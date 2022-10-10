Read full article on original website
Biden pushing lower prescription drug costs in midterm press
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections. Biden will...
Swedish Moderates strike coalition deal, Sweden Democrats to back new government
STOCKHOLM, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The leader of Sweden's Moderates party, Ulf Kristersson, said on Friday he had agreed a deal with the Christian Democrats and the Liberals to form a minority coalition government after the right-wing bloc won a majority in last month's election.
David Bruce: Appeals delay claim payments of Blue Cross Blue Shield settlement
It's been two years since more than 35 Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance plans, including Highmark, reached a $2.67 billion settlement after they were sued over claims that they violated antitrust laws. Yet people who filed claims still haven't received any money, and it's still not clear when they will. ...
Doylestown Shrine Has Connections to Several Presidents, a Pope, and the Revolutionary War
The shrine has been used for many things for centuries, witnessing tons of local and national history. A religious shrine in the Bucks County area has a deep history in America, with connections to our first president and a recent pope. For many in the Doylestown area, Beacon Hill is...
Inflation remains stubbornly high as food, shelter costs grow
New data from the federal government was released Thursday indicating the Consumer Price Index reached 8.2% for the 12-month period ending in September. The Consumer Price Index, which gives an idea of how much Americans spend on items such as food, shelter, energy and travel, dropped .1% from August. The Consumer Price Index reached a high earlier this year of 9.1%.
N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests. South Korea's military also said it detected North Korea firing...
