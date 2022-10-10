It is a delightfully frustrating experience. Over the last nine and a half years, I’ve worn a Fitbit tracker in one form or another every day. I started with the clip-on Fitbit One, and went through several bands and a couple of watches from the company, finally landing on the Inspire HR for the last three years. I love that all my stats are there and I can see the ebb and flow of my activity and sleep cycles throughout an entire decade. I can pinpoint with extreme accuracy my hikes and most active days, and I have a visual representation of my heart rate’s change in the past five years.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO