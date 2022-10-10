Heritage Action super PAC drops $1.5 million on Masters in Arizona Senate race

Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
KTAR.com
Arizona’s Sinema: I ‘fully expect’ fellow Democratic US Sen. Mark Kelly to win reelection
PHOENIX — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona isn’t shying away from predicting fellow Democrat Mark Kelly will retain his seat in the upcoming midterm election. Sinema told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday she thinks it will be Kelly — not Republican challenger Blake Masters — who will win the Nov. 8 election.
deseret.com
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
coloradopolitics.com
Nikki Haley endorses Bennet challenger Joe O'Dea in Colorado US Senate race
Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Tuesday formally endorsed Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's U.S. Senate race. "Joe O’Dea is a no-nonsense small business owner who will fight inflation, defend our borders, protect kids’ education, and will be tough on crime," Haley said in a statement provided to Colorado Politics. "Coloradans need a strong voice in D.C. who will vote against Biden's reckless agenda. I’m proud to endorse his run for Senate.”
Some of Katie Hobbs' supporters are concerned MAGA firebrand Kari Lake is outshining her low-key campaign
PHOENIX — In the homestretch of Arizona’s high-stakes contest for governor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has refused to debate her Republican opponent, MAGA firebrand Kari Lake, while also maintaining a low-key campaign schedule and facing being outspent on the airwaves in the closing weeks of the race.
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Fox News Poll: Kelly up in Arizona Senate race, Hobbs & Lake battle for governorship
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s advantage over Republican challenger Blake Masters narrows, as the Arizona governor’s race also tightens. In addition, a larger share of Republicans than Democrats is more enthused to vote this year. That’s according to the latest Fox News survey of Arizona registered voters, released Thursday....
KGUN 9
Thousands attend Republican rally to hear from Donald Trump
MESA — On Sunday, several thousand people showed up for a Republican party rally in Mesa. There were plenty of candidates in attendance but the crowd was there for one reason: to see and hear from former President Donald Trump. It was a rally for Arizona Republicans, but that...
Washington Examiner
Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Washington Examiner
White House: Democrats hold racists accountable, unlike 'MAGA' Republicans
Democrats call out their own to hold racists accountable, unlike "MAGA" Republicans, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. Asked whether or not members of the Los Angeles City Council who were caught making racist remarks should resign, Jean-Pierre said yes, then added that her response differentiates President Joe Biden from GOP leaders.
NBC News
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Kari Lake interview on Arizona PBS canceled after Clean Elections Commission backs out amid rancor
The solo interview with Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake that was scheduled for Wednesday evening was canceled abruptly just hours before it was to start. The Arizona Citizens Clean Election Commission backed out of the event that was to be hosted in partnership with Arizona PBS (KAET) after the television station agreed to a separate, similar interview with Democrat Katie Hobbs. ...
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
Poll: Republican Laxalt surging against Democratic Sen. Cortez Masto in Nevada battleground
A new public opinion survey in the crucial western swing state of Nevada points to a surge in support by Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt with just under four weeks to go until Election Day. According to a Suffolk University poll for USA TODAY that was released on Wednesday, the...
Donald Trump to hold rally near California-Nevada border with a Senate seat on the line
Former President Donald Trump is visiting the California-Nevada border to throw his clout behind a red-hot Senate race that could determine Republicans’ national political future. Trump on Saturday will host a rally near Lake Tahoe in Minden, Nevada, to support Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt and Joe Lombardo, who’s...
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
CNN — There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of “Make American Great Again” candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona, a state he narrowly lost in 2020 where he has relentlessly sought to overturn the presidential election results.
Former Vice President Mike Pence endorses Blake Masters for Senate
PHOENIX — Former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Arizona Republican candidate for Senate Blake Masters on Tuesday. Pence was in Phoenix attending a Club for Growth event on school choice with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "The people of Arizona deserve to know Blake Masters may be the difference between...
Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms
President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
