fox5dc.com
Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned
BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore
In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
Five takeaways from the Cox/Moore gubernatorial debate
OWINGS MILLS – Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside Maryland Public Television headquaters Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate. Democrat Moore,...
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
WTOP
Maryland voter guide 2022: How to vote and what’s on the ballot
On Election Day, voters in Maryland are set to decide on a new governor, a ballot measure to legalize marijuana and a slew of local races including some county executive contests in the D.C. area that could be close. After eight years in office, Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is...
foxbaltimore.com
Organizers rename 'Unite the Right' event after criticism over ties to Charlottesville
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Organizers have renamed a local 'Unite the Right' event after criticism that it shared the same name as the deadly 2017 Charlottesville event. It will now be known as "Maryland United." Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox backed out of the event after a news outlet pointed out the connection.
baltimorefishbowl.com
All Maryland ballot drop off boxes installed as general election approaches
With Maryland’s general election day less than a month away, all ballot drop boxes have been installed across the state, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Maryland’s general election day will be held Nov. 8, with polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. on election day will be able to cast a ballot.
virginiamercury.com
Maryland Republicans plan ‘Unite the Right’ event and more Va. headlines
• Former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad.—Washington Post. • Republican activists in Maryland are planning an event called “Unite the Right.” One of the co-hosts said she had no idea the term was associated with the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.—Baltimore Banner.
CBS News
Cox backs out of 'Unite the Right' rally after backlash
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has canceled his appearance at a rally that shared the name of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, his campaign announced Tuesday. "Unite the Right"-- renamed Tuesday to "Maryland United" -- is a rally for the state's Republican candidates. It...
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin has 50% approval rating, an almost 10 percentage-point increase
Less than a month before the midterms, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has bumped up his approval rating among Virginia voters by almost 10 percentage-points since February, according to a new poll released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. Ten months into his four-year term, Gov....
Wbaltv.com
AARP highlights important issues for voters in upcoming Maryland election
Deadlines are fast approaching and Marylanders will want to keep some voting-process changes in mind before approaching the ballot box for a significant midterm election. With Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox vying for the governor's seat, other major titles listed on the ticket include attorney general, comptroller, a U.S. Senate seat and all eight U.S. House seats. Up for grabs among more local races include positions like county executives.
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
foxbaltimore.com
2022 Maryland General Election voters' guide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This November, Marylanders will elect a new governor, attorney general, and comptroller, along with dozens of major local races. Here's what you need to know about key races and deadlines. Key races at a glance. Governor: Best-selling author Wes Moore, a Democrat, will compete against state...
wyo4news.com
WHP announces that Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron has been selected as its new Colonel
WYOMING — Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, Sheriff of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, has been selected as the next Colonel and Administrator of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, effective early January 2023. Cameron’s appointment was announced today by WYDOT Director Luke Reiner. Cameron brings over 40 years of policing experience...
WJLA
SEE IT: Gov. Hogan celebrates opening of new Nice-Middleton bridge over Potomac
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Wednesday on the grand opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. The event was hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The US 301 bridge connects Charles County in Maryland and King George County in...
WBOC
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday
DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
Nottingham MD
Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
Wbaltv.com
Ukrainian soldier injured in war gets new limb in Maryland
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A new program aimed at helping the most seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers is starting to see the fruit of its labor. Operation Renew Prosthetics for Ukrainian Soldiers shared its first success story with help from Washington and the Silver Spring-based Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics.
