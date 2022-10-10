Read full article on original website
FEMA provides application information to Collier County residents
Collier County held a Federal Emergency Management Agency Town Hall on Wednesday night, providing residents with important information on how to apply for aid if they received damage from Hurricane Ian. The deadline to apply for FEMA aid is Nov. 28, 60 days after the storm ripped through the Gulf...
Ian debris makes flooding issue in Cape Coral worse
Cape Coral now has power in most areas, but now it’s dealing with flooding issues because of the debris left behind by Ian. The county said throughout the rainy season, residents can expect localized flooding during and after thunderstorms. “Now they got the electricity on and the water’s on,...
Anxiety building as people continue to wait for the FEMA trailers
People who are searching for a roof to put over their heads want to know where the trailers are that FEMA said they were providing. Fear and frustration are how I would sum up what people are feeling. Time and money becoming people’s biggest concerns. The idea behind the...
Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral
Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
Collier County to spend $95 million on hurricane relief
The Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to take more than $95 million from the 2023 county budget and put it toward Hurricane Ian clean up and recovery, almost two weeks after the storm hit Southwest Florida. Unincorporated Collier County is estimated to have almost $1 billion in damages...
How to apply for FEMA grants, SBA loans in Southwest Florida
The Joseph P. D’Alessandro Office Complex in Fort Myers, a current home for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster assistance and U.S. Small Business Administration loans, has had lines of up to 30 people waiting to get inside since it opened following Hurricane Ian. The line is ongoing as FEMA...
The dangers that hide in the water after a hurricane
Most of us know not to go in the water right after a hurricane because it is polluted with many things that can make you sick or injure you. Now, 15 days after Ian hit Southwest Florida, some people are returning to business as usual, even going for a swim at the beach.
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
Ron DeSantis Offers Major Update on Power Restoration Efforts on Sanibel Island
In Fort Myers on Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway will allow a one-time convoy of power restoration equipment, supplies, and crews to access Sanibel Island and continue restoration efforts. The area was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Once crews are on the island,...
Fort Myers Beach business owner explains what’s next after hurricane devastation
Residents and business owners are once again returning to Fort Myers Beach after first responders briefly shut the island down for rescue and recovery efforts.
Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian
Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
Lee County Utilities rescinds final boil water notice
Lee County Utilities has rescinded its precautionary Boil Water Notice for 100% of its service area. The majority of customers had their notice rescinded Monday; only a few neighborhoods remained under the notice. Lee County Utilities provides services to more than 97,000 water connections. A Boil Water Notice is no...
13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday
More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
What new data reveals about Ian’s storm surge
Hurricane Ian brought a historic and deadly storm surge to southwest Florida when it came ashore two weeks ago yesterday. As of Monday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 105 deaths from Ian in Florida, with over half in Lee County alone which saw the brunt of Ian’s storm surge. Nearly 60 percent of deaths were caused by drowning. Water, both at the coast and inland, was the big story with Ian.
LCEC provide update on power restoration efforts with Cape Coral City Leaders
Power restoration efforts continue tonight in Cape Coral as hundreds of customers remain left in the dark.
Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian
We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
Lee County closing inland points of distribution for food, water
Lee County says it is closing the remaining inland points of distribution for food and water on Wednesday afternoon. The county will close PODs at 5 p.m. at the following locations, as “water and power are restored, businesses reopen and nonprofits reopen, making additional food and meals available”:
Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice
Collier County has announced a mandatory curfew for certain areas while the county begins recovering from Hurricane Ian
Gov. DeSantis announces temporary repairs to Sanibel Causeway
Temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway will allow power restoration equipment, supplies and crews to access Sanibel Island to continue restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian.
Some Matlacha Island Homes Are Sinking After Hurricane Ian
Jane and Paul Ott, who own a house in Matlacha, say they are in total disbelief. "It's no longer my paradise. This was a dream home," Jane said. "It's just heartbreaking… " The vacation waterfront house they bought over a year ago suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge.
