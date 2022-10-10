ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
selmasun.com

Democratic candidates to visit Selma for meet and greet on Oct. 18

Several democratic candidates will visit Selma on Oct. 18 for a meet and greet hosted by the Dallas County Democratic Executive Committee. Yolanda Flowers (candidate for Governor), Dr. Will Boyd (candidate for US Senate), Pamela Lafitte (candidate for Secretary of State), Robert Stewart (candidate for State Senate) and others. The...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center announces 2nd Annual Fall Festival

Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center has announced that its second annual Fall Festival will take place on Nov. 1 at Ronnie Sharpe Park in Selma from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All youths in grades K-12 are welcome to attend the event featuring crafts, painting, music and food. The festival is...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Halloween Trunk or Treat to be held Oct. 31

A Trunk or Treat event for the kids will be held in downtown Marion on Oct. 31. The event will be held at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. between City Hall and the fire station on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
MARION, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Selma, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Selma, AL
Education
City
Selma, AL
Local
Alabama Education
selmasun.com

Central Alabama Fair manager John T. Haskell passes away

John T. Haskell, who managed the Central Alabama Fair and was a member of the Selma Lions Club, has passed away at the age of 74. According to an obituary from Selma Funeral Home, Haskell passed away on Oct. 10. He was married to his wife, Linda, and had three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

ASU expands pandemic coverage to Black Belt with renewal grant

Alabama Statue University (ASU) has expanded its pandemic coverage into rural areas including the Black Belt after receiving a renewal grant of $750,000. As part of the coverage ASU is hosting several COVID vaccine clinics, with one set in Perry County on Oct. 17. The funds came from the Alabama...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Hall Meeting#School Band#Bullying#Linus K12#Linus High School#R B Hudson Choir#Selma High School
selmasun.com

RHMPI celebrates 45 years on Oct. 26 with Wild West Cabaret

Rural Health Medical Program Inc. will celebrate 45 years of service on Oct. 26 with a Wild West Cabaret in Demopolis. Tickets are $45 each. Attendants are asked to RSVP by Oct. 21 to Tashunta Moore at 334-874-7428. Reception will be held at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
selmasun.com

Great weather, big crowds and lots of smiles make Valley Grande Fall Festival successful

There is no better way to celebrate fall than a fall festival, and that’s what happened at the Valley Grande Park and Walking Trail Oct. 1. The weather was perfect for the festival, and it was all fun and smiles all day. There were games and bouncy houses for the kids. There was even a rock-climbing wall for kids of all ages. One of the more popular attractions was a train ride that took kids through the parking lot and around the baseball fields. Kids at the festival were excited to watch the Air Evac Helicopter land on one of the baseball fields.
VALLEY GRANDE, AL
selmasun.com

Two women turn themselves in after Montgomery murder

Two women have turned themselves in after the murder of Adarius Felder took place on Sept. 9 in Montgomery, though the investigation is still open. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Felder was shot and killed at Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Shortly afterwards the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
selmasun.com

Morgan Academy releases schedule for varsity boys, girls basketball

Morgan Academy has released the schedule for its varsity boys and girls basketball season. Nov. 10-12 Evangel Tournament Away (Girls Only) TBA. Nov. 14 Macon East Away 4 p.m. Nov. 18 Meadowview Away 4 p.m. Nov. 28 Lowndes Away 4 p.m. Nov. 29 Wilcox Away 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3 Southern...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Selma man gets 18 years for killing brother-in-law after argument in 2016

A Selma man was sentenced to 18 years for killing his brother-in-law during a fight in 2016. Sandy Rhodes, 54, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June to avoid a trial. The argument with his brother-in-law occurred at Wilkerson Apartments in 2016 then reports say Rhodes killed the victim afterward. District...
SELMA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy