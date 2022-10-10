Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Gulfport High School students grieve classmate
Students at Gulfport High School remember their classmate Jaheim McMillan. Gathering in the school court yard, students made posters that read ‘Justice for Jaheim,’ they huddled together, listened to music, and supported each other as they grieve the life of the 15-year-old. WXXV spoke to Sandy Commer-East, Gulfport...
WLOX
Spotlighting Makin' Groceries in Biloxi: vegetarian food, sustainable packaging
You have two weekends to catch Mermaids and Pirates as the mystical, aquatic creatures return to the Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport starting October 13th. Celebrating the Navy's 247th birthday, and the Gulfport Seabee Base's 80th anniversary. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Navy is celebrating its 247th birthday today, and...
WLOX
Record-breaking turnout reported at Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 10th annual Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit took place at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport Wednesday. More than 400 students from across the state attended the conference. “We need leaders,” Congressman Steven Palazzo told WLOX. “My time’s going to be up at a certain...
WLOX
Registration happening now for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. “I know a lot of people are thinking about Halloween right now, but some are thinking about Christmas and how they’re going to provide a hopeful and happy holiday for their families,” said Morgan Shiyou, marketing coordinator for the Salvation Army.
mageenews.com
Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival in Poplarville
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Andy Baeuerle is a freshman at Pearl River Community College. Born and raised in Simpson County, Andy is passionate about sports and history, especially sports and history in his own state.
WLOX
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi
St. Martin senior Lizzy Janssen put pen to paper earlier this week in front of her Lanier’s Gymnastics family to join the University of Wisconsin La Crosse gymnastics team. Detour signage will be in place on October 23rd. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The gruesome musical is about a...
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
WLOX
Waveland mayor Mike Smith prepares for second kidney transplant
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for a Gulf Coast mayor. Just this week, Mike Smith was approved by Ochsner’s organ transplant department for a potentially life saving operation. “As bad as you feel most of the time, don’t give up. Just hang in there, it gets better,” said...
College board ‘embarrassed’ by state of USM Gulf Park as enrollment has plummeted
Officials at the University of Southern Mississippi once considered Gulf Park, the oceanside satellite campus in Long Beach, a “secret weapon” for increasing enrollment at the smallest of the state’s top-tier research universities. But last fall, just 1,040 students were pursuing a degree at Gulf Park — a more than 50% drop from 2,297 students […]
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
daystech.org
Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death
WLOX
Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges
IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation proved what officials at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies expected: the eggs weren’t viable. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Communities...
WLOX
FULL INTERVIEW: MS Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about deadly officer involved shooting in Gulfport
President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century. IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The nest on...
WLOX
Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
WLOX
CenterStage Biloxi presents “Little Shop of Horrors”
BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - CenterStage Biloxi opens its production of “Little Shop of Horrors” just in time for the Halloween season. This gleefully gruesome musical about a man-eating plant has captured the hearts of theater-goers for 45 years. The setting for the play is Mushnik’s Flower...
WLOX
St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport. This year’s home is located on Hawk Place, and will be finished in time for the April 2023 giveaway on WLOX. The goal is to raise $1,000,000 in net proceeds toward the fight against childhood cancer.
WLOX
Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 34-year-old William Daniel of Gulfport as the body found in the remains of a camper trailer that broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.
WLOX
Mississippi Residents Upset After Police Fatally Shoots Teen
As a father, this is one of the things you hear that makes your stomach hurt. I don't think any parent wants to hear about their child being killed, no matter the age. It has to be even worse when your child dies at a young age. Unfortunately, that's what happened to this Mississippi family.
Severed foot in bucket on Mississippi man’s property breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has led Louisiana police to the identity of a man found dismembered along a rural stretch of highway in 2016. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Friday that the badly decomposed body found along...
