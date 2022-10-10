LGBT History Project to present Rainbow Symposium in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH - It's been three years since Willow Young came out as transgender at her workplace.

“The stakes can feel much higher for transgender people, even when they are in an LGBTQ+ friendly space, and I am very grateful that my transition turned out to be fairly smooth. And, that my coming out at work could more accurately be called, my 'Showing Up’ at work,” she wrote in a blog post.

The security architect and engineering manager for a global technology firm will tell her story at the annual Rainbow Symposium on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Portsmouth Historical Society's Discover Center, 10 Middle St.

"For me, sharing my story is about providing visibility to those who are still afraid, still questioning, or are still on a journey that leaves them feeling unsafe," Young said.

Tom Kaufhold, founder of the Seacoast NH LGBT History Project, is happy to see the symposium return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

He has recently curated two exhibits chronicling social and support groups for the LGBT community, and will introduce Sunday's event with some historical perspective on transgender and non-binary individuals in the Seacoast.

The free event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.