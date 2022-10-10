Week 7 Football Player of the week nominees include record-breaking performances

(AP) - Prosecutors raised concerns Wednesday about a female juror who apparently has been smiling at one of three men on trial in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.Judge Thomas Wilson said he, too, noticed it and pledged to pay "close attention" to the juror. He said the expressions didn't appear to be a reaction to testimony."She is in my direct view," Wilson said. "So I am often looking right at her while I'm listening to the witness testify. ... I've seen smiles come out of her face. Not great big smiles but more of a...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO