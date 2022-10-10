ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

Urban winery proposed in Old Hilliard district

By A. Kevin Corvo, ThisWeek
 3 days ago

An urban winery is to be built at the corner of Grant and Franklin streets in Old Hilliard, which could be open as soon as early fall of next year.

“We think it’s the perfect location to complement everything else that has developed in downtown Hilliard,” said Joe Hollabaugh, who is developing the urban winery with his wife, Jennifer.

The couple resides in Hilliard and they have not yet selected a name for the future urban winery.

Hollabaugh describes an urban winery as one in which wine is manufactured, sampled and sold on-site, but using raw ingredients shipped from a vineyard.

“We won’t be growing grapes here,” he said.

Rather, Hollabaugh said he will purchase the grapes, juice and other raw materials from California, Washington and other places.

The raw materials are to be used to ferment wine on-site and then bottle, label and serve the finished products, he said.

Two residences at the corner of Grant and Franklin streets are to be demolished to make way for the construction of a 4,300-square-foot winery and 700-square-foot covered patio.

Half of the area would be used for wine manufacturing and half would be used for wine tasting, a bar and kitchen, according to Hollabaugh.

Patrons would be able to view the wine manufacturing through a window between the gathering area and the production area.

The winery is the first private business endeavor for the couple in the winemaking arena, but Hollabaugh has made his own wine for the past 15 years and has been a business partner for several other wineries in Ohio.

As a practicing lobbyist, Hollabaugh gained experience and became a consultant for others who have successfully opened wineries, helping the owners navigate the myriad of requirements to gain permits, licensure and meet other federal and state standards to own and operate a winery.

“I think we will bring something unique to the downtown (Hilliard) area by offering a winery in a large, urban area,” Hollabaugh said.

The winery is to offer a wide selection, from dry reds to sweet whites and everything in between.

“We will have all types; we don’t discriminate.”

The winery is to be built as part of the growing number of Old Hilliard developments by The Westwood Collective.

Andy Warnock, chief executive officer of The Westwood Collective, is the developer and building owner, partnering with the Hollabaughs, who are to operate the winery business.

In addition to the winery, The Westwood Collective is to develop and own an outdoor area known as The Yard, a public and private park to be built between the winery and the Junction by Westwood, 5460 Franklin St.

“The Yard will have various seating options, food truck parking, a turf lawn, walkways and water features,” and a “perfect complement” to the Crooked Can Brewing Co. and HillGarten during pleasant weather, Warnock said.

In the recent past, The Westwood Collective has also constructed the Junction by Westwood , which houses Sexton’s Pizza ; the Shoppes by Westwood , at the corner of Main and Norwich streets; Westwood Fieldhouse , 3932 Brown Park Drive; and is also developing residents along Norwich Street as either single-family residences or residences converted to use as short-term rentals.

The Hilliard Planning and Zoning Commission, which would have the final say on the issue, on Oct. 13 unanimously approved an application seeking a variance that would reduce the required number of parking spaces for the proposed winery and covered patio, required for the project to advance as proposed.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Urban winery proposed in Old Hilliard district

