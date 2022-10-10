Why Have 68M US Consumers Opened a FinTech Bank Account?. FinTechs have rapidly become an integral part of the United States banking ecosystem. Sixty-eight million consumers across the country use FinTechs such as Chime, Sofi and Ally, and 30 million consumers use such FinTechs as their primary financial institution (FI) in place of traditional banks — and their numbers are growing stronger with each passing year.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 DAY AGO