Biden to sign order seeking new prescription drug cost savings - official
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday pushing federal officials to drive prescription drug costs down during a pre-election trip designed to promote Democrats' health policies, an official said.
KCBY
Q&A: Mike Beilstein, Pacific Green Party candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District
Brandon Kamerman, KVAL News: I’m joined by Pacific Green Party candidate for the Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, Mike Beilstein. Thanks for taking the time today, Mike. Mike Beilstein: Pleased to meet with you. Troubling news month after month with the national inflation report. Sitting around and over 8%...
Global stocks up after Wall St rebounds from inflation jolt
Global stock markets have surged after Wall Street rebounded from a slump caused by higher-than-forecast inflation numbers
KCBY
Jan. 6 panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump: 'He is required to answer for his actions'
WASHINGTON (TND) — The House committee unanimously voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump to appear for an interview under oath in front of the committee and supply documents as it finished laying out a sweeping summary of how they said he played a central role in the siege of the Capitol before, during and after the 2020 election.
Markets price in more U-turns as Kwasi Kwarteng returns early from IMF – business live
Shares and government bonds rally on hopes of U-turns on the UK’s fiscal plans; Royal Mail to cut up to 10,000 jobs
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Dow Jones Bear Market
These highly profitable, established companies may never be this cheap again.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kherson evacuees to start arriving in Russia; Kyiv says 600 settlements liberated this month
Russian evacuation from Kherson continues; Ukrainian armed forces have taken back over 600 settlements, ministry says
