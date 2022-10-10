Read full article on original website
Toni Annette Smith
3d ago
they'll just open it under a new name and apply for new license
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Florida company sued over mailer to new Wisconsin businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a Florida company accused of tricking thousands of fledgling Wisconsin companies into filing a government form through it and charging many times what the form would typically cost. In a lawsuit filed late last month, the Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
fox32chicago.com
BNSF Railroad to pay $228M to truck drivers for violating Illinois state law
CHICAGO - A federal jury in Chicago has ordered one of the nation's largest railroads to pay nearly a quarter of a billion dollars to thousands of truck drivers for violating their privacy rights. The jury found the BNSF Railroad flaunted Illinois' law protecting your biometrics information. "All I ever...
wearegreenbay.com
Several northeast Wisconsin meat processors receive major grant
(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers alongside the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced that 91 meat processors have been selected to receive a total of $10 million through a Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant. Governor Evers announced the creation of the grant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the...
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT announces upcoming closures for US 10 interchange ramp in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced ramp closures that are related to the US 10 Pavement Project in Winnebago County. The closures will impact traffic beginning on Friday and will continue next week. Friday, October 14. Southbound US 45 off-ramps to both eastbound and...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County after paper mill fire
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Menominee County on Thursday following the large fire at a Resolute Forest Products paper mill and a neighboring warehouse on October 6. Menominee County previously declared a local state of emergency on October 7, but will need additional support from the state to combat the fire, according to the governor’s office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Dairy Alliance Endorses Challenger for Secretary of State While at a Brown County Farm
There are a lot of statewide races on the upcoming ballot, but one that has not gotten as much attention is the race for Secretary of State. Incumbent Douglas J. La Follettee is being challenged by Amy Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as the Representative for District 31 in the State Assembly.
KLEM
New Iowa Farmland Price Record
A NEW RECORD FOR THE PRICE OF AN ACRE OF FARMLAND IN IOWA HAS BEEN SET. AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK OF BROCK AUCTION COMPANY SOLD 55 ACRES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY FOR OVER $26,000 AN ACRE ON MONDAY:. BROCK SAYS THE LAND WILL REMAIN AS FARMLAND, AS A NEIGHBOR BOUGHT THE 55...
nbc15.com
DNR aims to save disappearing songbird
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday that it is partnering with state and national groups to save a disappearing songbird. Efforts by the DNR aim to improve habitats for the at-risk Connecticut warbler in Bayfield County and protect its wintering grounds in South America.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Department of Revenue filed tax warrant against State Rep. Jill Billings
According to online court records, the assembly representative owes the state more than $10,000 in unpaid income taxes, interest, and penalties.
wpr.org
Gov. Evers joins pact of states to move forward with regional hydrogen hub
Clean energy advocates hope a recent move by Gov. Tony Evers to join in a regional consortium will help Wisconsin win federal funding to expand hydrogen power in the state. Evers signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding. It's an informal collaboration between Wisconsin, Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota, marking the first phase of a long-term project to secure federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, or DOE, that would create a network of clean energy infrastructure projects and partners.
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
UPMATTERS
Deputies in Wisconsin arrest three men, one wanted for homicide in Texas
CRANDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Three men were taken into custody in northern Wisconsin with help from a number of agencies. According to a release, on October 4 around 1:30 p.m., detectives with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by a Task Force Officer with the United States Marshals Service and advised that Oneida County Sheriff’s Investigators were currently tracking a subject who was possibly wanted for homicide in the state of Texas.
gowatertown.net
Minnesota gas station sells Powerball ticket that’s worth one million dollars
DULUTH, Minn. – One player in Minnesota is a $1 million Powerball winner. The Minnesota State Lottery said a ticket purchased at a Holiday Station Store in Duluth for Monday’s drawing matched the first five numbers. That Holiday location will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
spectrumnews1.com
'It's my happy place': 22-year-old Wisconsin farmer sees success in the meat industry
UNION GROVE, Wis. — A young farmer in Wisconsin is seeing success in seven figures. A local Union Grove farmer started his business at 16 and with a lot of hard work he has found success at just 22-years-old. Justin Miklascewski has been around animals his whole life. He was involved at fairs while showing pigs and other livestock.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Be patient on rural roads’: Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers about passing farm tractors
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is using dashcam footage to remind motorists about passing agricultural vehicles. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page reminding drivers about not passing farm tractors in a no-passing zone. In the video, two vehicles were seen passing a farm vehicle. The...
Comments / 5