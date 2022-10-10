ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 7 Football Player of the week nominees include record-breaking performances

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
 3 days ago
HILLSDALE COUNTY — Hillsdale County week 7 football player of the week nominees have been announced. Readers can vote in the link below from Monday through Wednesday to determine the winner.

Week seven nominees include Reading running back Maverick Messenger, Jonesville QB Cowen Keller, Litchfield QB Tyler Bills, Camden-Frontier QB Mikey Roe, and North Adams-Jerome running back Casey Loper.

