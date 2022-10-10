Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Big changes in Divisions 1, 2 headline latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs are less than three weeks away, and if the past seven days are any indication, the upcoming tournament should be one of the more exciting ones in recent memory. The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 8 rankings on Tuesday, and there...
MLive.com
Five things to know about the 2022 Michigan high school boys tennis state finals
The Michigan high school boys tennis state finals will be served up later this week, as the top individual standouts and tennis programs across the state will compete on the biggest stage with state championship trophies on the line. Below is a breakdown of the top-ranked teams, individuals to watch,...
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8
Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
MLive.com
2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list heading into Week 8
The running backs on the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year watch list performed well in Week 7, but none had a bigger game than Clarkston senior Ethan Clark. In a thrilling 45-41 win over archrival Lake Orion, Clark turned in a performance for the ages by setting single-game and career rushing records for the Wolves. The Princeton-bound wrecking ball has been performing at a high level all season and put together one of the most meaningful performances of his career last week.
Kristina Karamo, a 2020 election denier, wants to oversee Michigan’s voting laws
Two years ago, Kristina Karamo was not a name millions of Michiganders needed to know. But after being a Detroit poll challenger in 2020, she has turned false claims of widespread election fraud into statewide candidacy. Karamo beat multiple local clerks and a state lawmaker at a Republican convention this...
Michigan man wins $25K a year for life in lottery game
One Jackson Co. man is truly "lucky for life."
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s Best Small Towns?
You may live in one of Michigan's many small towns, but do you live in one of Michigan's best small towns?. Don't get me wrong, not all small towns in Michigan are great. I know this to be true because I have also posted about 10 of the worst small towns in Michigan. However, today is about the best small towns in the mitten state. Maybe you even live in one of them?
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MLive.com
Comstock forfeits last 2 weeks of varsity football season amid ‘safety and eligibility concerns’
COMSTOCK, MI – For the second consecutive year, Comstock’s varsity football season is coming to an early end, this time due to safety and eligibility concerns. The Colts had forfeited their Week 6 and 7 varsity games, and head coach Spencer Tuggle said in a Thursday email to MLive that the team won’t be taking the field for its final two contests.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
How to watch the Michigan gubernatorial debate Thursday
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will meet tonight in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. for the first of two debates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. MLive has a preview here, along with interviews with Dixon and Whitmer about their priorities, should they win...
wemu.org
Could this be Michigan's new state bird?
The state of Michigan could have a new state bird. There is legislation in the Michigan House that would make the Kirtland’s Warbler the official state bird. The American Robin, which is also the state bird of Connecticut and Wisconsin, has been recognized as Michigan’s state bird since 1931. However, if the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to give the Kirtland’s Warbler state bird status.
abc12.com
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 8 Metro Detroit football matchups
Where does the time go? It seems not long ago, I was predicting the opening week matchups. Now, the sun is already starting to set on the regular season. Time really does fly when you’re having fun -- and making the correct picks. Last week, I went 14-5 with...
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
MLive.com
Holton football cancels game against North Muskegon due to mounting injuries
The Holton varsity football program was dealt a tough hand heading into the 2022 season with low participation numbers and a small senior class to depend on. First-year head coach Tommy Moore and his staff recruited enough athletes to the field in the late stages of summer to put together a varsity football team this fall but a hard-hitting season in the West Michigan Conference has begun to take its toll on the Red Devils.
