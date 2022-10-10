ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan debate: Round 1 is tonight. Here's how to watch

By Victoria Moorwood, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Correction: The debate will be broadcast locally on WSTR-TV and Local12.com.

Ohio U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance will face off Monday night for their first debate.

Less than a month away from Election Day, Vance and U.S. Rep. Ryan will meet at the WJW Fox 8 headquarters in Cleveland for their hour-long debate, which is scheduled to start tonight at 7 p.m.

Fox 8 anchor Joe Toohey and NBC 4 anchor Colleen Marshall will moderate.

Each candidate will have five minutes to answer a question, and moderators can jump in with follow-up questions.

A September USA TODAY Network Ohio/Suffolk University poll showed Vance, a Republican, and Ryan, a Democrat, neck and neck in the U.S. Senate race. Ryan, a representative for Ohio since 2003, had a small lead of 46.6% compared to Vance's 45.6%.

Here's how to watch tonight's debate.

How to watch the J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan debate

In Cincinnati, the debate will be broadcast on TV on Star 64 (WSTR-TV) and on Local12.com.

Watch the debate online at fox8.com or on TV on Fox 8's local Nexstar affiliates, including WCMH in Columbus, WYFX in Youngstown and WDTN in Dayton.

When is the second Ryan and Vance debate?

The two Senate candidates will debate a second time on Oct. 17 at the WFMJ headquarters in Youngstown.

Comments / 4

propaganda
3d ago

Not crazy about Vance, that being said Senate needs someone who won't vote with Schumer and Biden 99% of the time

Reply(2)
11
Cleveland.com

Mayor Justin Bibb says his out-of-state travels intended to bring resources, new ideas home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The White House. New York City. Miami. Austin. Mayor Justin Bibb keeps popping up at events nowhere near Cleveland. The mayor’s frequent out-of-town trips have placed Bibb on the national stage alongside President Joe Biden and other movers and shakers. They’ve also been the subject of critical news reports and City Hall chatter, drawing scrutiny from some who argue the mayor should be spending less time on the road and more time at home in Cleveland, handling city business.
How debate could swing Ohio’s choice for U.S. Senate

CLEVELAND (WCMH) – Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates – Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance – traded barbs and sometimes responded to each other’s accusations Monday during a debate shown on WDTN. Ryan, who represents Ohio’s 13th U.S. House district, lambasted Vance as a “Silicon Valley vulture capitalist” with extremist beliefs. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” […]
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
Ohio Towns with the Best Downtown Areas

Ohio is comprised of so many small amazing towns that give the state charm and character. In honor of these communities, we put together a list of the ones with the most fantastic and vibrant downtown areas. Filled with plenty of shops and restaurants, history, and scenic sights, here are the best downtown areas in all of the Buckeye State.
