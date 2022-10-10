ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

AL.com

Former Gardendale, UAB standout returns to NFL

Former Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard returned to the NFL on Wednesday, when the New Orleans Saints signed the Gardendale High School and UAB alumnus for their practice squad. Two other players with Alabama football roots also appeared on the NFL’s transactions report for Wednesday:. · The Kansas...
GARDENDALE, AL
AL.com

An Alabama-Tennessee breakdown and prediction on a huge playoff race weekend: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are breaking down four major games Saturday that will affect the college football playoff race. It’s Alabama-Tennessee, Penn State-Michigan, Oklahoma State-TCU and USC-Utah that will have ramifications on the playoff mix. Seven...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returning to practice field

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be back on the field when the Dolphins practice on Wednesday, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being injured on Sept. 29 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The report said the former Alabama All-American would do some passing drills as he works his way back from the concussion.
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Commanders hold off Chicago

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney made a leaping, juggling catch of the football on the Chicago Bears’ final snap of Thursday night’s NFL game. But by the time the former Gadsden City High School star got the fourth-and-goal pass in his possession, he hit the ground barely short of the end zone with 30 seconds to play.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

Brian Robinson Jr. scores his first NFL touchdown

Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown on Thursday night. In his second NFL game and first NFL start, Robinson went over from 1 yard out with 7:21 to play in the Washington Commanders’ game against the Chicago Bears. The start of Robinson’s NFL career was delayed by...
WASHINGTON, DC
