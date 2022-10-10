There is no better way to celebrate fall than a fall festival, and that’s what happened at the Valley Grande Park and Walking Trail Oct. 1. The weather was perfect for the festival, and it was all fun and smiles all day. There were games and bouncy houses for the kids. There was even a rock-climbing wall for kids of all ages. One of the more popular attractions was a train ride that took kids through the parking lot and around the baseball fields. Kids at the festival were excited to watch the Air Evac Helicopter land on one of the baseball fields.

VALLEY GRANDE, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO