ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8

Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
MLive.com

2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 8

The running backs on the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list performed well in Week 7, but none had a bigger game than Clarkston senior Ethan Clark. In a thrilling 45-41 win over archrival Lake Orion, Clark turned in a performance for the ages by setting single-game and career rushing records for the Wolves. The Princeton-bound wrecking ball has been performing at a high level all season and put together one of the most meaningful performances of his career last week.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?

You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#State Of Michigan#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Associated Press
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Comstock forfeits last 2 weeks of varsity football season amid ‘safety and eligibility concerns’

COMSTOCK, MI – For the second consecutive year, Comstock’s varsity football season is coming to an early end, this time due to safety and eligibility concerns. The Colts had forfeited their Week 6 and 7 varsity games, and head coach Spencer Tuggle said in a Thursday email to MLive that the team won’t be taking the field for its final two contests.
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wemu.org

Could this be Michigan's new state bird?

The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Holton football cancels game against North Muskegon due to mounting injuries

The Holton varsity football program was dealt a tough hand heading into the 2022 season with low participation numbers and a small senior class to depend on. First-year head coach Tommy Moore and his staff recruited enough athletes to the field in the late stages of summer to put together a varsity football team this fall but a hard-hitting season in the West Michigan Conference has begun to take its toll on the Red Devils.
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy