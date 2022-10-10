ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

Related
sweetwaternow.com

House Fire Claims Life of Rock Springs Resident Wednesday Morning

ROCK SPRINGS — One person died and one person was injured in a house fire on C Street in Rock Springs early Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Springs Fire Department (RSFD). On Wednesday morning around 4:07 a.m. the RSFD was dispatched to a structure fire in the vicinity...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Fire structure update from C Street results in one death

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — AT 4:07 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a third-party report of a structure fire in the vicinity of 423 C Street. Rock Springs Fire responded with three apparatus and nine personnel. While en route, Rock Springs Police Officers advised that the structure was fully involved in fire and that one person had exited the structure. Reports at the time indicated that one person was still unaccounted for. Rock Springs Fire requested mutual aid resources from Sweetwater County Fire District 1 and a call back from Rock Springs Fire personnel. Fire District 1 brought one engine and four personnel to augment the suppression operation.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Rock Springs Man Arrested after Chase, Foot Pursuit

ROCK SPRINGS — A 26-year-old Rock Springs man is facing numerous charges after reportedly leading Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) officers on a foot chase after wrecking a vehicle. RSPD released a statement yesterday saying it received multiple phone calls around 2:15 p.m. on Monday regarding a red Cadillac...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farson, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Accidents
City
Rock Springs, WY
State
Illinois State
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Rock Springs, WY
Accidents
sweetwaternow.com

Ted G. Kalivas (November 18, 1958 – October 10, 2022)

Ted G. Kalivas, 63, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, at Sage View Care Center in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Kalivas was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past two years and a former resident of Green River, Wyoming. He was born on November 18, 1958 in Rock...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 12 – October 13, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
sweetwaternow.com

Tribute to a Friend Celebrated by Green River Community

A little less than a year ago Green River resident Michael “Mike” Magaña passed away from an untimely epileptic seizure at the age of 33. He has been greatly missed by friends and family since that day on December 8, 2021, but his memory will forever live on at Green River’s Collier Park.
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Safely Dispose of Unwanted Prescriptions on Drug Take Back Day

This month, drug take back day is occurring October 29, 2022. Drug take back day is organized through the DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Agency) for people to dispose of their unnecessary prescription medication they may have in their households. In April of 2022, Wyoming collected 1,659 pounds of unused...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
sweetwaternow.com

Frontier Carbon Solutions Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission

Notice of Geologic Sequestration Project Underground Injection Control Permit Application Submission Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. In accordance with Wyoming Statute, 35-11-313(f)(ii)(N), notice is being provided to inform the public that Frontier Carbon Solutions has submitted a UIC Class VI (Carbon Sequestration) Permit Application to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality for issuance of a permit for the Sweetwater Carbon Storage Hub located in the SW SW, Section No. 26, Township 19N, RANGE 112W of the 6 th Principal Meridian, Sweetwater County.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Lyons Celebrate 60th Wedding Anniversary Today

ROCK SPRINGS — The family of Jay and Carolee Lyon are excited to announce the 60th wedding anniversary of their parents. Jay Lyon and Carolee Valko were married on October 13, 1962 at Saint Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Father Manuel Cabrera officiating. The couple have been blessed...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

SBOCES Sponsors Screening of Retrograde Film

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) will be hosting a screening of the film Retrograde on Thursday, October 13, at the Broadway Theater. Refreshments will be served in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. prior to the screening. The screening will then take place...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Reasons for Bettolo’s resignation were not discussed at the meeting. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Matthew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Lifelong Friends’ Dream of Becoming U.S. Marines Comes True

GREEN RIVER — Who says dreams can’t come true? For as long as they can remember, Green River residents Braydn Boutin and Xander Mandros have been friends. In fact, it all started when they were 3 years old. As their friendship grew, so did their ideas of what...
GREEN RIVER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy