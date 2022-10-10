Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Hosting “Surround the State In Song” Oct. 15
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Buffalo City will host several singers from across the state on Saturday, Oct. 15. Surround the State in Song is an honor choral festival for North Dakota students in grades 5-7. Students from numerous schools will be in Jamestown to practice under guest conductor Connie Stordalen from Bismarck Horizon Middle School before performing a concert open to the public. Piano accompaniment will be provided by John Clodfelter from the University of Jamestown.
newsdakota.com
University of Jamestown Expanding Footprint in Community
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (UJ) – University of Jamestown announced that it is purchasing a portion of The Legacy Center in Jamestown. The University plans to use this building to provide a much-needed housing option for UJ students, as well as rental opportunities for individuals and businesses in the community. The...
newsdakota.com
University of Jamestown Students, Public Attend Job Fair
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown held their annual Fall Career & Internship Fair at the Harold Newman Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Heidi Larson is the Director of Career Services and Experiential Education at the University. While the event was open to the public, Larson says...
newsdakota.com
National Buffalo Museum Announces Fundraiser, Bison Day
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (National Buffalo Museum) – The National Buffalo Museum will host its 3rd annual Bid For Bison Online Auction Fundraiser. This two-week event runs November 5-19, 2022, and kicks off with an exclusive VIP cocktail reception on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Jamestown Arts Center. There are 100 tickets available for the VIP reception. The museum’s fundraising auction has traditionally been held in the summer, but has been moved to November in honor of National Bison Day, which falls annually on the first Saturday of the month.
newsdakota.com
Jamestown High School Being Cleared After Unverified Threat
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – An unverified threat prompted response from local agencies to the Jamestown High School just before 11 AM Thursday, Oct. 13. Jamestown Public School Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech reports law enforcement was notified by phone of a “potential threat” at the school, forcing the campus into immediate lockdown.
newsdakota.com
Richard Alan Bartz
Richard Alan Bartz, 91, passed away October 9th a Mercy Hospital in Valley City under CHI hospice care. He was born April 16, 1931 at his grandparents’ home near Valley City to Marguerite and Otto Bartz. He attended school at Sanborn, ND through the fifth grade and grades 7...
newsdakota.com
All Breeds Cattle Tour Visits Cooperstown-area Breeders
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. (NDSA) – Eight seedstock producers representing five breeds of cattle were showcased during the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) All Breeds Cattle Tour October 3. The tour celebrated its 35th year and featured an impressive group of Cooperstown, N.D.,-area beef producers and welcomed about 150 attendees over the duration of the tour.
newsdakota.com
Chamber of Commerce Seeking Award Nominations
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Chamber) – The Chamber is now accepting nominations for our highly esteemed community awards that are given out at the Annual Chamber Banquet in January. The Chamber Young Professionals Committee manages the Business of the Month Award Program. They continue to look for monthly nominations. The Business of the Year Award is selected from the 12 monthly award winners. The Young Professionals of Jamestown also manage the Young Professional of the Year Award. This award highlights a young professional that helps to connect, inspire, and empower young professionals in our community.
newsdakota.com
Barnes Candidates Forum Oct. 13 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A public forum for Barnes County candidates will be held Thursday, October 13th at 5:30pm in the Hi Liner Activity Center. Iain Woessner will be the moderator, he talked about the importance of holding a local candidates forum. The forum will feature sheriff candidates...
newsdakota.com
SMP Health – Ave Maria Continues Raising Funds for Projects
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Development Director Annie Hancock says they’re continuing to focus fundraising efforts to benefit their ongoing projects for residents at Ave Maria. Hancock says the first of these fundraising efforts includes the return of their popular butter braid fundraiser. Orders will be accepted through the...
newsdakota.com
Barnes County Lecture To Focus On Pianola Oct. 20
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County Historical Society Lecture Series Season 22 Presents: Wes Anderson (BCHS): “A History and Demonstration of the Pianola” 7 PM Thursday, October 20th, at the Barnes County Museum. A “Pianola” (player piano) is a self-playing piano, containing a pneumatic (vacuum)...
newsdakota.com
Lloyd Alvin Schopp
Lloyd Alvin Schopp, 91, Streeter, ND, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at SMP Health – St. Catherine South in Fargo, ND. Lloyd was born February 26, 1931, in Timber Lake, SD, the son of Adam and Katie (Stelzer) Schopp. In 1932 his family moved to Streeter where he received his elementary education and grew to manhood in the area. In 1946 he began working at the Sewart Body Shop until 1947 when he worked for the Streeter Auto Company until 1952.
newsdakota.com
Carlson Third, Justesen Fourth for Jimmies at USF Invite
LARCHWOOD, Iowa (jimmiepride.com)– Jayme Carlson (SR/Hartford, S.D.) placed third and Faith Justesen (JR/Hawley, Minn.) fourth as the University of Jamestown women’s golf team wrapped up its fall season at the USF Invite Monday and Tuesday.j. Carlson shot a two-round score of 25-over 169 (83-86) for third place and...
newsdakota.com
McElroy Park Field Renovation Campaign Kicks Off
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Parks & Rec) – Jamestown Parks and Recreation District (JPRD), Jamestown Area Youth Baseball (JAYBAL), Jamestown Outlaw Fastpitch Softball, University of Jamestown and Jamestown Public Schools are teaming up to raise the funding needed to renovate playing fields at McElroy Park. Earlier this year JPRD secured a...
newsdakota.com
JPS Issues Release Regarding Thursday Lockdown Situation
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Around 10:40 AM on Oct. 13, Jamestown law enforcement dispatched officers to Jamestown High School regarding a potential threat to school safety. Upon notification to JPS administration, the JHS campus was immediately placed in lockdown. After consultation with law enforcement, it was determined that, until...
valleynewslive.com
Police: North Dakota, Minnesota schools target of threating phone calls
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several North Dakota schools, as well as at least one Minnesota high school have found themselves the targets of threatening phone calls Thursday, and police are investigating. Grand Forks Police responded to Red River High School after dispatchers received a call of an...
ndhsaa.com
NDHSAA Member School Alumni: Darin Erstad, former multi-sport standout at Jamestown HS
DARIN ERSTAD - PREP SPORTS STANDOUT AT JAMESTOWN HIGH SCHOOL. FOOTBALL – Sophomore (1989), Junior (1990), Senior (1991) NOTE: Jamestown Senior High School competed in North Dakota’s Class A Division in football when Darin Erstad participated. At that time there were three divisions of high school football in North Dakota – Class A, Class B and 9-man.
newsdakota.com
Viking’s Gerhardt Named NSAA Player of the Week
Valley City–Valley City State University Viking defensive end Riley Gerhardt (So., Valley City, ND) has been named the North Star Athletic Association’s (NSAA) Defensive Player of the Week. Gerhardt recorded 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and three tackles for loss in his effort against Dakota State University in the...
newsdakota.com
Blue Jays Sweep Minot, Win 10th Straight WDA Match
MINOT, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School volleyball team earned its 11th straight-set victory of the year on Tuesday night as the Blue Jays swept Minot. Set scores were 25-23, 26-24, and 25-19. Bernadette Newman and Haylie Hakanson each finished with 14 kills in the Blue Jay victory. Edie Hegerle had a season-best 33 assists on the night as Jamestown played a majority of the match without one of their key players in Makenna Nold. Newman led Jamestown with 23 digs and libero Aspyn Peterson had 21. Rylee Joseph totaled three aces to pace the Blue Jays.
newsdakota.com
Ellie Holen Named GPAC Defender of the Week
SIOUX CITY, IA. (jimmiepride.com) – For the second straight week and fourth time this season, Ellie Holen (JR/LaMoure, N.D.) from the University of Jamestown volleyball team has been named GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Defender of the Week. Holen averaged 7.22 digs per set as the second-ranked Jimmies split a...
