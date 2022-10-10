Read full article on original website
Perry County Historical Society establishes Eleanor C. Drake Scholarship Fund
The Perry County Historical and Preservation Society (PCH&PS) has established the Eleanor C. Drake Scholarship Fund in honor of a local woman who worked as an archivist and wrote on the county's history. The society hopes to inspire youths to do similar work to Eleanor Compton Drake, who passed away...
Democratic candidates to visit Selma for meet and greet on Oct. 18
Several democratic candidates will visit Selma on Oct. 18 for a meet and greet hosted by the Dallas County Democratic Executive Committee. Yolanda Flowers (candidate for Governor), Dr. Will Boyd (candidate for US Senate), Pamela Lafitte (candidate for Secretary of State), Robert Stewart (candidate for State Senate) and others. The...
Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center announces 2nd Annual Fall Festival
Sunshine Alvarado Healing Center has announced that its second annual Fall Festival will take place on Nov. 1 at Ronnie Sharpe Park in Selma from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. All youths in grades K-12 are welcome to attend the event featuring crafts, painting, music and food. The festival is...
Halloween Trunk or Treat to be held Oct. 31
A Trunk or Treat event for the kids will be held in downtown Marion on Oct. 31. The event will be held at 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. between City Hall and the fire station on 123 E. Jefferson Street.
Central Alabama Fair manager John T. Haskell passes away
John T. Haskell, who managed the Central Alabama Fair and was a member of the Selma Lions Club, has passed away at the age of 74. According to an obituary from Selma Funeral Home, Haskell passed away on Oct. 10. He was married to his wife, Linda, and had three children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
ASU expands pandemic coverage to Black Belt with renewal grant
Alabama Statue University (ASU) has expanded its pandemic coverage into rural areas including the Black Belt after receiving a renewal grant of $750,000. As part of the coverage ASU is hosting several COVID vaccine clinics, with one set in Perry County on Oct. 17. The funds came from the Alabama...
Greensboro Christmas Committee raising funds for holiday parade events
The Greensboro Christmas Parade Committee is raising money for the upcoming holiday parade events with a barbeque fundraiser. There will be a plate sale on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pre-orders by Oct. 13 can be made by calling 205-564-3198 or 334-507-1076. A plate of chicken is...
Selma man grazed on the head by a bullet while eating lunch at Bosco Nutrition Center
A Selma man was grazed by a bullet on the head in a shooting at the Edmundite Mission's Bosco Nutrition Center at lunch Thursday. Chad McEachern, President & CEO of Edmundite Mission said the shooting involved two regular visitors to Bosco. "Today, during the lunch service, two regular visitors to...
White Cane Day will show sighted, visually impaired are ‘alike under God’s eyes’
White Cane Awareness Day on Oct. 14 will bring the sighted community and the visually impaired community together “to show each that we are all alike under God’s eyes,” according to organizer William Bowman. Selma’s White Cane Awareness Walk will start at 2 p.m. at Songs of...
RHMPI celebrates 45 years on Oct. 26 with Wild West Cabaret
Rural Health Medical Program Inc. will celebrate 45 years of service on Oct. 26 with a Wild West Cabaret in Demopolis. Tickets are $45 each. Attendants are asked to RSVP by Oct. 21 to Tashunta Moore at 334-874-7428. Reception will be held at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30...
Great weather, big crowds and lots of smiles make Valley Grande Fall Festival successful
There is no better way to celebrate fall than a fall festival, and that’s what happened at the Valley Grande Park and Walking Trail Oct. 1. The weather was perfect for the festival, and it was all fun and smiles all day. There were games and bouncy houses for the kids. There was even a rock-climbing wall for kids of all ages. One of the more popular attractions was a train ride that took kids through the parking lot and around the baseball fields. Kids at the festival were excited to watch the Air Evac Helicopter land on one of the baseball fields.
Two women turn themselves in after Montgomery murder
Two women have turned themselves in after the murder of Adarius Felder took place on Sept. 9 in Montgomery, though the investigation is still open. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Felder was shot and killed at Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Shortly afterwards the...
Morgan Academy releases schedule for varsity boys, girls basketball
Morgan Academy has released the schedule for its varsity boys and girls basketball season. Nov. 10-12 Evangel Tournament Away (Girls Only) TBA. Nov. 14 Macon East Away 4 p.m. Nov. 18 Meadowview Away 4 p.m. Nov. 28 Lowndes Away 4 p.m. Nov. 29 Wilcox Away 4 p.m. Dec. 1-3 Southern...
Selma man gets 18 years for killing brother-in-law after argument in 2016
A Selma man was sentenced to 18 years for killing his brother-in-law during a fight in 2016. Sandy Rhodes, 54, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in June to avoid a trial. The argument with his brother-in-law occurred at Wilkerson Apartments in 2016 then reports say Rhodes killed the victim afterward. District...
