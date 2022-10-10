Read full article on original website
Related
How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
'How dare you treat people like that': West Louisville tenants protest living conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several residents held up signs, shouted, and marched for justice Tuesday. The group rallied outside made New Directions Housing Corporation mainly in support of Russell Apartments tenant, Crystal Wilson. "I never had nothing like this. I never had anybody to support me like this," Wilson said.
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Zoo temporarily closes some areas as avian flu spreads
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to protect its birds from the avian flu, the Louisville Zoo announced on Wednesday it temporarily closed down some areas. The zoo has temporarily closed its public walk-through aviaries and has moved some birds to protected areas. Until further notice areas closed to guests include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run, and Lorikeet Landing in Australia. Some of the birds that are being moved include Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans, and bald eagle.
Wave 3
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
WLKY.com
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
Raleigh News & Observer
8 elementary students injured after school bus crashes into minivan, KY officials say
A school bus carrying elementary school students crashed in Kentucky, leaving several children injured, according to officials. There were 17 students on board the Jefferson County Public Schools bus on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and eight were hurt in the crash and taken to a hospital, spokesperson Carolyn Callahan told McClatchy News in an email.
wdrb.com
Residents in Hardin County neighborhood tired of long-term sewage problem in their backyards
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a Hardin County neighborhood say sewage has been backing up into yards for years, and it's only getting worse. They've been paying more money while hoping for a solution. "The headaches is from this, the nausea is from this," Jennifer Benningfield said. Sewage has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
Medical device maker launches Jeffersonville center
A Massachusetts-based medical device manufacturer is putting a special emphasis on its Jeffersonville location. Freudenberg Medical is launching the Handle Design Center of Excellence, which it says will centralize design and development efforts for medical device handles. Freudenberg says the goal is to increase the speed of developing prototypes for...
k105.com
Missing Elizabethtown teen found in Louisville
The Amber Alert issued for a missing Elizabethtown teenager has been cancelled. Authorities issued the alert Tuesday afternoon for 16-year-old Julissa Lovick. She had last been seen Tuesday morning at approximately 11:00 entering a vehicle at Elizabethtown College View Apartments. According to Kentucky State Police, Lovick was located in Louisville,...
kyhumane.org
Kentucky Humane Society Receives $125,000 Preserving Families Grant from PetSmart Charities
KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY RECEIVES $125,000 GRANT FROM PETSMART CHARITIES® TO HELP KEEP PETS AND PEOPLE TOGETHER. The Kentucky Humane Society has received a $125,000 Preserving Families grant from PetSmart Charities. The goal is to help struggling pet owners in Louisville keep their beloved pets happy, healthy and in their homes.
Trunk or Treats around Louisville
Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q95fm.net
Amber Alert Cancelled After Teen Is Found Safe
An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday morning for a missing girl out of Elizabethtown. 16-year-old Julissa Lovick was reported missing after last being seen entering a white Lexus at around 1:00 AM at College View Campus. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Troopers confirmed that Lovick had been found in...
spectrumnews1.com
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
wdrb.com
Police searching for endangered, missing woman last seen Monday in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding an endangered woman who may be in need of medical attention. LMPD issued an "Operation Return Home" for Miriam Hope, 42, Thursday afternoon. Hope was last seen on Monday, Oct. 10, in the 3900 block of...
wdrb.com
LG&E blames tree hitting power line for Oldham County outage, blocking of US 42
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. 42 is closed in Oldham County and a neighborhood is without power after a tree fell on a power line. Louisville Gas & Electric spokeswoman Liz Pratt tells WDRB that earlier reports that there was a transformer explosion aren't accurate, but Oldham County dispatchers said initial reports about 4:41 a.m. Thursday were that a transformer blew near the River Bluff neighborhood.
wdrb.com
Rundown cemetery near Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood gets overdue remodel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For years, a four-acre cemetery near the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been untouched for years, overgrown with grass nearly 8 feet tall. Many of those in the Schardein Cemetery are veterans, whose headstones were covered and some were destroyed. As of Monday, the majority of the...
AMBER Alert canceled for 16-year-old Kentucky girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday at College View campus in Elizabethtown, according to authorities.
wdrb.com
Parents file lawsuit against Louisville day care, explain 'utter disgust' toward woman charged with abuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new civil lawsuit filed against an east Louisville day care claiming one of its employees — who was arrested last month — intentionally grabbed, squeezed and dropped several infants. Racheal Flannery, 24, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with three counts of first-degree...
Comments / 0