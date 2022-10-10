Risers, Fallers: “Mondre”, defense lead the way in Patriots’ old-school victory

On a day in which the Patriots wore their red throwback jerseys for the first time in a decade, they won a football game the old-fashioned way. On the backs of a hard-nosed running game and a stifling defensive performance.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe was effective, if not impressive, in his first NFL start. Less than a year removed from competing against the less-than-scintillating competition of Conference USA, Zappe became the youngest QB to ever complete more than 80 percent of his passes with a minimum of 20 attempts when he threw for 188 yards, a touchdown and an interception against an albeit severely depleted Lions secondary.

Even outside of the QB position, there was plenty to take stock of during a 29-0 victory that could provide the Patriots with the blueprint to string some victories together as they approach a softer stretch of schedule.

Risers

“Mondre” carries the load

New England was able to executive a conservative and safe gameplan with their rookie QB because they had another source of offense to gouge Detroit for huge chunks of yardage when they needed it,

Second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson had the best game of his young career, carving up a porous Detroit defensive line for 161 yards on the ground and an average of 6.4 yards per carry. His most impressive rushing attempt was a 49-yard scamper with just under four minutes remaining in the first quarter. Stevenson shed contact from five Lions, escaped the tangle of bodies hanging around the line of scrimmage and would have made it into the endzone if he wasn’t caught by a lone Detroit defender.

In a game in which a hamstring injury to Damien Harris left the Patriots with just the one healthy running back, “Mondre” proved to be all the Patriots would need.

“You have to give him a ton of credit. With Damien out, we only carried two backs for the game, and he put it all on his shoulders and finished with a couple of first downs there at the end of the game in the four-minute offense,” said Bill Belichick in his postgame press conference. “He does a great job with the ball in his hands. He is a strong runner, but he can make people miss. He is a really good football player. Really a good football player. So glad we have him.”

Jack Jones shines again

For the second time in as many weeks, rookie cornerback Jack Jones showcased the ball instincts that made him a training camp standout.

After drifting towards the endzone in zone coverage, the Arizona State product whipped back to make a play on Goff’s lofted ball, meeting it at its highest point.

The former wideout turned back the clock, executing a toe tap that would make wide receivers coach Troy Brown proud. It was a display of body control and ball hawking instincts that most rookies don’t possess this early in their careers.

After five games as a pro, one thing is clear. Jack Jones makes plays.

Judon the best of an outstanding group

A week after letting Lamar Jackson and the Ravens run all over them, the Patriots became only the 2nd NFL team in the last 25 years to hold the league’s highest scoring offense to a shutout.

The defensive line as a whole was dominant Sunday but Matt Judon in particular was a weapon of mass destruction.

Judon registered two sacks, one of which caused a fumble that Kyle Dugger returned for a touchdown and had seven total pressures. When Judon shed Detroit right tackle Penei Sewell and pummeled QB Jared Goff, he became the first Patriot in franchise history to collect five sacks in the first five games of the season.

The Patriots defense was stout when it mattered, leaving the Lions 0-for-6 on fourth down attempts and even outside of Judon, the quartet of Josh Uche, Christian Barmore, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Deatrich Wise all had at least two QB hurries.

It was an impassioned performance from a group that admitted they were looking to make a statement.

They do have a good line, but I’m taking whoever we line up and puts their hand in dirt over anybody. Uche, Wise, DG [Davon Godchaux], Carl [Davis Jr.] LG [Lawrence Guy], Barmore. I’m taking us over anybody.” said Judon postgame. “So, all respect to their offensive line and offensive lines throughout the league, but we kind of really don’t care. We’re going to go out there and do our job.”

Fallers

Myles being phased out?

Despite the return of Jalen Mills to the lineup and the emergence of rookie Jack Jones, DB Myles Bryant was in his usual spot to start the game – lining up across from the slot receiver.

And whether it was because it was a matchup Detroit felt it could exploit (WR Amon-Ra St Brown beat Bryant for a first down pick up on Detroit’s first offensive series), the Patriots scaled back the veteran DB’s snaps this week in favor of allowing rookie Marcus Jones more snaps as the slot corner.

While Bryant still played more snaps than Jones (33 to 15) Sunday could signal that the Patriots’ defense is looking to phase out Bryant in favor of their rookie corner just like the Special Teams unit already has.

Agholor fumbling an opportunity?

One of the few blemishes on Zappe’s statline was due to a play that the rookie QB had no part in.

Halfway through the 2nd period, Zappe threw a perfectly placed ball right into the hands of a streaking Agholor that the receiver couldn’t maintain a hold on. The ball popped up and floated into the hands of a Lions DB for an easy INT.

Agholor has turned the ball over himself three different times this season and is solely responsible for 30 percent of the team’s turnovers thus far. Now that rookie WR Tyquan Thornton is off the IR and ready to contribute, the Patriots have no shortage of pass catchers they can go to if they feel as if the risks of having Agholor as an offensive focus aren’t worth the returns.

Red is the new blue?

The return of the pre-1990′s throwback uniforms was a huge hit amongst fans and players alike. And it’s not hard to see why.

According to the Providence Journals’ Mark Daniels, several Patriots seem to be on the verge of a formal petition to ax the current all-blue home uniforms.

It’s unlikely the Patriots’ current all-blue uniforms will be phased out anytime soon but the throwbacks’ triumphant return opens the door for them to earn a higher place of prominence in the uniform rotation.

The Patriots are scheduled to wear the uniforms again on December 1 for a Thursday Night Game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots are scheduled to travel to Cleveland for a 1:00 p.m. matchup against the Browns next Sunday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group