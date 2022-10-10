Read full article on original website
UK Retailers Count on Affordability, Omnichannel Sales to Foster Customer Loyalty
With consumer sentiment at an all-time low due to a worsening cost-of-living crisis, devising strategies to help United Kingdom customers shop and save money seems to be at the top of retailers’ minds, especially ahead of the annual holiday shopping season. For example, Walgreens-owned health and beauty retailer Boots...
Why Target's Recent Deal Days Promotion Was a Bust for Me
I didn't spend a dime -- for good reason.
Millennials Seek Convenience, Guidance From Financial Super Apps
The (continued) emergence of the super app carries a couple of questions along with it: Can the digital front door be all things to all people? And does it need to be?. That digital front door is the app that links together all manner of daily activities, from scheduling to shopping to booking ridesharing to paying for it all.
Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice
With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
Retailers Try to Spiff up Metaverse Shopping Experience
When people talk about the metaverse, they tend to think of a fully immersive reality entered through a video headset. But there’s another, technologically nearer part of the broad field of extended reality (XR) that has a lot more uses today, particularly in retail, and particularly when enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI).
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Crypto Whale Pilfers $100M From Solana DeFi Platform Mango
A crypto fraudster took off with an estimated $100 million after manipulating the token price of Mango using two accounts funded with the stablecoin USD Coin on the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solana. The exploit first came to light by blockchain auditing firm OtterSec in a Twitter post on Tuesday...
Consumers Strive to Keep Current on Credit Cards as Expense Juggling Act Intensifies
Inflation is proving a tough beast to tame. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor released Thursday (Oct. 13) showed that consumer inflation’s growth rate eased just a bit — but not by much. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 8.2% from last year, down slightly from...
HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool
The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
B2B Marketplaces Digitize Corporate Procurement, Tackle Africa’s Inefficient Supply Chains
Online marketplaces are among the defining features of contemporary eCommerce, which has been shaped by the likes of global heavyweights such as Amazon and eBay. But just as direct-to-consumer retail has been transformed by the marketplace model, the world of wholesale and commercial trade has also embraced digital platforms. In...
Payments Platform Wirex Launches USDC on Stellar
Payments platform Wirex now supports the USD Coin (USDC) on the Stellar blockchain within the Wirex app and lets users save or spend USDC in real life. Support for USDC on Stellar is now available in the Wirex app using a crypto-enabled debit card, according to a press release on Tuesday (Oct. 11).
EMEA Daily: Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, Ikea reaffirms its commitment to affordability, while Adyen announces the launch of its platform in Mexico. Swedish home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices, and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during the year ended Aug. 31.
Generation Z Lags Behind Millennials in Digital Restaurant Ordering
Members of Generation Z may have grown up with technology, but new PYMNTS data finds it’s actually the previous generation that’s spearheading the restaurant industry’s digital shift. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Super Apps for the Super Connected,” created in collaboration with PayPal and derived from a survey...
NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform
FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
Vista Equity Partners to Buy Security Awareness Firm KnowBe4 for $4.6B
Security awareness training and simulated phishing platform KnowBe4 is to be acquired by investment firm Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion. The per share purchase price of $24.90 is 44% higher than KnowBe4’s closing price on Sept. 16, which was the last full trading day before Vista disclosed its initial non-binding acquisition proposal, the two companies said in a Wednesday (Oct. 12) press release.
Toast Adds Catering, Wholesale Order Tools to Platform for Restaurants
Digital platform for restaurants Toast has launched a new product that helps restaurants manage catering and wholesale orders as well as in-person, takeout and delivery business. Dubbed Toast Invoicing, the new product enables restaurants to create invoices and collect payments for all types of orders and events within a single...
Kroger, Albertsons Reportedly in Talks to Join Forces Against Walmart
In the fight for share of stomach, the leading pure-play grocers are teaming up against mega-retailers. The Kroger Co., the largest pure-play grocery retailer in the United States, is in talks with its competitor, second-largest pure-play grocer Albertsons Companies, to merge, according to sources familiar with the matter, as Bloomberg News reported Thursday (Oct. 13).
Startup CFO Says Tight Funding Market Creates More Sustainable Businesses
When Quan Zhang, joined specialty healthcare startup Thirty Madison last month to become the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO) following a 20-year stint at Pfizer and Sanofi, she was prepared for — and looking forward to — the change. Although the scale and funding protocols in...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Offer B2B BNPL, Returns Management
Today in B2B payments, ReverseLogix and Overhaul help B2B firms with returns management, Hokodo launches a plug-in that adds a B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option to webstores on Shopify, and Regions Bank enables its corporate customers to send real-time payments. Plus, Thirty Madison Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Quan Zhang says today’s startups must balance their ambition for growth with their overall profitability and cash runway.
TripActions Raises $300M to Expand Travel, Expense Management Platform
Travel and expense management platform TripActions has raised $300 million in a Series G round and said it will use the new funding to accelerate its global expansion. That expansion has already been underway as, over the past year, TripActions has acquired three travel management companies, launched a card-led automated expense management platform called TripActions Liquid in Europe and opened offices in Portugal, Germany, France and the United Kingdom. It now has 2,500 employees across 60 global offices, the company said Wednesday (Oct. 12) in a press release.
