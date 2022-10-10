FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.

