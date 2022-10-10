ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

fox5dc.com

Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
Maryland Reporter

Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore

In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

Five takeaways from the Cox/Moore gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS – Gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore tangled, sometimes viciously, Wednesday in their first, and probably only, televised debate. Supporters lined the streets outside Maryland Public Television headquaters Wednesday afternoon, holding posters, chanting and waving as cars drove to the station for the debate. Democrat Moore,...
MARYLAND STATE
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
City
Arnold, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
baltimorefishbowl.com

All Maryland ballot drop off boxes installed as general election approaches

With Maryland’s general election day less than a month away, all ballot drop boxes have been installed across the state, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Maryland’s general election day will be held Nov. 8, with polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line to vote by 8 p.m. on election day will be able to cast a ballot.
MARYLAND STATE
virginiamercury.com

Maryland Republicans plan ‘Unite the Right’ event and more Va. headlines

• Former Republican congressman Denver Riggleman endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger in a new ad.—Washington Post. • Republican activists in Maryland are planning an event called “Unite the Right.” One of the co-hosts said she had no idea the term was associated with the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.—Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
Person
Heather Heyer
Person
James White
CBS News

Cox backs out of 'Unite the Right' rally after backlash

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has canceled his appearance at a rally that shared the name of a deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, his campaign announced Tuesday. "Unite the Right"-- renamed Tuesday to "Maryland United" -- is a rally for the state's Republican candidates. It...
MARYLAND STATE
cardinalnews.org

Youngkin has 50% approval rating, an almost 10 percentage-point increase

Less than a month before the midterms, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has bumped up his approval rating among Virginia voters by almost 10 percentage-points since February, according to a new poll released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. Ten months into his four-year term, Gov....
VIRGINIA STATE
Wbaltv.com

AARP highlights important issues for voters in upcoming Maryland election

Deadlines are fast approaching and Marylanders will want to keep some voting-process changes in mind before approaching the ballot box for a significant midterm election. With Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox vying for the governor's seat, other major titles listed on the ticket include attorney general, comptroller, a U.S. Senate seat and all eight U.S. House seats. Up for grabs among more local races include positions like county executives.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

2022 Maryland General Election voters' guide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This November, Marylanders will elect a new governor, attorney general, and comptroller, along with dozens of major local races. Here's what you need to know about key races and deadlines. Key races at a glance. Governor: Best-selling author Wes Moore, a Democrat, will compete against state...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
WASHINGTON, DC
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
DELAWARE STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
INCOME TAX
Nottingham MD

Attorney General Frosh announces Final Order against unlicensed Middle River home improvement contractor

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh has announced that the Consumer Protection Division has entered a Final Order against Patrick Michael Savage, who did business as Extreme Backyard’s, resolving charges that Savage violated the Consumer Protection Act when he took deposits from consumers for home improvement services, failed to provide the services, and refused to refund consumers’ money.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Ukrainian soldier injured in war gets new limb in Maryland

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A new program aimed at helping the most seriously injured Ukrainian soldiers is starting to see the fruit of its labor. Operation Renew Prosthetics for Ukrainian Soldiers shared its first success story with help from Washington and the Silver Spring-based Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics.
SILVER SPRING, MD

