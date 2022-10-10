ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

LGBT History Project to present Rainbow Symposium in Portsmouth

By Special to Seacoastonline
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYgJB_0iTcwhl300

PORTSMOUTH - It's been three years since Willow Young came out as transgender at her workplace.

“The stakes can feel much higher for transgender people, even when they are in an LGBTQ+ friendly space, and I am very grateful that my transition turned out to be fairly smooth. And, that my coming out at work could more accurately be called, my 'Showing Up’ at work,” she wrote in a blog post.

The security architect and engineering manager for a global technology firm will tell her story at the annual Rainbow Symposium on Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Portsmouth Historical Society's Discover Center, 10 Middle St.

"For me, sharing my story is about providing visibility to those who are still afraid, still questioning, or are still on a journey that leaves them feeling unsafe," Young said.

Tom Kaufhold, founder of the Seacoast NH LGBT History Project, is happy to see the symposium return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

He has recently curated two exhibits chronicling social and support groups for the LGBT community, and will introduce Sunday's event with some historical perspective on transgender and non-binary individuals in the Seacoast.

The free event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

The storied history of Revere Beach

REVERE – From roller coasters to sand castles, Revere Beach has a storied history of entertaining people from all over Massachusetts and around the world.Despite all the efforts from Mother Nature, it's very hard to hold the Crescent Beach down."It's incredible. I mean it's so lively reading about the history of this area and all the amusements, the crowds that gathered here," Visitors Services supervisor Matthew Nash said.In 1896, it was made official. Revere Beach became the first public beach in the United States. Its popularity and nicknames always made the headlines"The matchless Mystic City by the Sea, the Beach...
REVERE, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Durham ranked No. 2 safest college town in America; some students feel differently

DURHAM — Home of the University of New Hampshire, the town of Durham has been voted the second safest college town in America in a study evaluating FBI crime rates from the past year. SafeWise, an independent safety ranking organization, found that among all the colleges across America with a population of over 14,000, Durham is one of the best in terms of safety.
DURHAM, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester’s toughest neighborhood can be the best place to start a business

Editor’s note: This article is another installment of “Invisible Walls,” an ongoing joint project of the Granite State News Collaborative, NH Business Review and Business NH Magazine that describes how exclusionary zoning laws have reinforced areas of persistent poverty, impacting many aspects of community life, including crime, public health, affordable housing and access to economic opportunity in Manchester. The team used Manchester as a case study, but the same sorts of exclusionary zoning practices present in Manchester are common across the state, and likely have had similarly broad effects.
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Society
WBUR

A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

New England Has 5 of the 10 Safest Cities in America, New Ranking Shows

New England has five of the 10 safest cities in America, according to a new ranking. Finance website Wallethub released its list of safest cities in the U.S. Monday. Nashua, New Hampshire, was ranked the second safest city in America. Portland, Maine, was ranked fourth safest; Warwick, Rhode Island, fifth;...
PORTLAND, ME
businessnhmagazine.com

Student's Racist Homecoming Proposal by Stirs Outrage

A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbt History#Transgender People#Racism#Local Life#Localevent#Rainbow Symposium
umlconnector.com

The move from on campus to off

(Photo courtesy University of Massachusetts Lowell site) “One of UMass Lowell’s many dorming options, USuites.”. UMass Lowell provides a variety of different dorming options for students of all years. But as these students get closer to graduation, many of them decide to opt for off campus housing rather than traditional dorming. Dorming is largely seen as an integral part of the college experience, so why do so many students make the move from on campus to off? Students in this community say that this choice comes with many positives and negatives when compared to their time on campus.
LOWELL, MA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
DERRY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
rock929rocks.com

The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem

Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
SALEM, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Diamond

WESTFORD — Diamond, a 2-year-old female Pit Bull and Terrier mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “[She’s] very high energy, very playful and very friendly,” Roger Logeman, a volunteer with the Lowell Humane Society told WestfordCAT. She was surrendered in August due to...
WESTFORD, MA
103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They’re Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
BARRINGTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

After 23 years of firefighting, newly sworn fire chief continues to serve Manchester ‘in the best job in the world’

MANCHESTER, NH – Early in October, Ryan Cashin was confirmed by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen as Interim Chief of the Manchester Fire Department, following the retirement of Andre Parent. His appointment became permanent this September, again by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen. Once confirmed, he received a standing ovation by those in attendance in recognition of his hard work and dedication.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Only 2 Spots in New England Named in the Top 25 Best Places to Live for Families

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Sure, I might be a little biased, but I think New England is a great place to raise a family. I loved growing up in a place that experienced all four seasons! Also, there were always new places to explore and things to learn. We could head to Old Sturbridge village and learn about life in 1800s, pop into Boston and spend the day at the Science Museum, or drive up to the White Mountains and hike! It's all within driving distance. I can't imagine raising my family anywhere other than New England, but then again, it's all I know.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
767K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy