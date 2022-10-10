ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

By By JAMES ANDERSON - Associated Press
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmL2A_0iTcx6uo00

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses.

The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try.

The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms.

Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out" by mail on Oct. 17.

Griswold faces Republican Pam Anderson, a former suburban Denver clerk and head of the state's county clerks association, who is a staunch advocate of Colorado's all-mail voting system.

Griswold’s office said in a statement the postcards were mailed Sept. 7. The error happened after department employees compared a list of names of 102,000 people provided by the Electronic Registration Information Center, a bipartisan, multistate organization devoted to voter registration, to a database of Colorado residents issued driver’s licenses.

That Department of Revenue driver's license list includes residents issued special licenses to people who are not U.S. citizens. But it didn't include formatting information that normally would have allowed the Department of State to eliminate those names before the mailers went out, Griswold’s office said Monday.

The incident is under investigation, it said. Colorado Public Radio News first reported the error.

Colorado is among at least 18 states, along with the District of Columbia, that issue driver’s licenses to non-U.S. citizens, according to the National Council on State Legislatures . Colorado also automatically registers eligible voters when they obtain their driver's license from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Griswold’s office said there it was unaware that anyone who received the postcards in error had tried to register.

It is sending notices to the roughly 30,000 postcard recipients who aren't citizens they mistakenly received the postcards. And it is applying several efforts to prevent or reject anyone not eligible to vote from registering, including comparing Social Security Numbers required for each application, on a daily basis. County clerks also will refer suspect cases to local district attorneys for review.

Sean Morales-Doyle, director of the Voting Rights Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, said the fact that the mistake was caught shows the system is working.

“It should show, first of all, that mistakes can happen, but secondly that there are checks in place to make sure mistakes don’t result in disaster,” Morales-Doyle said. “It's not good this happened. It appears to be a case of human error and a database error and not some conspiracy, which I think some critics would seize on.”

Morales-Doyle said there have been very few incidents of noncitizens attempting to register in the U.S. because the consequences are so severe — up to and including deportation.

The Electronic Registration Information Center , known as ERIC, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving U.S. voter rolls and encouraging registrations. Some 33 states and the District of Colombia belong to the group. Under its contract with ERIC, Colorado sends a mailing to eligible residents encouraging them to register each election cycle.

The Colorado postcards, in English and Spanish, do specify that residents must be U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old to register. They tell recipients how to register but are not themselves a registration form.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Rep. Jodeh wins national ‘20 Under 40’ leadership award

The Council of State Governments selected Colorado Rep. Iman Jodeh as one of 20 up-and-coming elected officials to watch nationally. The “20 Under 40” award recognizes young elected and appointed officials from across the country who demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to serving their constituents, the Council of State Governments said. This is the third year in a row a Coloradan has won the award since the annual program began in 2020. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

2022 COLORADO GENERAL ELECTION GUIDE | State Senate

Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to Colorado Politics? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Biden makes Colorado’s Camp Hale first national monument of his presidency

Joined by two surviving members of a division that specialized in fighting in mountainous conditions during World War II, President Joe Biden designated Camp Hale as an official national monument — the first new monument of his presidency. Located near Leadville, Camp Hale is where the 10th Mountain Division trained for mountain and winter warfare during World War II, becoming the U.S. Army’s first and only mountain infantry division. Veterans of the division returned to the state after the war and established Colorado’s ski areas....
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

ENDORSEMENT: Barb Kirkmeyer for Colorado’s CD-8

Colorado’s newest congressional district has a chance to be represented in Congress by one of our state’s more experienced and respected political pros — Barb Kirkmeyer. We urge voters in the district to make the veteran Republican their district's first member of Congress. Having someone with Kirkmeyer’s background standing up for them in Washington will pay off — particularly if, as anticipated, her fellow Republicans regain control of the House.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
The Denver Gazette

White House proposes mineral withdrawal at Thompson Divide

The Biden-Harris Administration announced a proposed 20-year mineral withdrawal of Thompson Divide, impacting a roughly 225,000-acre swath of western Colorado. The plan includes instating a hiatus on new mining and drilling leases while an environmental analysis of the site gets underway, according to a news release. President Joe Biden travelled...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Biden travels to Colorado to designate Camp Hale as national monument

President Joe Biden will travel to Colorado on Wednesday to establish Colorado's Camp Hale as a national monument, acquiescing to a years-long request from the state's political leaders. The Camp Hale–Continental Divide National Monument is the first entirely new monument designation since Biden took office. The designation, which Biden made by using the 1906 Antiquities Act, occurred amid speculation it would boost the chances of U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, who faces Republican Joe O'Dea in the November election. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Feds to pay farmers to use less water, reducing Colorado River strain

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Wednesday announced it will pay farmers in Arizona, Nevada and California to reduce their water use. The newly-created Lower Colorado River Basin System Conservation and Efficiency Program will pay farmers in the the lower basin states of the Colorado River system to conserve water at prices ranging from $330 per acre-foot of water to $400 per acre-foot, depending on how long farmers agree to those conservation measures.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Voter Registration#Voting Rights#Deportation#Election State#Democratic#Republican Party#Department Of Revenue
The Denver Gazette

State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans

A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board board was reconvened by Gov. Jared Polis. The board was allowed to lapse by his predecessor in 2016. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | Taiwan’s midterm reminder for Colorado voters

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Every Fourth of July, Americans gather throughout the country to celebrate Independence Day, often with grandiose fireworks displays that fill children and adults alike with excitement. Yet as an American visiting the Republic of China — commonly known as Taiwan — during their National Day festivities on Monday, I was blown away by the incomparable pyrotechnics display in Chiayi County. I’ve never seen a fireworks show quite like it. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Wildlife officials: Waterfowl hunters 'may need to work a bit harder' this season

Waterfowl hunters might be wise to temper expectations this fall and winter, when ducks and geese migrate through the state. That's according to a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release, which hinted "hunters may need to work a bit harder" for their targets in the 2022-23 season. With drought lingering across the region, officials suspect some wetlands and reservoirs won't be suitable homes for the passing birds.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy