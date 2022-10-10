Read full article on original website
Eddie Robinson Jr. explains why he apologized to Deion Sanders for post-game altercation
Eddie Robinson Jr. apologized to Deion Sanders because he was simply living by the rule he set for his team and program at Alabama State. The Hornets coach joined “College Football Live” earlier this week to explain why he released a statement Sunday, a day after tempers were short following Jackson State’s 26-12 win over Alabama State.
Stephen A. Smith has Alabama losing to Tennessee with Jalen Milroe: ‘He ain’t no damn Bryce Young, OK?’
Stephen A. Smith doesn’t like what he’s seeing out of Tuscaloosa. As No. 3 Alabama (6-0) prepares for a road trip to No. 6 Tennessee (5-0), the ESPN host is in uncharted waters. “For the first time since I’ve been sitting up here, I’m actually thinking Alabama’s going...
Paul Finebaum on Alabama: ‘It does seem like this program has slipped’
Paul Finebaum contends Alabama football program “has slipped” as the No. 3 Crimson Tide prepares for its top-10 battle at Tennessee on Saturday. It sounds like some of that “yummy” rat poison Nick Saban has mentioned in the past. The SEC Network analyst joined me Thursday...
Brent Musburger still jokes with Brian Kelly about Katherine Webb, says he deflected from Notre Dame loss
As Brent Musburger sees it, he did Brian Kelly a solid. It was in 2012 when Kelly, the head at Notre Dame, led his Irish into a slaughter against Alabama in the 2012 BCS national championship game. You don’t remember the score (it was 42-14), and that’s the point.
Former Gardendale, UAB standout returns to NFL
Former Pro Bowl running back Jordan Howard returned to the NFL on Wednesday, when the New Orleans Saints signed the Gardendale High School and UAB alumnus for their practice squad. Two other players with Alabama football roots also appeared on the NFL’s transactions report for Wednesday:. · The Kansas...
An Alabama-Tennessee breakdown and prediction on a huge playoff race weekend: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are breaking down four major games Saturday that will affect the college football playoff race. It’s Alabama-Tennessee, Penn State-Michigan, Oklahoma State-TCU and USC-Utah that will have ramifications on the playoff mix. Seven...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa returning to practice field
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be back on the field when the Dolphins practice on Wednesday, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after being injured on Sept. 29 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The report said the former Alabama All-American would do some passing drills as he works his way back from the concussion.
NFL Thursday night: Commanders hold off Chicago
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney made a leaping, juggling catch of the football on the Chicago Bears’ final snap of Thursday night’s NFL game. But by the time the former Gadsden City High School star got the fourth-and-goal pass in his possession, he hit the ground barely short of the end zone with 30 seconds to play.
Brian Robinson Jr. scores his first NFL touchdown
Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown on Thursday night. In his second NFL game and first NFL start, Robinson went over from 1 yard out with 7:21 to play in the Washington Commanders’ game against the Chicago Bears. The start of Robinson’s NFL career was delayed by...
