Friends Reportedly Unhappy Tom Brady ‘Refusing To Bend’ For Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen was reportedly not happy with Tom Brady’s decision to come out of his short retirement to play in the 2022-23 NFL season, and she doesn’t seem to be the only person to be disappointed in the Buccaneers quarterback’s decision. A large sticking point for...
If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?
Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
Raiders’ Davante Adams Speaks Out After Shoving Cameraman
Davante Adams wasn’t able to contain his frustration following the Raiders’ narrow loss Monday night, and it will cost the superstar wide receiver. Adams shoved a media member to the ground after Las Vegas suffered a 30-29 defeat at the hands of the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Raiders, who signed Adams to a five-year, $141.25 million deal after trading for him over the offseason, now sit at 1-4 on the season as they head into their Week 6 bye.
Raiders Wideout Davante Adams Banned From Amusement Park
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Devante Adams has endured disciplinary action for shoving a photographer following Monday’s Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, it wasn’t the NFL or the Raiders who penalized the five-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, the well-known Kansas City amusement park, Worlds...
NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder ‘Has Dirt’ On Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Life is pretty good right now for Jerry Jones, whose Dallas Cowboys can secure first place in the NFC East with a primetime win in Philadelphia over the Eagles on Sunday. However, Dan Snyder apparently has the ability to bring Jones back down to earth with the snap of a finger.
Patriots Seen As Ideal Landing Spot For Cornerback Seeking Trade
Despite the offseason discussion being mostly negative surrounding them, the Patriots cornerback group has been solid to start the 2022-23 campaign. That doesn’t mean they can’t be in the market to add, however. Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III is looking for a fresh start, preferably with a...
Odell Beckham Jr. Tweets Suggest Wideout Won’t Return To Rams
After Odell Beckham Jr. helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season, it was perceived as a foregone conclusion that the star wide receiver would return to Los Angeles for this season and beyond. However, OBJ’s Twitter activity on Wednesday indicates the reigning champions aren’t the frontrunner for his...
Celtics Forward Danilo Gallinari Provides ACL Injury Update
One of the Boston Celtics offseason injury blows, Danilo Gallinari, spoke with members of the media following Tuesday’s practice. Gallinari, with 13 seasons in the books to his NBA career, was set to serve as a major depth addition to begin the 2022-2023 season with the Celtics. However, after suffering a torn ACL when playing for Team Italy on Aug. 27 during the EuroBasket FIBA tournament, Gallinari — and the Celtics — endured a major setback.
Ron Rivera Goes On Expletive-Laden Rant After Win Vs. Bears
The Washington Commanders squeaked out a road win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, but by no means did that put head coach Ron Rivera in a celebratory mood following the game. Maybe it was the dark cloud hovering over the Commanders following the negative news about owner Dan...
Wild Play Has Bears Come Up Mere Inches Short Of Beating Commanders
Al Pacino told everyone it’s a game of inches, and it played out that way in the waning seconds Thursday night for the Chicago Bears against the Washington Commanders at Solider Field. Trailing 12-7 with 30 seconds remaining in the game, the Bears faced fourth-and-goal from Washington’s four-yard line...
What Patriots Were Told About Controversial Mack Wilson Penalty
While perhaps not as glaringly as the Atlanta Falcons or Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots too were penalized by an iffy roughing-the-passer penalty during Week 5. Linebacker Mack Wilson earned a soft penalty while “hitting” Jared Goff during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. The top of Wilson’s helmet collided with the bottom of Goff’s, but you could argue the contact only happened because Goff left his feet and slid down onto Wilson.
Commanders vs. Bears: How to Watch, Stream & Bet 'Thursday Night Football'
The Washington Commanders are set to take a trip to Chicago and visit the Bears to kick off Week 5 action on Thursday Night Football. After last week’s dismal showing on the island game, the Commanders and Bears will collide in what can’t possibly be a worse matchup (let’s hope).
This Bill Belichick Stat Exhibits Why Patriots QB Controversy Is Asinine
Everyone saw it coming from a mile away, but seeing arguments be made for the Patriots to make a quarterback change hasn’t been any less jarring. Let’s state the facts: Bailey Zappe played very well in his first NFL start. The 23-year-old executed New England’s game plan almost perfectly and managed the game well enough to earn his first win. Also a fact: the Patriots defense put together it’s best performance of the season and shut out the league’s highest scoring offense.
Devin McCourty Reveals What Makes Matthew Judon So Special To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s not hard to find Matthew Judon when he’s on the field for the New England Patriots. Whether that’s because you can easily spot him in his red sleeves or because he’s making a game-altering play, Judon serves as a very important player to the Patriots.
Tom Brady Believes He’s Lost Super Bowls Due To Missed Calls
Not that it’s at all a rarity, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got a call to go in his favor in last Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons. Grady Jarrett sacked Brady late in the fourth quarter on a key third down, but the Falcons defensive lineman was whistled for an atrocious roughing the passer penalty.
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back From Practice Squad
With Damien Harris on the mend, the New England Patriots made a move Thursday to fortify their backfield. The Patriots promoted rookie running back Kevin Harris to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Harris was a sixth-round pick in the...
Commanders to Trade CB William Jackson III?
Cornerback William Jackson III’s days in Washington could be numbered. According to NFL.com, the Commanders may look to deal Jackson ahead of the November 1 trade deadline. In the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract inked last season, the 29-year-old was benched in Week 5 and did not travel with the team for Thursday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Patriots Host Familiar Linebacker For Visit Ahead Of Browns Game
UPDATE: After hosting him for a free agent visit, the New England Patriots on Wednesday signed linebacker Calvin Munson to their practice squad. ORIGINAL STORY: Could the New England Patriots add another old friend to their linebacking corps?. One week after re-signing Jamie Collins to their practice squad, the Patriots...
What Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Said About Lack Of Complaining About Flags
A common occurrence in nearly every NFL game is a player complaining to a referee about a supposed missed call, but Lamar Jackson is often the exception to that. The Ravens quarterback is not immune to calling out a perceived penalty, but when compared to other high-profile quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Jackson isn’t doing that much complaining.
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
