PYMNTS

PostePay, Mastercard Usher in RTP Solution in Italy

PostePay and Mastercard are partnering to usher in a request-to-pay (RTP) solution in Italy to offer businesses greater control and flexibility over bill payments and cash flow. RTP gives billers the ability to ask for payment online in real-time while the payer at the same time can choose to accept...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

How 28 Payments Experts Weathered Q3’s Business Headwinds

Waiting for the other shoe to drop — inflation or recession? — turned into the underlying theme of a third quarter as major retailers like Amazon double-dipped on annual sales events and consumers traded down, even as digital transformation hurtled on. Tapping into some of the sharpest minds...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?

Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?. FinTechs have rapidly become an integral part of the United States banking ecosystem. Sixty-eight million consumers across the country use FinTechs such as Chime, Sofi and Ally, and 30 million consumers use such FinTechs as their primary financial institution (FI) in place of traditional banks — and their numbers are growing stronger with each passing year.
CREDITS & LOANS
PYMNTS

AI Provides Context Needed to Help Banks Stop Financial Scams

In a recent conversation with Karen Webster, Featurespace Founder Dave Excell and MidFirst Bank Vice President and Director of Enterprise Fraud Candler Eve sounded the alarm in the battle against payments fraud. As Eve noted: “We work, live and breathe in a digital world … and in that digital world,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Payments#Smb#B2b#Digital Banking#Banking Services#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Td Securities#Mastercard#Vella Finance#Smbs#Axiom Bank#North American#Bankifi Americas#Visa Canada
PYMNTS

Digital Payments Unlock FinTech Sector Growth in Jordan

As it did in many countries around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic payment systems in Jordan and catalyzed a major digital transformation among the country’s businesses. For the company that operates Jordan’s main electronic payment systems, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), that means...
SMALL BUSINESS
PYMNTS

FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Today in B2B Payments: Firms Offer B2B BNPL, Returns Management

Today in B2B payments, ReverseLogix and Overhaul help B2B firms with returns management, Hokodo launches a plug-in that adds a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to webstores on Shopify, and Regions Bank enables its corporate customers to send real-time payments. Plus, Thirty Madison Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Quan Zhang says today’s startups must balance their ambition for growth with their overall profitability and cash runway.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech

Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
BUSINESS
Economy
Personal Finance
PYMNTS

Payments Platform Wirex Launches USDC on Stellar

Payments platform Wirex now supports the USD Coin (USDC) on the Stellar blockchain within the Wirex app and lets users save or spend USDC in real life. Support for USDC on Stellar is now available in the Wirex app using a crypto-enabled debit card, according to a press release on Tuesday (Oct. 11).
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Blackline Adds Credit Risk Assessment to Financial Operations Platform

Noting that companies are increasingly concerned about their cash flow metrics, financial operations management platform BlackLine has added new capabilities that give organizations real-time insights into the risk profile and behavior of their customers. The new Customer Attractiveness Scoring feature uses insights gleaned from the cash collection and management process...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Vista Equity Partners to Buy Security Awareness Firm KnowBe4 for $4.6B

Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 is to be acquired by investment firm Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion. The per share purchase price of $24.90 is 44% higher than KnowBe4’s closing price on Sept. 16, which was the last full trading day before Vista disclosed its initial non-binding acquisition proposal, the two companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 12) press release.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Today in Crypto: Coinbase Touts ML Site Security; Voyager Creditors Against Granting Firm Execs Immunity

Coinbase has touted its machine learning team’s ability to develop modeling techniques to find bad actors, keeping users’ accounts safe, a company blog said. The company cites the impact machine learning has had on people, with its use expanding to many industries “from agriculture and economics, to athletics and the arts,” with work in things including medical diagnostics, email filters, speech recognition and more.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool

The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango

A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PYMNTS

Report: US Comptroller Says Bank-FinTech Partnerships Must Monitor Risk

After his earlier remarks about partnerships between banks and FinTechs led members of the financial services industry and House Republicans to worry that he would discourage innovation, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu has reportedly explained that he wants to ensure that firms monitor their risks. When multiple...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Worldline Enables Indian Payment Methods RuPay and UPI in Europe

French payment company Worldline has joined forces with the international arm of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to expand the acceptance of Indian payment methods across Europe. As part of the partnership, Worldline will bring more convenience for Indian customers in European markets by allowing merchants’ point-of-sale (POS)...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Italian iGaming Firm Lottomatica Revamps with Nuvei for Digital Payments

Italian iGaming operator Lottomatica is re-platforming its digital services and partnering with payments technology firm Nuvei to deliver faster payouts to users. Using Nuvei’s integrated cashier technology and local acquiring solutions, Lottomatica is now offering its players a new payment experience that includes expanded deposits and withdrawals, according to a press release on Thursday (Oct. 13).
VIDEO GAMES
PYMNTS

Cross-Border Demands Banks Get Ready for ‘Clearing 2.0’

As real-time payments networks operate across the globe — FedNow in the U.S. and Faster Payments in the U.K., to name just two examples — those systems still need to communicate with one another as payments cross borders. Data needs to flow, in real time, across currencies and time zones.
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Mastercard Backs nClude to Further Financial Inclusion in Egypt

Mastercard is investing in and collaborating with African technology company nClude to foster further financial inclusion across Egypt while also enhancing the country’s FinTech ecosystem. A venture capital investment platform focused on FinTechs, nClude was launched in partnership with Egyptian banks Banque Misr, National Bank of Egypt and Banque...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

