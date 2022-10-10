ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

wxxv25.com

Gulfport High School students grieve classmate

Students at Gulfport High School remember their classmate Jaheim McMillan. Gathering in the school court yard, students made posters that read ‘Justice for Jaheim,’ they huddled together, listened to music, and supported each other as they grieve the life of the 15-year-old. WXXV spoke to Sandy Commer-East, Gulfport...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Record-breaking turnout reported at Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 10th annual Palazzo Youth Leadership Summit took place at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gulfport Wednesday. More than 400 students from across the state attended the conference. “We need leaders,” Congressman Steven Palazzo told WLOX. “My time’s going to be up at a certain...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Registration happening now for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’ve been watching us, you’ve seen us talk about the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Registration is happening now. “I know a lot of people are thinking about Halloween right now, but some are thinking about Christmas and how they’re going to provide a hopeful and happy holiday for their families,” said Morgan Shiyou, marketing coordinator for the Salvation Army.
BILOXI, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Education
Gulfport, MS
Education
mageenews.com

Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival in Poplarville

POPLARVILLE, MS
WLOX

Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club in Biloxi

St. Martin senior Lizzy Janssen put pen to paper earlier this week in front of her Lanier’s Gymnastics family to join the University of Wisconsin La Crosse gymnastics team. Detour signage will be in place on October 23rd. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The gruesome musical is about a...
BILOXI, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Waveland mayor Mike Smith prepares for second kidney transplant

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for a Gulf Coast mayor. Just this week, Mike Smith was approved by Ochsner’s organ transplant department for a potentially life saving operation. “As bad as you feel most of the time, don’t give up. Just hang in there, it gets better,” said...
WAVELAND, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Vancleave man struck, killed while riding bike

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 44-year-old Vancleave man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday night. According to Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, the victim -- identified as Dickey Ray Pay of Vancleave -- was riding a bike in the middle of the northbound lane on Tucker Road when a Chevrolet truck approached going the same direction and struck Pay, who had no lights on the bike and was wearing dark clothes.
VANCLEAVE, MS
daystech.org

Community wants justice for Gulfport teen Jaheim McMillian’s death

Following the tragic loss of life of 15-year-old Gulfport High School freshmen Jaheim McMillan, tears, posters, condolences and prayers have surrounded his household. Last Thursday the teenager was shot within the head throughout an officer-involved capturing at a Family Dollar in Gulfport. Jaheim was transferred to a hospital in Mobile...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Mississippi leader praises pardon for marijuana possession charges

IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. The nest on the Pass Christian beach was long overdue for hatching, and Wednesday’s excavation proved what officials at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies expected: the eggs weren’t viable. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Communities...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WLOX

Gulfport Premium Outlets brace for Highway 49 closure

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport is bracing for a big headache as one of the busiest roadways in South Mississippi is set to close down for weeks. The railroad crossing just north of Creosote Road is jarring, and there’s no doubting Kansas City Southern Railway needs to give it an upgrade, but there’s a price to pay when the Mississippi Department of Transportation closes down a stretch of roadway that 55,000 drivers cross every day.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

CenterStage Biloxi presents “Little Shop of Horrors”

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - CenterStage Biloxi opens its production of “Little Shop of Horrors” just in time for the Halloween season. This gleefully gruesome musical about a man-eating plant has captured the hearts of theater-goers for 45 years. The setting for the play is Mushnik’s Flower...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

St. Jude breaks ground on 2023 Dream Home in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is now under construction in Florence Gardens, a 450-acre master-planned community in Gulfport. This year’s home is located on Hawk Place, and will be finished in time for the April 2023 giveaway on WLOX. The goal is to raise $1,000,000 in net proceeds toward the fight against childhood cancer.
GULFPORT, MS
Education
WLOX

Victim of Downtown Gulfport camper trailer fire identified

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer has identified 34-year-old William Daniel of Gulfport as the body found in the remains of a camper trailer that broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday. One person is dead after a camper trailer broke into flames just after midnight Wednesday.
GULFPORT, MS

