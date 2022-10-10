ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WI

Comments / 5

Toni Annette Smith
3d ago

they'll just open it under a new name and apply for new license

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Florida company sued over mailer to new Wisconsin businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a Florida company accused of tricking thousands of fledgling Wisconsin companies into filing a government form through it and charging many times what the form would typically cost. In a lawsuit filed late last month, the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Several northeast Wisconsin meat processors receive major grant

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers alongside the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced that 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through a Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant. Governor Evers announced the creation of the grant...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County after paper mill fire

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Menominee County on Thursday following the large fire at a Resolute Forest Products paper mill and a neighboring warehouse on October 6. Menominee County previously declared a local state of emergency on October 7, but will need additional support from the state to combat the fire, according to the governor’s office.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Vehicles#The Motor#Revoke#Cars Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Vince Auto Group Llc
wearegreenbay.com

Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
JANESVILLE, WI
KLEM

New Iowa Farmland Price Record

A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nbc15.com

DNR aims to save disappearing songbird

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
wpr.org

Gov. Evers joins pact of states to move forward with regional hydrogen hub

Clean energy advocates hope a recent move by Gov. Tony Evers to join in a regional consortium will help Wisconsin win federal funding to expand hydrogen power in the state. Evers signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. It's an informal collaboration between Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, marking the first phase of a long-term project to secure federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, that would create a network of clean energy infrastructure projects and partners.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Deputies in Wisconsin arrest three men, one wanted for homicide in Texas

CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies. According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.
CRANDON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy