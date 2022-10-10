ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Millennials Seek Convenience, Guidance From Financial Super Apps

The (continued) emergence of the super app carries a couple of questions along with it: Can the digital front door be all things to all people? And does it need to be?. That digital front door is the app that links together all manner of daily activities, from scheduling to shopping to booking ridesharing to paying for it all.
CELL PHONES
PYMNTS

Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice

With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
INTERNET
PYMNTS

Retailers Try to Spiff up Metaverse Shopping Experience

When people talk about the metaverse, they tend to think of a fully immersive reality entered through a video headset. But there’s another, technologically nearer part of the broad field of extended reality (XR) that has a lot more uses today, particularly in retail, and particularly when enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI).
SHOPPING
PYMNTS

FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango

A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PYMNTS

HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool

The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

Payments Platform Wirex Launches USDC on Stellar

Payments platform Wirex now supports the USD Coin (USDC) on the Stellar blockchain within the Wirex app and lets users save or spend USDC in real life. Support for USDC on Stellar is now available in the Wirex app using a crypto-enabled debit card, according to a press release on Tuesday (Oct. 11).
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

EMEA Daily: Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms

Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Ikea reaffirms its commitment to affordability, while Adyen announces the launch of its platform in Mexico. Swedish home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices, and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during the year ended Aug. 31.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Generation Z Lags Behind Millennials in Digital Restaurant Ordering

Members of Generation Z may have grown up with technology, but new PYMNTS data finds it’s actually the previous generation that’s spearheading the restaurant industry’s digital shift. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with PayPal and derived from a survey...
RESTAURANTS
PYMNTS

NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform

FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
SMALL BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Vista Equity Partners to Buy Security Awareness Firm KnowBe4 for $4.6B

Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 is to be acquired by investment firm Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion. The per share purchase price of $24.90 is 44% higher than KnowBe4’s closing price on Sept. 16, which was the last full trading day before Vista disclosed its initial non-binding acquisition proposal, the two companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 12) press release.
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Toast Adds Catering, Wholesale Order Tools to Platform for Restaurants

Digital platform for restaurants Toast has launched a new product that helps restaurants manage catering and wholesale orders as well as in-person, takeout and delivery business. Dubbed Toast Invoicing, the new product enables restaurants to create invoices and collect payments for all types of orders and events within a single...
RESTAURANTS
PYMNTS

Kroger, Albertsons Reportedly in Talks to Join Forces Against Walmart

In the fight for share of stomach, the leading pure-play grocers are teaming up against mega-retailers. The Kroger Co., the largest pure-play grocery retailer in the United States, is in talks with its competitor, second-largest pure-play grocer Albertsons Companies, to merge, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Oct. 13).
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Today in B2B Payments: Firms Offer B2B BNPL, Returns Management

Today in B2B payments, ReverseLogix and Overhaul help B2B firms with returns management, Hokodo launches a plug-in that adds a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to webstores on Shopify, and Regions Bank enables its corporate customers to send real-time payments. Plus, Thirty Madison Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Quan Zhang says today’s startups must balance their ambition for growth with their overall profitability and cash runway.
MARKETS
PYMNTS

TripActions Raises $300M to Expand Travel, Expense Management Platform

Travel and expense management platform TripActions has raised $300 million in a Series G round and said it will use the new funding to accelerate its global expansion. That expansion has already been underway as, over the past year, TripActions has acquired three travel management companies, launched a card-led automated expense management platform called TripActions Liquid in Europe and opened offices in Portugal, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. It now has 2,500 employees across 60 global offices, the company said Wednesday (Oct. 12) in a press release.
TRAVEL
