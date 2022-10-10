Croom: A trip to North Carolina and back

The last trip James Perry drove from Bladensburg to Wendell, N.C., to visit his uncle, Leonard Cross, was not for fishing but a trip just for enjoyment. In September, the usual fishing trip was canceled because heavy winds from a recent storm made fishing dangerous.

Mr. Perry still wanted to go to Wendell and invited his mother, my sister Evelyn Perry and me, his Aunt Priscilla Jones, to get ready and pack for the trip to relax and see our brother, Leonard.