Florida State

Comments / 18

Nova Shaffer
3d ago

he had done the right thing let the Sanctuary states have them now they are crying because Ron sent them there

Reply(2)
18
C Diesel
3d ago

fake news they have no rights they are here illegally so start with the real problem biden Harris and their administration that's the real garbage in this country along with their supporters

Reply
5
Maureen C
3d ago

Biden flying in planes loads of illegals in the middle of the night to Jacksonville is ok though?

Reply(1)
11
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
survivornet.com

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, 42, Wife Of Governor Ron DeSantis, Praises Husband’s Support During Her Cancer Battle: ‘He Was There To Fight For Me’

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis has opened up about her husband’s support during her cancer battle in a new video advertisement for Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign. Casey first spoke publicly about her breast cancer diagnosis and shared some details about her timeline in December. The stage and type of her breast cancer remains unknown to the public.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

In a repeat of 2018, Democrats lead Republicans in 4 of 6 of the most hotly contested races for governor.

Predicted Gov. Races(via future fandom) In the 2018 midterms, Democrats gained control of seven additional governorships from Republicans. The 2022 mid-terms look as if they are headed the same way with Democratic contenders leading in the polls in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, and Michigan and close in Florida and Georgia. Wins in these states will give Democrats control of three additional (Arizona, Georgia, Florida) governorships, tying the two party’s at 25 – 25 if no other changes transpire.
FLORIDA STATE

