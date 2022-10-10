Read full article on original website
Android Authority
The best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro chargers
01Need to know: Pixel charging02Wall chargers03Multi-port chargers04Wireless chargers. Following in Apple and Samsung’s footsteps, Google didn’t include a charger with the Pixel 6 series last year, and unsurprisingly, you won’t get one if you buy the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. The latest Google flagships feature fast charging, but you’ll need the correct charger to ensure you aren’t waiting hours for your phone to charge fully. Google sells one that is ideally suited to fast charge the Pixel 7. There are plenty of excellent third-party options to check out as well. Here are some of the best chargers you can get for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy?
Only you know what's best for you, but we can help you decide!. Google’s Pixel 7 lineup has brought some of the best Android handsets we’ve seen to date; these are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both are outstanding handsets, but the base Pixel 7 is probably the best choice for most people. With that in mind, we know it has one major competitor, which might also be one of the best phones for most people. Of course, we’re talking about the Apple iPhone 14.
NFL・
Android Authority
Get the Pixel 7's 'Feathers' wallpapers for your phone
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's wallpapers are available for download. Google has released a new collection of wallpapers to accompany its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. But you don’t have to feel left out if you don’t have a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, because we have the Google Pixel 7 wallpapers for you to download.
Android Authority
Samsung and Google using Matter to simplify syncing SmartThings and Google Home
Samsung says it's building beyond tech inherent to Matter. Samsung devices will soon be able to automatically sync Matter-ready smart home accessories in SmartThings with the Google Home app, and vice versa. The tech builds on the Matter protocol’s universal platform features. Samsung and Google are promising to roll...
Android Authority
The Pixel 7's free VPN may last longer than you keep the phone
Google will keep its VPN free for Pixel 7 series owners for multiple years. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come bundled with a free VPN by Google One. Google has announced that the VPN will be free as long as the phone continues to receive security updates. The...
Android Authority
How to change the time, date & time zone on your iPhone
Unfortunately, your iPhone won't take care of your jetlag. If you are a frequent traveler, you likely need to change the time on your iPhone quite often. If you are crossing to other parts of the world, this would also likely involve switching time zones and dates. Luckily, the iPhone can take care of all this for you if you have the necessary settings enabled. But you can also manually change the time on your iPhone too.
Android Authority
The OnePlus N300 will have faster charging than most flagship phones
OnePlus' upcoming budget phone may come with 33W charging. OnePlus has started to reveal details about its upcoming OnePlus N300 phone. The budget phone is expected to come with a 33W charging speed. The OnePlus N300 will reportedly be powered by a Mediatek processor. Details about the OnePlus N300 —...
Android Authority
The Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit only Android phones
Having trouble installing that old app on your Pixel 7? There's a reason for that. The Pixel 7 series might be the first 64-bit-only Android smartphones. This means 32-bit-only apps will refuse to install on the new Google phones. Google and partners have been pushing hard for Android to eventually...
Android Authority
Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches are getting Wear OS 3 and will allow iOS connections
Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatches will join the few other devices that have Wear OS 3. Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will be one of the first smartwatches to upgrade from Wear OS 2 to Wear OS 3. The update will only be coming to Gen 6 devices and not the rest...
Android Authority
Don’t worry, the Pixel 7 fingerprint scanner is totally fine
The Pixel 6 in-display reader was a bust at launch, but the Pixel 7 is just fine. When Google launched the Pixel 6 series in 2021, it was the most exciting Pixel launch in years. For the first time, Google was launching flagship phones with genuinely flagship-level hardware. However, one of those features was of a not-so-flagship tier: the fingerprint scanner. Within days after the full launch of the phones, word hit the internet that the in-display reader was slow, inaccurate, and generally unreliable.
Android Authority
Face unlock: How does the Google Pixel 7 compare to the Pixel 4?
How does the Pixel 7's camera-based biometric solution fare against the Pixel 4's 3D-driven approach?. Google announced the Pixel 7 series last week, and there are plenty of nifty features worth knowing. Between voice note transcription, Photo Unblur, and faster Night Sight, there’s a lot to like here. Google...
Android Authority
How to close all Safari tabs on an iPhone
If you’re someone who routinely opens hundreds of tabs, you may decide one day to close them all and start again. Especially if your browser is wheezing under the weight like an asthmatic whale. But closing hundreds of tabs individually is a tedious and time-consuming process. Here’s how to quickly close all Safari tabs on an iPhone. It only takes two taps.
Android Authority
Got a new Pixel Watch? An update is already waiting for you
The first Pixel Watch update brings enhanced GPS accuracy and more. Welcome to the Google Pixel Watch update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on software releases for Google’s first smartwatch. We’ll detail the current firmware versions for the Pixel Watch and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.
Android Authority
The Google Pixel Watch is a great Wear OS watch but a worse Fitbit
It is a delightfully frustrating experience. Over the last nine and a half years, I’ve worn a Fitbit tracker in one form or another every day. I started with the clip-on Fitbit One, and went through several bands and a couple of watches from the company, finally landing on the Inspire HR for the last three years. I love that all my stats are there and I can see the ebb and flow of my activity and sleep cycles throughout an entire decade. I can pinpoint with extreme accuracy my hikes and most active days, and I have a visual representation of my heart rate’s change in the past five years.
Android Authority
Google's Pixel 7 proves that raw specs aren't all that anymore
Having spent a few days with the affordable Google Pixel 7 in the build-up to our review (we need a little more time to test it properly before delivering a verdict), one thing has already struck me about this phone — you really don’t need cutting-edge specs for a flagship experience anymore.
Android Authority
You told us: Robust zoom or realistic portraits? Here's what you prefer.
This was a relatively close race, but only one pick could be the winner. We’ve seen some impressive zoom tech on smartphones in recent years, with 3x, 4x, 5x, and even 10x cameras popping up. Google has also stepped up with the Pixel 7 Pro, going from a 48MP 4x camera to a 5x shooter.
Android Authority
The top 5 headphone deals of the Prime Early Access Sale
We've picked out the best of the best deals from the likes of Apple, Sony, and Samsung. The first Amazon Prime Early Access Sale event is going on right now. Tons of items have deep discounts, including big price cuts on headphones and earbuds. Let’s take a look at what you can get during the event. Keep in mind that this sale is just for Amazon Prime members only, but if you have never signed up for the service, you can do so right now and check out the sale. There’s even a 30-day free trial.
Android Authority
How to cancel Discovery Plus
How to cancel depends on how you created your account in the first place. Discovery Plus comes with some considerable clout behind it, but it’s not for everyone — especially if you don’t care about renovations, cooking, or reality TV. If you’d rather spend your hard-earned streaming money elsewhere, here’s how to cancel Discovery Plus in a hurry.
Android Authority
Google finally commits to yearly Wear OS updates similar to mobile
Google has a goal to release Wear OS updates as frequently as it updates Android. Google claims its goal is to release annual updates to Wear OS as it does for mobile. The new commitment is to ensure the latest Android features are incorporated quickly to support mobile. OEM’s will...
Android Authority
It took six years, but Google finally convinced me to get a Pixel
As far as I'm concerned, Google's growing pains are finally over. Around the launch of the Pixel 6 series, I wrote a commentary about how those phones represented a new beginning for Google. Now, one year later, you can officially buy a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro — the second release in Pixel’s “second age,” as it were.
