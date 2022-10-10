ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Zoo temporarily closes some areas as avian flu spreads

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to protect its birds from the avian flu, the Louisville Zoo announced on Wednesday it temporarily closed down some areas. The zoo has temporarily closed its public walk-through aviaries and has moved some birds to protected areas. Until further notice areas closed to guests include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run, and Lorikeet Landing in Australia. Some of the birds that are being moved include Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans, and bald eagle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Terminally ill patient at UofL Hospital fulfills dying wish

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With days left to live a patient at UofL Hospital had his final wish granted. To get married. Osmin Melendez has fought colon cancer for months, but told nurses at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday his dying wish was to marry his long-term girlfriend, Daysy Rosales. “We just...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Medical device maker launches Jeffersonville center

A Massachusetts-based medical device manufacturer is putting a special emphasis on its Jeffersonville location. Freudenberg Medical is launching the Handle Design Center of Excellence, which it says will centralize design and development efforts for medical device handles. Freudenberg says the goal is to increase the speed of developing prototypes for...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Missing Elizabethtown teen found in Louisville

The Amber Alert issued for a missing Elizabethtown teenager has been cancelled. Authorities issued the alert Tuesday afternoon for 16-year-old Julissa Lovick. She had last been seen Tuesday morning at approximately 11:00 entering a vehicle at Elizabethtown College View Apartments. According to Kentucky State Police, Lovick was located in Louisville,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Trunk or Treats around Louisville

Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amber Alert Cancelled After Teen Is Found Safe

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday morning for a missing girl out of Elizabethtown. 16-year-old Julissa Lovick was reported missing after last being seen entering a white Lexus at around 1:00 AM at College View Campus. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Troopers confirmed that Lovick had been found in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LG&E blames tree hitting power line for Oldham County outage, blocking of US 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. 42 is closed in Oldham County and a neighborhood is without power after a tree fell on a power line. Louisville Gas & Electric spokeswoman Liz Pratt tells WDRB that earlier reports that there was a transformer explosion aren't accurate, but Oldham County dispatchers said initial reports about 4:41 a.m. Thursday were that a transformer blew near the River Bluff neighborhood.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

