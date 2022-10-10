Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
House Fire Claims Life of Rock Springs Resident Wednesday Morning
ROCK SPRINGS — One person died and one person was injured in a house fire on C Street in Rock Springs early Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD). On Wednesday morning around 4:07 a.m. the RSFD was dispatched to a structure fire in the vicinity...
wyo4news.com
Fire structure update from C Street results in one death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Man Arrested after Chase, Foot Pursuit
ROCK SPRINGS — A 26-year-old Rock Springs man is facing numerous charges after reportedly leading Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers on a foot chase after wrecking a vehicle. RSPD released a statement yesterday saying it received multiple phone calls around 2:15 p.m. on Monday regarding a red Cadillac...
Development, wildlife collide along iconic Wyo migration paths
PINEDALE—Sublette County Commission Chairman Joel Bousman questioned if it was necessary to delve into wildlife issues as the board mulled whether to OK a grocery store-sized medical facility on a parcel that harbors portions of the longest-known mule deer migration path in the world. After all, he told the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sweetwaternow.com
Ted G. Kalivas (November 18, 1958 – October 10, 2022)
Ted G. Kalivas, 63, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Kalivas was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past two years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming. He was born on November 18, 1958 in Rock...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 12 – October 13, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
59-Year-Old Wyoming Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Rollover
A 59-year-old Wyoming woman has been killed in a car crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 5. That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck via a press release. The release stated that "On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near...
sweetwaternow.com
WE Soda Ltd. Announces New Greenfield Soda Ash Project near Green River
GREEN RIVER — WE Soda Ltd, a Ciner Company, the largest global natural soda ash producer, is pleased to announce Project West, a new greenfield soda ash project in Southwest Wyoming. The project is near WE Soda’s Pacific Soda project near Green River. The planned in-situ mining project...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
New Wyoming Soda Ash Mine Expected To Create Over 2,000 Jobs in Sweetwater County
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new mine project near Green River will tap into the world’s largest soda ash deposit and potentially help satisfy the green movement’s growing demand for electric vehicles and solar panels. WE Soda Ltd., a subsidiary of British-based Ciner...
Public Asked For Help In Identifying Vehicles In Wyoming Theft
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicles shown in the above photo in connection with a theft that happened last month. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on Sept. 9. Police...
sweetwaternow.com
Tribute to a Friend Celebrated by Green River Community
A little less than a year ago Green River resident Michael “Mike” Magaña passed away from an untimely epileptic seizure at the age of 33. He has been greatly missed by friends and family since that day on December 8, 2021, but his memory will forever live on at Green River’s Collier Park.
sweetwaternow.com
Safely Dispose of Unwanted Prescriptions on Drug Take Back Day
This month, drug take back day is occurring October 29, 2022. Drug take back day is organized through the DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Agency) for people to dispose of their unnecessary prescription medication they may have in their households. In April of 2022, Wyoming collected 1,659 pounds of unused...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sweetwaternow.com
Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission
Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. In accordance with Wyoming Statute, 35-11-313(f)(ii)(N), notice is being provided to inform the public that Frontier Carbon Solutions has submitted a UIC Class VI (Carbon Sequestration) Permit Application to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for issuance of a permit for the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub located in the SW SW, Section No. 26, Township 19N, RANGE 112W of the 6 th Principal Meridian, Sweetwater County.
sweetwaternow.com
Lyons Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary Today
ROCK SPRINGS — The family of Jay and Carolee Lyon are excited to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents. Jay Lyon and Carolee Valko were married on October 13, 1962 at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Father Manuel Cabrera officiating. The couple have been blessed...
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
sweetwaternow.com
SBOCES Sponsors Screening of Retrograde Film
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) will be hosting a screening of the film Retrograde on Thursday, October 13, at the Broadway Theater. Refreshments will be served in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. prior to the screening. The screening will then take place...
wyo4news.com
SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Reasons for Bettolo’s resignation were not discussed at the meeting. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Matthew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
sweetwaternow.com
Lifelong Friends’ Dream of Becoming U.S. Marines Comes True
GREEN RIVER — Who says dreams can’t come true? For as long as they can remember, Green River residents Braydn Boutin and Xander Mandros have been friends. In fact, it all started when they were 3 years old. As their friendship grew, so did their ideas of what...
Comments / 0