inflation is the top “motivating” issue for 20% of voters this fall.

The Federal Reserve under President Joe Biden has aggressively raised interest rates in recent weeks as it looks to bring the runaway inflation rate to heel and stave off a possible recession.

With the wheels of the economy often slow to respond to even drastic measures, it remains to be seen if even successful efforts would bear fruit before voters make their way to the polls next month.

However, a second issue is hot on inflation’s heels: The restrictions on abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade precedent is top of mind for 16% of voters.

And just as Republicans pound the Biden administration over inflation, Democrats have found purchase with lambasting red state restrictions on reproductive care.

“Women do not want to raise their daughter in a country where they have less rights than they had, and they are willing to fight,” said Katie Paris, founder of Ohio-based Democratic grassroots organization Red, Wine and Blue.

We won’t have much longer to learn the true motivations of voters. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.

